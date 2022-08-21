Read full article on original website
Bryce Harper drops truth bomb on why he can’t get called up yet after 2 dingers in rehab start
Bryce Harper’s still got it. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger is finally into the phase of his rehab where he is making appearances in the minor leagues. He made an appearance in Triple-A ball, joining the Lehigh Valley IronPigs as they began a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, smacking two home runs.
Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend
St. Louis Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina is a fan favorite and likely future Hall of Famer. But his recent decision to leave the team for a few days will raise some eyebrows. Molina, who owns a professional basketball team in Puerto Rico, told the Cardinals he missed their Saturday and Sunday games against the […] The post Yadier Molina reveals questionable reason he was away from Cardinals this weekend appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing an inspired brand of baseball right now. As of this story’s publication, they are in the midst of a winning streak and are beginning to click on all cylinders. Albert Pujols is heating up at the plate, Paul Goldschmidt is posting MVP caliber numbers, and the pitching staff is […] The post Are the Cardinals legit 2022 World Series contenders or phony pretenders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs
Albert Pujols can’t stop hitting dingers. The future Hall of Famer is in a race against time, as he could reach 700 home runs before the end of the 2022 MLB season, and while he has already said that he will not change his mind about his retirement plans even if he failed to get […] The post Albert Pujols continues climb to 700 home runs, barges into top 10 of all-time list with another blast vs. Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers: 2 backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Tennessee Titans defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 on Saturday night after the latter labored awkwardly for four quarters. Bucs fans surely would have liked to see their backups do better overall in their time under the sun, but you just have to take what you can get. Head...
The Buccaneers may already have their future QB1 on the roster
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is securely locked in as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback. But Kyle Trask could be the heir to the throne. Kyle Trask is entering his second year in the NFL. The Buccaneers added him with the 64th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. This will now be his second season getting to learn from Tom Brady.
Clarke Schmidt’s bold declaration after sweep of the Mets shows that Yankees have recaptured its moxie
For the third game in a row, the New York Yankees emerged with a victory, as they defeated the New York Mets Tuesday night, 4-2, to complete a two-leg sweep of their National League counterparts. Yankees rookie Clarke Schmidt got the win, but perhaps it’s what he said following the game that will be remembered more by future New York opponents on the road.
Carlos Correa drops major truth bomb on future with Twins
The Minnesota Twins are looking to take care of business in the regular season before turning their attention to the offseason, but there’s a huge move that needs to be addressed ahead of the 2023 campaign. Star shortstop Carlos Correa could potentially hit free agency again after this season due to the options in his […] The post Carlos Correa drops major truth bomb on future with Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Bethancourt reacts to going full Shohei Ohtani for one night
Shohei Ohtani is increasingly becoming known as the unicorn of baseball. That is because of his propensity to both hit and pitch at an elite level. Baseball fans have not seen someone do that so spectacularly since Babe Ruth over 100 years ago. Even Ruth pretty much did both at different times of his career.
J.T. Realmuto’s live reaction to finding out Bryce Harper just hit a walk-off
Bryce Harper is an amazing baseball player and every baseball fan knows that. Minor league pitchers, meanwhile, are witnessing firsthand how good the Philadelphia Phillies slugger is at their own expense. Just a day after unloading a pair of home runs in the first game of his rehab assignment with...
MLB Odds: Twins vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Minnesota Twins take on the Houston Astros. Check out our MLB odds series for our Twins Astros prediction and pick. Dylan Bundy gets the start for the Twins, while Framber Valdez takes the bump for the Astros. Dylan Bundy has a 1.88 ERA in his last three outings. He...
Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push
The Milwaukee Brewers will have to play their next few games with Aaron Ashby on the sidelines. The young pitcher has been placed on the injured list due to a shoulder injury. According to a team announcement, Ashby heads to the 15-day injured list (retroactive to August 20) because of a left shoulder inflammation. He […] The post Brewers dealt brutal Aaron Ashby injury blow amid playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘My dreams have turned into my worst nightmares’: Fernando Tatis Jr. finally breaks silence
Fernando Tatis Jr. finally addressed the media for the first time since being suspended 80 games after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. The shocking news regarding Tatis Jr. has reportedly cost him the Padres trust. pic.twitter.com/FqbjWVo7vi — Jeff Sanders (@sdutSanders) August 23, 2022 “I’m truly sorry, I am. I have let so many people down… […] The post ‘My dreams have turned into my worst nightmares’: Fernando Tatis Jr. finally breaks silence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Kansas City Royals. Check out our MLB odds series for our Diamondbacks Royals prediction and pick. Zac Gallen will start for the Diamondbacks, while Brady Singer gets the call for the Royals. Both pitchers in this game have been breakthrough stories in 2022. Two fresh faces have announced themselves […] The post MLB Odds: Diamondbacks vs. Royals prediction, odds, pick – 8/24/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zack Britton shines in first rehab assignment since Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees are winning again. And if that’s not enough to make their fans feel good, here’s an update about Yankees reliever Zack Britton from Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media. “Zack Britton faced two batters at Low-A Tampa tonight, striking out one and getting a...
Cardinals legend Yadier Molina builds on legacy with another piece of epic MLB history
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is a legend in the game of baseball. He will be a Hall of Famer when it’s time for his name to be included on the ballot. However, that’s the future. In the present, he’s still making history. Molina started the Cardinals game against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. […] The post Cardinals legend Yadier Molina builds on legacy with another piece of epic MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Walker Buehler sends message to Dodgers fans after 2nd Tommy John surgery
The Dodgers were dealt a big blow when it was announced that starting pitcher Walker Buehler would be forced to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. It turns out, it was a pretty significant procedure. Buehler announced via his Instagram on Tuesday that he’d successfully undergone Tommy John surgery on his elbow. The Dodgers had previously revealed he was going to have surgery on his elbow, but did not clarify that it was as serious of a procedure as Tommy John.
49ers GM vocal on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ QB fighting for roster spot
San Francisco 49ers rookie Brock Purdy may be the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 draft class, but he is not letting that label limit what he can do. Hear it from Niners GM John Lynch himself, as he has some big praises for the young QB. Purdy has definitely impressed in the limited action he […] The post 49ers GM vocal on ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ QB fighting for roster spot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golden Knights add Stanley Cup-winning forward on one-year deal
The Vegas Golden Knights made waves this offseason for some questionable decisions they have made in recent years. The team also made a controversial move, trading Max Pacioretty to the Carolina Hurricanes for effectively nothing. However, the Golden Knights are looking to go for it. They hired Bruce Cassidy as head coach following his departure […] The post Golden Knights add Stanley Cup-winning forward on one-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL・
Julio Rodriguez epic feat that even Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr. never accomplished
Seattle Mariners rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez continues his tear on the entire league. Most recently, he achieved something that neither Alex Rodriguez nor Ken Griffey Jr. was able to do during their rookie year. Julio Rodriguez has been a dominant force throughout his entire rookie season. He has earned...
