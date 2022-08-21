ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Carbon dioxide shortage forces city pools to close

By Clara Benitez
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO – A nationwide carbon dioxide shortage has caused the City of San Diego to temporarily close four of its community pools.

The closures of the pools will allow city workers to provide additional upkeep so that no additional recreational facilities have to close in the coming days and weeks.

“What we are able to do is use alternative methods to not have to use, rely on the CO2,” said Jose Ysea with the City of San Diego. “But what that does is it really creates a strain on our staff because the alternative methods require more strict monitoring.”

Starting Monday, August 22 –  these four community pools will be temporarily closed.

  • Carmel Valley, 3777 Townsgate Drive, San Diego, CA 92130 (residents are encouraged to visit any open pools).
  • Colina Del Sol 4150 54th Place, San Diego, CA 92115 (programming will be absorbed into City Heights Swim Center, 4380 Landis St., San Diego, CA 92105).
  • Kearny Mesa, 3170 Armstrong St., San Diego, CA 92111 (programming will be relocated to Swanson Pool, 3585 Governor Drive, San Diego, CA 92122).
  • Martin Luther King, Jr., 6401 Skyline Drive, San Diego, CA 92114 (programming will be absorbed into City Heights Swim Center, 4380 Landis St., San Diego, CA 92105).

On top of a CO2 shortage, the city is also facing a staffing shortage.

“That requires constant staffing and of course right now we don’t have all the staff do all the pools at once right now,” said Ysea.

Carbon dioxide is used for a variety of things, including to help maintain the PH balance of pools, which the City of San Diego representative says is the top priority in order to keep everyone safe.

Programs at the four closed pools will be transferred to nearby pools. Ysea says the opening of the pools depends on when there are no longer supply chain issues and when the city will be able to restock some CO2.

For more information on the aquatics program visit sandiego.gov/pools .

