ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

ROCK RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO