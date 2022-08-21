ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Suspect arraigned in beating death of wife

WISE — The suspect in Saturday’s beating death of a Wise County woman will have a preliminary hearing in October. Danny Lynn, Sturgill, 60, did not appear in person or remotely in Wise County and Norton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday for a second time due to problems with the Duffield Regional Jail’s video conference system.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Suspected human remains found in burned vehicle in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office believe a body was found inside a burned vehicle in the 200 block of Dry Branch Road late Tuesday evening. Deputies on patrol responded to reports of a vehicle fire. The fire was extinguished prior to the arrival of the deputies. It was at that time that the remains were found inside the vehicle.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Investigators claim murder suspect beat victim for three days

NORTON — The suspect in the Saturday death of a Wise County woman allegedly held her in their home for three days and beat her, according to court records. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 60, is scheduled tentatively for arraignment Tuesday in Wise County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on second- degree murder and malicious wounding charges in connection with the death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Norton, VA
Norton, VA
Crime & Safety
Kingsport Times-News

Washington County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in locating arson suspect

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a suspect charged with various crimes, including aggravated arson. The sheriff’s office has a warrant for James W. Tolley, 39 of Jonesborough. charging him with three counts of prohibited weapons, aggravated arson, three counts of aggravated assault on first responders and setting fire to personal property or land.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

CCSD, TBI investigating incident in Dry Branch section

ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department was investigating an incident at a Dry Branch Road property on Wednesday morning. Sheriff Dexter Lunceford has not yet responded to requests about the investigation. Leslie Earhart, public information officer with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said the state agency is assisting...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
#Murder#First Responders#Violent Crime
Kingsport Times-News

Pedestrian struck on Lynn Garden Drive dies at hospital

KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man chasing after a dog was struck by a minivan on Lynn Garden Drive on Monday and later died at an area hospital, according to a Kingsport Police Department press release. Tom Patton, public information officer for the KPD, said Gordon Gale Johnson, 33, was...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Advocates: Now is time to get out of abusive domestic situations

NORTON — Marybeth Adkins, Erin Wyatt and Angel Mefford agree on one thing; it is never too soon to find a way out of an abusive relationship. Adkins, director of Family Crisis Support Services and FCSS advocates Wyatt and Mefford are often the first contact for someone in the Norton and Wise County area when they are leaving home because of physical or psychological abuse. Adkins said those situations have been on the rise since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Firefighters battle Surgoinsville blaze

Fire departments from Carters Valley, Surgoinsville and Goshen Valley responded to a single-family residence fire at 920 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, on Monday evening at about 6:50 pm. The fire was believed to have started in the kitchen as a result of a cooking-related incident. There were no injuries and...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

KPD chief says city's crime stats being taken out of context online

KINGSPORT — The overall incidence of crime in the Model City has decreased drastically over the last three years, with a small uptick in incidents reported last year, crime statistics show. In 2019, there were 65,878 incidents of crime, but that fell by 10.5% the next year, records show....
KINGSPORT, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport police named best of the best in statewide competition

The Kingsport Police Department took top honors on Friday as the “overall winner” of awards doled out by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office. “Awards such as these result from a department-wide effort,” Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of all of our officers who made these awards possible and thank them for a job well done.”
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough names new town recorder, approves budget on final reading

Jonesborough's Board of Mayor and Aldermen appointed Robert Anderson as town recorder and finance director on Monday, officially replacing former Town Recorder Pat Ryder who retired last month after less than a year on the job. Anderson, an Abingdon native, comes to the town after more than a decade with...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful announces August awards

KINGSPORT — Keep Kingsport Beautiful recognized the August Beautification Award winners during Tuesday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. Residential winners were Tony and Lori Dawson, 4524 Orebank Road; Ryan and Mollie Gilbert, 3016 Calton Hill; Justus Fry, 201 W. Wanola Ave.; Jimmy and Susan Russo, 2108 Westwind Drive; and Judy Ervin, 1164 Bellingham Drive.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport BMA grants TIFs to Brickyard Park, Centennial Row

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved tax increment financing (TIF) agreements Tuesday night for two developments that could help spur more than $6 million in annual economic impact after they are completed. “It provides a tremendous shot in the arm for our downtown,” Kingsport City...
KINGSPORT, TN

