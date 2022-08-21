Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NOLA.com
Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
clarionherald.org
Notre Dame Health System, St. Anthony's Gardens to be sold
CommCare Corporation, a statewide leader in quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Notre Dame Health System and St. Anthony’s Gardens. “When Archbishop Hannan founded Chateau de Notre Dame, the church was filling a void that existed in health care in the...
L'Observateur
SOFTWARE AND TECHNOLOGY JOBS FEATURED AT AUGUST 31 ONLINE CAREER FAIR
BATON ROUGE, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with software and technology jobs in four cities. The online event will take place Wednesday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest returns thanks in part to Donald Trump, the latest in the tropics and three homicides reported in the span of six hours. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt...
gueydantoday.com
Billy wouldn’t leave his gold
Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LSP looking for applicants who possess courtesy, loyalty, and service to join ‘La.’s finest’
The application deadline for new applicants entering the hiring process will be on October 17.
NOLA.com
Huge riverfront development project gets approval from Convention Center board
A massive new riverfront development in downtown New Orleans has received formal approval to move forward, following years of haggling over how the roughly 45-acre tract of publicly-owned real estate controlled by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center would be put to use. Developers of the neighborhood, known as the...
wgno.com
New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
NOLA.com
First 12 homes handed over to residents at Isle de Jean Charles resettlement site
SCHRIEVER – As his tribal chief burned sage in the doorway, Chris Brunet entered his new home, 40 miles inland from the storm-ravaged and sinking island where generations of Brunets have lived. “I knew this day was coming, but how I feel is different than I thought,” he said....
WDSU
Neighbors nervous over proposed expansion at Destrehan soybean processing facility
DESTREHAN, La. — Some residents in Destrehan are nervous about the proposed expansion of a soybean processing facility, which sits near their subdivision. Bunge North America has operated a grain export and soybean processing plant in the area for decades. However, it was recently announced that the soybean operations would likely be expanded as part of a new venture, headed by Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables.
WDSU
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
LIVE at 6 PM: Mayor Cantrell to address media in statement
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning a press conference for 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It is unknown whether the mayor will be responding to recent controversies. On Tuesday, Cantrell declined to respond to questions about her appearance at the sentencing hearing of a suspected carjacker.
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
Cantrell claims she doesn't pick sides despite attending court in support of carjacker
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell called a news conference this evening to break her silence on her appearance with the family of a juvenile convicted of carjacking two women in New Orleans, as the youngster heard his sentence.
NOLA.com
Entergy transmission line that brings power to New Orleans fixed a year after Ida toppled it
The Entergy transmission line that crosses the Mississippi River and brings power to metro New Orleans has been replaced, company officials said Wednesday, nearly a year after Hurricane Ida toppled the power line. The transmission line crosses the river from Avondale to Harahan and has two massive towers on either...
Red Beans & Rice Monday kick-off!
Red beans & rice has been a standing Monday tradition in New Orleans and much of South Louisiana since the early 19th century.
iheart.com
Why did the NOLA mayor take the side of a dangerous criminal?
There's a reason people call her "LaToya the Destroya." Thousands of New Orleanians took to social media and wrote to councilmembers after hearing that Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at juvenile court to console a 14-year-old who carjacked and robbed three women. Councilmembers say the response was deafening. “I don’t...
