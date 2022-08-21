5 injured in hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD.

At about 9:30 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard.

Seven people from one of the boats were accounted for by 9:45 p.m.

When medics arrived on the scene, the second boat involved in the collision was no longer at the scene.

The driver of the first boat, Ted Dominguez, tells KIRO 7 he was showing several out-of-town friends the area Saturday night, moments before the boat crash.

“And all of a sudden, this boat just came on top of me,” Dominguez said. “It was like a big shadow.”

Five adult women were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

“One person got a good little slit in their head. And so, I was like I need to get them to somebody where they can help us,” Dominguez said.

Two adult men were also onboard his boat but did not need medical treatment.

Dominguez claims the other boat didn’t have its lights on when this happened. He says the other boat stopped, then took off from the scene.

“It stopped. And then, they just pushed forward and I was like … no,” Dominguez said. “But for them, for somebody to run us over like that and this late … is not … they know what they did.”

The Seattle Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

