NOLA.com
Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
ladatanews.com
Councilman Eugene Green Welcomes Shakor Studios to District "D"
Last week, Shakor Studios Art Studio and Gallery celebrated today the grand opening at its new location, 3306 Elysian Fields Avenue. Shakor, the proprietor, is a talented artist and successful entrepreneur who has shared his talents for decades with New Orleanians and visitors alike. New Orleans District D City Councilman...
NOLA.com
Huge riverfront development project gets approval from Convention Center board
A massive new riverfront development in downtown New Orleans has received formal approval to move forward, following years of haggling over how the roughly 45-acre tract of publicly-owned real estate controlled by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center would be put to use. Developers of the neighborhood, known as the...
NOLA.com
A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses
The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
wgno.com
New Orleans' Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
bizneworleans.com
University Medical Center New Orleans Names New CEO
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Emily Sedgwick has joined University Medical Center New Orleans as the new president and chief executive officer. Sedgwick will lead a staff of more than 2,700 and manage the continued growth of the $1.2 billion hospital, which is home to the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital.
NOLA.com
New 10-week program aims to help St. Tammany startups, build entrepreneur community
A new 10-week program that aims to give north shore entrepreneurs and potential startup founders the tools to create a business plan will launch Sept. 4, part of a partnership with St. Tammany Corporation, the parish's economic development agency, and The Idea Village. The partnership is a key in St....
NOLA.com
Sidney Torres' company paid $106k to employees after denying overtime in violation of labor laws
Sidney Torres IV has paid back wages to 105 employees of his IV Waste garbage-collection company after he improperly denied them bonuses and overtime while failing to accurately log some of their hours, federal officials said Tuesday. Torres paid his employees flat daily rates even when they worked more than...
healthleadersmedia.com
Loyola Seeks to Help Solve Staffing Shortage by Launching Accelerated Nursing Program
Fast-tracked degree will provide students guaranteed clinical placements with one of Loyola's local healthcare partners. Loyola University is launching an accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) degree this spring to help fill the need for nurses. The 17-month accelerated program caters to career changers and people who already have...
NOLA.com
First 12 homes handed over to residents at Isle de Jean Charles resettlement site
SCHRIEVER – As his tribal chief burned sage in the doorway, Chris Brunet entered his new home, 40 miles inland from the storm-ravaged and sinking island where generations of Brunets have lived. “I knew this day was coming, but how I feel is different than I thought,” he said....
NOLA.com
In meetings with New Orleans residents, Mayor Cantrell lays out 2023 plans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell took her plans for New Orleans on a roadshow over the past month, telling residents that she’ll aim to shore up a dwindling New Orleans Police Department, strengthen the code enforcement department and invest across the city's neighborhoods next year. In a series of community meetings...
clarionherald.org
Notre Dame Health System, St. Anthony's Gardens to be sold
CommCare Corporation, a statewide leader in quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Notre Dame Health System and St. Anthony’s Gardens. “When Archbishop Hannan founded Chateau de Notre Dame, the church was filling a void that existed in health care in the...
WDSU
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell defends France trip spending, choice in supporting teen accused in carjacking
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans mayor held a news conference Wednesday night where she defended her recent trip to France as well as her decision to support a teen in court who was accused of carjacking. Documents obtained by WDSU showed Cantrell spent $43,000 for the trip. A...
iheart.com
Why did the NOLA mayor take the side of a dangerous criminal?
There's a reason people call her "LaToya the Destroya." Thousands of New Orleanians took to social media and wrote to councilmembers after hearing that Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at juvenile court to console a 14-year-old who carjacked and robbed three women. Councilmembers say the response was deafening. “I don’t...
WDSU
New Orleans mayor spends more than $40,000 on France trip, cost includes first-class airfare
NEW ORLEANS — New records obtained by WDSU Investigates show that the flight New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to France last month cost over $17,000. The records and invoices were sent to WDSU through a public records request. The entire trip cost the city of New Orleans over...
NewOrleans.Com
Fall Festivals in New Orleans
From fried chicken to blues & bbq, here are our favorite fall fests. As summer winds down, fall festival season kicks off, featuring lots of delicious food, local live music, and most importantly, cool weather. This year, you can experience everything from food and music fests to multicultural and art fests. Use our guide to figure out which festivals you’d like to visit for–or better yet, come for them all.
fox8live.com
Mayor Cantrell spent $40k for four days in French Riviera to sign 'sister cities' agreement, records show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and three of her top aides were in France for four days back in June and spent more than $40,000 on the trip, according to records obtained by FOX 8. The mayor’s first-class flight cost almost $18,000. Records show she...
NOLA.com
Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week
One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
NOLA.com
New Orleans City Council plans pause to new short-term rentals in neighborhoods after court ruling
New Orleans City Council members are planning to enact a temporary pause on licensing residential short-term rentals while they rewrite rules for the controversial industry, after a bombshell federal appeals court ruling this week said key aspects of the existing legal framework are unconstitutional. The purpose of the pause is...
NOLA.com
New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans
Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
