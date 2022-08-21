Though Bron Breakker hasn’t been in NXT for long, he’s certainly made one heck of an impression on WWE’s third brand. Since officially making his debut on September 14th, 2021, Breakker has won all but three of the televised matches he’s wrestled in, defeated everyone from Gunther to Santos Escobar, and even holds a win over SmackDown’s Dolph Ziglar in singles action, even if Ryan Nemeth’s brother did get the best of him for the WWE NXT Championship at Roadblock.

