The Dodgers were dealt a big blow when it was announced that starting pitcher Walker Buehler would be forced to miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury. It turns out, it was a pretty significant procedure. Buehler announced via his Instagram on Tuesday that he’d successfully undergone Tommy John surgery on his elbow. The Dodgers had previously revealed he was going to have surgery on his elbow, but did not clarify that it was as serious of a procedure as Tommy John.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO