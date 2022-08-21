ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Notre Dame Health System, St. Anthony's Gardens to be sold

CommCare Corporation, a statewide leader in quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Notre Dame Health System and St. Anthony’s Gardens. “When Archbishop Hannan founded Chateau de Notre Dame, the church was filling a void that existed in health care in the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SOFTWARE AND TECHNOLOGY JOBS FEATURED AT AUGUST 31 ONLINE CAREER FAIR

BATON ROUGE, La. – Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with software and technology jobs in four cities. The online event will take place Wednesday, August 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or at the start of the event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories

Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest returns thanks in part to Donald Trump, the latest in the tropics and three homicides reported in the span of six hours. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The Gulf's first offshore wind energy zones prompt...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gueydantoday.com

Billy wouldn’t leave his gold

Jean Lafitte left New Orleans and the ruins of his Baratarian kingdom in 1818 to make a new start on Galveston Island, but not all of his band went with him. One of those who stayed behind was known as Billy Bowlegs, and he became almost as notorious as a Gulf of Mexico raider as Lafitte himself. He was said to be worth millions of dollars when he died at the ripe old age of 93.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Neighbors nervous over proposed expansion at Destrehan soybean processing facility

DESTREHAN, La. — Some residents in Destrehan are nervous about the proposed expansion of a soybean processing facility, which sits near their subdivision. Bunge North America has operated a grain export and soybean processing plant in the area for decades. However, it was recently announced that the soybean operations would likely be expanded as part of a new venture, headed by Bunge Chevron Ag Renewables.
DESTREHAN, LA
WWL

LIVE at 6 PM: Mayor Cantrell to address media in statement

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning a press conference for 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It is unknown whether the mayor will be responding to recent controversies. On Tuesday, Cantrell declined to respond to questions about her appearance at the sentencing hearing of a suspected carjacker.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Why did the NOLA mayor take the side of a dangerous criminal?

There's a reason people call her "LaToya the Destroya." Thousands of New Orleanians took to social media and wrote to councilmembers after hearing that Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at juvenile court to console a 14-year-old who carjacked and robbed three women. Councilmembers say the response was deafening. “I don’t...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

