Lamar Jackson has been offered more than Kyler Murray, but Deshaun Watson’s contract complicates discussions
The Baltimore Ravens would love to get their franchise quarterback and former league MVP Lamar Jackson signed to a contract
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sam Darnold Reacts to Mayfield Being Named Panthers’ Starting QB
Carolina announced the decision on its starter for the 2022 season on Monday.
NFL
Shaquem Griffin announces retirement from football, accepts position within NFL's Legends Community
Shaquem Griffin, the only known one-handed player in NFL history, has decided to call it a career as a player. Griffin announced his retirement from football Wednesday in a self-written post at The Players' Tribune -- titled "Plan A" -- but he's not leaving the NFL. At a recent meeting...
NFL・
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling
In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
Panthers Officially Announce Starting Quarterback for Week 1
Head coach Matt Rhule has decided between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold as Carolina’s Week 1 starter.
What UNC basketball's Puff Johnson said about beating Duke, losing to Kansas, listening to your parents
Dozens of young basketball players got lessons Saturday at Gaston Christian School about taking care of business both on and off the court from UNC Tar Heel basketball player Puff Johnson. The junior guard from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, figures to play a prominent role as the Tar Heels try to make it back to the championship game this season. Johnson was in Gaston County for a one-day shooting clinc organized by Pet Sumner, who coaches boys basketball at Belmont...
