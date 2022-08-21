Read full article on original website
kscj.com
SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29
THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident
Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
SCPD: Homeowner fires single round after confrontation
A homeowner allegedly fired a shot to get an unknown party to leave his property.
Semi driver hospitalized following I-29 rollover
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) have released details regarding a semi-trailer rollover on Interstate 29 Monday afternoon.
KLEM
Soon to be Found in a Walmart Near You
– A startup firm which began selling their product online will soon have its product on the shelves of Walmart. The product is Muddy Bites. The company is a partnership of former Le Mars area resident, Jarod Steffes, and his business partner Tyler De Vos. Steffes describes a Muddy Bite.
kscj.com
AMMONIA TRUCK ROLLOVER CLOSES 260TH STREET
FIRE RESCUE UNITS FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES WERE DISPATCHED TO 260TH STREET NEAR CF INDUSTRIES TUESDAY MORNING WHEN A TANKER TRUCK CARRYING AMMONIA ROLLED ONTO ITS SIDE. SALIX AND SGT BLUFF FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 9:15 A.M. AND SIOUX CITY’S HAZ-MAT UNIT WAS SENT TO THE SCENE. 260TH STREET WAS...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for OWI by Ashton
ASHTON—A 36-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Grant Martin Giedd stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade for speeding on the Highway 60 expressway near the 250th Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Meme lawsuit against former Iowa politician moves to trial
An Iowa politician is defending his use of a copyrighted photo-turned-meme for his campaign.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge
ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail
Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI
PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
siouxcountyradio.com
Phase 1 of Highway 75 Construction to Begin Soon
Sioux Center’s Highway 75 reconstruction may potentially begin in summer 2023. “We’re looking forward to the benefits of this – safety for travelers and pedestrians, better function, replacing aging pavement, and an improved look,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “It’s been a process preparing for this. We’re glad construction is set to begin next year.”
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident
Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
kscj.com
CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON NEAR NORTHSIDE
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ON THE NEAR NORTHSIDE. OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:15 A.M. FOR A SHOTS FIRED CALL. THEY LOCATED A MALE VICTIM IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF VIRGINA STREET WITH A SINGLE GUNSHOT...
nwestiowa.com
Man charged after assaulting two pastors
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted two pastors following a Sunday evening church service, Aug. 21. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
