ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut

The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBC Sports

Report: Deshaun Watson already has started mandatory counseling

In addition to his 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to mandatory evaluation and counseling before he returns to football. That process already has started, fewer than four days after the settlement of the disciplinary process was announced. Peter King reports in his Football Morning...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Corral
The Gaston Gazette

What UNC basketball's Puff Johnson said about beating Duke, losing to Kansas, listening to your parents

Dozens of young basketball players got lessons Saturday at Gaston Christian School about taking care of business both on and off the court from UNC Tar Heel basketball player Puff Johnson. The junior guard from Moon Township, Pennsylvania, figures to play a prominent role as the Tar Heels try to make it back to the championship game this season. Johnson was in Gaston County for a one-day shooting clinc organized by Pet Sumner, who coaches boys basketball at Belmont...
GASTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy