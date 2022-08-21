Read full article on original website
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State Park
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for Business
Southwest Virginia and Kentucky experiencing significant flooding
Kingsport Times-News
Suspect arraigned in beating death of wife
WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October. Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
Kingsport Times-News
Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
Kingsport Times-News
Three charged with assault in separate Hawkins incidents
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested three individuals in connection with three separate incidents of assault.
Kingsport Times-News
Investigators claim murder suspect beat victim for three days
NORTON — The suspect in the Saturday death of a Wise County woman allegedly held her in their home for three days and beat her, according to court records. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, is scheduled tentatively for arraignment Tuesday in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on second- degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill.
Kingsport Times-News
Former Church Hill court clerk indicted on theft charge, investigation reveals improper actions of mayor
CHURCH HILL — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of the former Church Hill court clerk as well as revealed actions of alleged misuse of city assets and personnel by the city mayor and several different deficiencies. Former Church Hill Court Clerk...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in locating arson suspect
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect charged with various crimes, including aggravated arson. The sheriff’s office has a warrant for James W. Tolley, 39 of Jonesborough. charging him with three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land.
Kingsport Times-News
5-year-old boy, Unicoi County EMA Erwin honored during commission meeting for saving child
ERWIN — The Unicoi County Commission recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Jimmy Erwin and 5-year-old Eli Howard for saving a child’s life during Monday’s meeting. On July 19, Eli’s 15-month-old brother, Sammy, fell into a pool. According to the proclamation read by Commissioner Loren Thomas, Eli pulled...
Kingsport Times-News
CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
Kingsport Times-News
Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive dies at hospital
KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man chasing after a dog was struck by a minivan on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday and later died at an area hospital, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, was...
Kingsport Times-News
Advocates: Now is time to get out of abusive domestic situations
NORTON — Marybeth Adkins, Erin Wyatt and Angel Mefford agree on one thing; it is never too soon to find a way out of an abusive relationship. Adkins, director of Family Crisis Support Services and FCSS advocates Wyatt and Mefford are often the first contact for someone in the Norton and Wise County area when they are leaving home because of physical or psychological abuse. Adkins said those situations have been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kingsport Times-News
Firefighters battle Surgoinsville blaze
Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at about 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
Kingsport Times-News
KPD chief says city's crime stats being taken out of context online
KINGSPORT — The overall incidence of crime in the Model City has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show....
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association given foam truck
ROGERSVILLE — A fire department in Maryland has donated a used truck to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association. The College Park Volunteer Fire Department voted to give its 1992 Spartan Gladiator/Darley Pumper foam truck to the HCVFA.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County mayor set to leave office next week
ROGERSVILLE — There are three things on Hawkins County Mayor Jim Lee’s mind these days. It’s what he’ll do once he leaves office on Aug. 31. “Hunt, fish and shoot,” Lee said.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police named best of the best in statewide competition
The Kingsport Police Department took top honors on Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department-wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough names new town recorder, approves budget on final reading
Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job. Anderson, an Abingdon native, comes to the town after more than a decade with...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards
KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Ave.; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport BMA grants TIFs to Brickyard Park, Centennial Row
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved tax increment financing (TIF) agreements Tuesday night for two developments that could help spur more than $6 million in annual economic impact after they are completed. “It provides a tremendous shot in the arm for our downtown,” Kingsport City...
Kingsport Times-News
Santa Train to be replaced by drive-up gift distributions for third year in a row
KINGSPORT — For the third year in a row, the Santa Train won’t be making its 110-mile run from Kentucky to downtown Kingsport. This would have been the train’s 80th annual run had the COVID-19 pandemic not happened and the nation’s supply chain not been negatively impacted.
