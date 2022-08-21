ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Bikers' blood drive, eye screenings, a Toastmasters open house, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. LIONS HEALTH SCREENINGS: Eye screening and information about hearing, autism, eye health and diabetes will be among the services available during Louisiana Lions Awareness Day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in the center court of Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.
ladatanews.com

Councilman Eugene Green Welcomes Shakor Studios to District “D”

Last week, Shakor Studios Art Studio and Gallery celebrated today the grand opening at its new location, 3306 Elysian Fields Avenue. Shakor, the proprietor, is a talented artist and successful entrepreneur who has shared his talents for decades with New Orleanians and visitors alike. New Orleans District D City Councilman...
NOLA.com

A New Orleans jazz landmark lost: Perseverance Hall collapses

The tattered, pale-blue façade of Perseverance Hall was all that was left intact of the bygone jazz venue on Wednesday afternoon. The rest of the wooden structure, at 1644 N. Villere St. in New Orleans' 7th Ward, had collapsed into rubble sometime in the two previous rainy days. The...
wgno.com

New Orleans’ Very Own Remarkable Woman Winner: Meet Dr. Patrice Sentino

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Hope, health, and healing–these three words are what Dr. Patrice Sentino lives by. “I was inspired by the word ‘hope’ because I believe everyone has the ability to make it. There is hope in every situation,” Dr. Sentino told WGNO’s Peyton Locicero-Trist. “No one has to be left out, no one has to be lost because there is hope. There is restoration.”
bizneworleans.com

University Medical Center New Orleans Names New CEO

NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Emily Sedgwick has joined University Medical Center New Orleans as the new president and chief executive officer. Sedgwick will lead a staff of more than 2,700 and manage the continued growth of the $1.2 billion hospital, which is home to the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital.
clarionherald.org

Notre Dame Health System, St. Anthony's Gardens to be sold

CommCare Corporation, a statewide leader in quality skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Notre Dame Health System and St. Anthony’s Gardens. “When Archbishop Hannan founded Chateau de Notre Dame, the church was filling a void that existed in health care in the...
iheart.com

Why did the NOLA mayor take the side of a dangerous criminal?

There's a reason people call her "LaToya the Destroya." Thousands of New Orleanians took to social media and wrote to councilmembers after hearing that Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up at juvenile court to console a 14-year-old who carjacked and robbed three women. Councilmembers say the response was deafening. “I don’t...
NewOrleans.Com

Fall Festivals in New Orleans

From fried chicken to blues & bbq, here are our favorite fall fests. As summer winds down, fall festival season kicks off, featuring lots of delicious food, local live music, and most importantly, cool weather. This year, you can experience everything from food and music fests to multicultural and art fests. Use our guide to figure out which festivals you’d like to visit for–or better yet, come for them all.
NOLA.com

Blakeview: Powerful, often controversial Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee was born 90 years ago this week

One of Louisiana’s most powerful, colorful and sometimes controversial politicians, the late Jefferson Parish Sheriff Harry Lee, was born 90 years ago this week. The son of Chinese immigrants, Lee was born in the back room of his family’s Carondelet Street laundry on Aug. 27, 1932. He and his seven siblings worked in the family business. Lee graduated from LSU and served in the U.S. Air Force in Texas, where he met his wife, Lai. He returned to Louisiana and helped run his family’s Chinese restaurant, House of Lee in Metairie.
NOLA.com

New York's Urban Bush Women and Junebug develop a site-specific version of 'Haint Blu' in New Orleans

Dancers from New York-based Urban Bush Women explored the space outside the Andre Cailloux Center, formerly the St. Rose de Lima church on Bayou Road, last week. On Thursday afternoon, they were on the side loading dock, which for that exercise was standing in for a porch. During the first week of their residency in New Orleans, they were exploring the converted theater space inside and out to work up a site-specific version of “Haint Blu,” which in concept is grounded by a home in the South.
