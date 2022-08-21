Read full article on original website
Kip Sabian finally shows his face on AEW versus PAC
As if AEW’s penultimate edition of Dynamite before All Out couldn’t have been more impactful, the main event of the match – which somehow wasn’t Jon Moxley versus CM Punk – was interrupted by the return of none other than Kip Sabian. That’s right, after watching the AEW Galaxy develop from the front row of […] The post Kip Sabian finally shows his face on AEW versus PAC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bill Belichick video wearing UFC belt from Dana White with massive smile goes viral
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has long been known for controlling his emotions. If you get a smile out of the man during a press conference, it’s almost like you witnessed a unicorn prancing across a meadow. Well on Wednesday, a video surfaced of Belichick wearing a UFC Championship belt walking around the UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas. Shockingly, he has the biggest smile you have ever seen on Belichick’s face.
NFL・
Eddie Kingston secretly suspended ahead of AEW All Out
AEW has received a ton of criticism for things happening outside of the squared circle in recent days. On Wednesday night, another story of backstage drama surfaced. AEW quietly suspended Eddie Kingston a few weeks back, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer. Meltzer reports the suspension has already been completed.
Gigi Dolin’s run in WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament is done
When NXT’s Toxic Attraction replaced the thrown-together tag team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark for a spot in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament, many fans were cautiously optimistic about the decision. Sure, there was always the worry that the duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would be booked like geeks and […] The post Gigi Dolin’s run in WWE’s Women’s Tag Team Tournament is done appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thunder Rosa makes shocking announcement ahead of AEW’s All Out
While the card for AEW’s All Out is still very much a work in progress, one match that has been set in stone since mid-August was Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm to decide on the next AEW World Women’s Championship. That’s right, despite being one of the more popular tag teams in the women’s division, […] The post Thunder Rosa makes shocking announcement ahead of AEW’s All Out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Bate is Bron Breakker’s toughest NXT challenge yet
Though Bron Breakker hasn’t been in NXT for long, he’s certainly made one heck of an impression on WWE’s third brand. Since officially making his debut on September 14th, 2021, Breakker has won all but three of the televised matches he’s wrestled in, defeated everyone from Gunther to Santos Escobar, and even holds a win over SmackDown’s Dolph Ziglar in singles action, even if Ryan Nemeth’s brother did get the best of him for the WWE NXT Championship at Roadblock.
NFL・
Jon Moxley shockingly squashes CM Punk for the AEW World Championship
When AEW announced that Jon Moxley versus CM Punk would take place a few minutes after the one-hour mark of Dynamite, it generated an incredible amount of heat and intrigue around the professional wrestling world. Why wasn’t the match the main event? Would the show go long after 10 pm ET? And what about the […] The post Jon Moxley shockingly squashes CM Punk for the AEW World Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
