Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

SEMI HAULING GRAIN ROLLS OVER ON I-29

THE ROLLOVER OF A SEMI TRUCK AND TRAILER HAULING GRAIN MONDAY AFTERNOON ON INTERSTATE 29 RESULTED IN MINOR INJURIES AND A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR THE DRIVER. SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST AFTER 1 P.M.ON I-29 SOUTHBOUND AT MILE MARKER 139. POLICE SAY THE DRIVER APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Valley Teen Airlifted After Car Versus Moped Accident

Rock Valley, Iowa– A Rock Valley teen was taken to the hospital after an accident in Rock Valley on Monday, August 22, 2022. The Rock Valley Police Department reports that at about 4:05 p.m., 15-year-old Caleb Baker of Rock Valley was driving a 2009 Othe moped northbound on 19th Avenue in central Rock Valley. They tell us that 72-year-old Helen DeKam of Doon was westbound on 14th Street in a 2010 Chevy Equinox.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
KLEM

Soon to be Found in a Walmart Near You

– A startup firm which began selling their product online will soon have its product on the shelves of Walmart. The product is Muddy Bites. The company is a partnership of former Le Mars area resident, Jarod Steffes, and his business partner Tyler De Vos. Steffes describes a Muddy Bite.
kscj.com

AMMONIA TRUCK ROLLOVER CLOSES 260TH STREET

FIRE RESCUE UNITS FROM LOCAL COMMUNITIES WERE DISPATCHED TO 260TH STREET NEAR CF INDUSTRIES TUESDAY MORNING WHEN A TANKER TRUCK CARRYING AMMONIA ROLLED ONTO ITS SIDE. SALIX AND SGT BLUFF FIRE PERSONNEL RESPONDED AROUND 9:15 A.M. AND SIOUX CITY’S HAZ-MAT UNIT WAS SENT TO THE SCENE. 260TH STREET WAS...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man charged for OWI by Ashton

ASHTON—A 36-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Grant Martin Giedd stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade for speeding on the Highway 60 expressway near the 250th Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
ASHTON, IA
Ryan Long
Matt Adams
Pete Kozma
Homer
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland woman arrested on OWI charge

ROCK RAPIDS—A 55-year-old Sutherland woman was arrested about 8:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Elizabeth Ann Smith stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Ford Expedition at the intersection of Highway 9 and Boone Street in Rock Rapids following a report of an erratic driver, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance In Sheldon Church Sends Sibley Man To Jail

Sheldon, Iowa — A disturbance at a Sheldon church Sunday evening has led to criminal charges against a Sibley man. According to authorities, police were called to the First Christian Reformed Church in Sheldon shortly after 6:00 Sunday evening to the report of someone trying to fight with people.
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 116 mph, jailed for OWI

PRIMGHAR—A 23-year-old Spirit Lake man was arrested about 1:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Primghar on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, reckless driving and speeding. The arrest of Walker Allen Buck stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2016 Chevrolet Malibu clocked at 116 in a...
siouxcountyradio.com

Phase 1 of Highway 75 Construction to Begin Soon

Sioux Center’s Highway 75 reconstruction may potentially begin in summer 2023. “We’re looking forward to the benefits of this – safety for travelers and pedestrians, better function, replacing aging pavement, and an improved look,” said Utilities Manager Murray Hulstein. “It’s been a process preparing for this. We’re glad construction is set to begin next year.”
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident

Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.
SALIX, IA
kscj.com

CITY POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING ON NEAR NORTHSIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A SHOOTING THAT HAPPENED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING ON THE NEAR NORTHSIDE. OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO THE 1500 BLOCK OF INGLESIDE AVENUE AROUND 4:15 A.M. FOR A SHOTS FIRED CALL. THEY LOCATED A MALE VICTIM IN THE 1600 BLOCK OF VIRGINA STREET WITH A SINGLE GUNSHOT...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man charged after assaulting two pastors

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Sheldon man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted two pastors following a Sunday evening church service, Aug. 21. The arrest of Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA

