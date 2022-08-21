ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bechtelsville, PA

paonlinecasino.com

A $100,000 Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Expires Soon

The clock is ticking for a PA Lottery Powerball winner, who hit a $100,000 prize last year. Luck was on their side that day, but they might not even know it. No one has come forward to claim the prize yet, and it’s set to expire soon. The ticket in question matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 in the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lykensvalley.org

Tremont – Big Rock, 1910

A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
TREMONT, PA
Bechtelsville, PA
Sports
City
Pottstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Bechtelsville, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks

LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
beentheredonethatwithkids.com

Urban Air Adventure Park – Lancaster, PA

Urban Air Adventure Park recently opened a new location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It’s located along Route 30 near the Park City Mall. The address for Urban Air in Lancaster is 2040 Bennet Ave. There are other locations of Urban Air in the mid-Atlantic region. This post will cover the activities at the Lancaster location.
LANCASTER, PA
Times News

Whey Jennings to perform at West End Fair tonight

Whey Jennings, grandson of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, has a new song befitting the West End Fair’s 100 years of agricultural history. Scheduled to perform this evening at the fair, located on Fairgrounds Road in Gilbert, Whey announced the release of “Farm Life” earlier this week on social media.
GILBERT, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1

Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Person
Brad Arnold
Person
Keith Haring
Person
Kyle Hartzell
Times News

Lehighton man needs help to get new van

Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville

SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike

Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
skooknews.com

Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September

On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA to Clear Shelters With One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event

Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters, with a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, August 27th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. Clear The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/22/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Upper Tulpehocken & Upper Bern Townships on Interstate 78 East Between Exit 19 (PA 183) and Exit...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
