Emanuel Navarrete stops Eduardo Baez with body shot in Round 6

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Sometimes all you need is power.

WBO featherweight titleholder Emanuel Navarrete looked lost for five-plus rounds against challenger Eduardo Baez on Saturday in San Diego, getting outboxed and outworked by a good fighter.

Then, about a minute into Round 6, Navarrete landed a single left hook to the body of Baez, who took a knee in pain. He was counted out in that position.

The official time of the stoppage was 1 minute, 5 seconds of the sixth round.

Navarrete (36-1, 30 KOs) was making the ninth defense of the title he won in 2018.

The Mexican hadn’t fought since October of last year, meaning he had been out of the ring for 10 months. And it looked as if he couldn’t shake the rust.

Plus, he has had problems making 126 pounds, which also might’ve played a role in his performance. He almost certainly will move up to 130 for his next fight.

Thus, Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs) was in a good position to showcase his formidable talents. The Calexico, California resident outboxed and outworked Navarrete, who couldn’t seem to find his timing.

And then he did. The hook apparently landed on Baez’s liver, which hurt him badly and made it impossible to continue.

“I expected a fight like this,” Navarrete said. “I never underestimated Eduardo Baez. I knew that he was an excellent fighter and the fact that he hit pretty hard. It was a lot more complicated than I anticipated.

“But then came that shot, and I was able to finish him. That’s a very Mexican punch. It comes with my blood. And you can see, I don’t throw a perfect left hook like you’re used to seeing. But this one came out perfect for me.

“And you saw the result because not many guys can take that shot.”

Navarrete had been in talks to face 130-pound champion and rising star Shakur Stevenson but the sides couldn’t reach a deal. He could pursue Stevenson again or target one of the other top junior lightweights.

