The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas StationTravel MavenNorristown, PA
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
On 09/17 Cricket Clinic comes to Lukens Park, Horsham, PASanjivi IyerHorsham, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Woman Near the Age of 100 Welcomes 100th Great-GrandchildAndrei TapalagaBlue Bell, PA
paonlinecasino.com
A $100,000 Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Ticket Expires Soon
The clock is ticking for a PA Lottery Powerball winner, who hit a $100,000 prize last year. Luck was on their side that day, but they might not even know it. No one has come forward to claim the prize yet, and it’s set to expire soon. The ticket in question matched four of the five white balls drawn, 37-51-54-58-60, and the red Powerball 19 in the drawing on Sept. 20, 2021.
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
lykensvalley.org
Tremont – Big Rock, 1910
A photograph taken sometime around 1910 of a favorite place for young people called “Big Rock.” This was supposedly located somewhere around Tremont, Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania. When this photo was published in the “Down Memory Lane” feature of the Pine Grove Press Herald, October 7, 1971, the editor had no idea where the rock was located or the names of anyone pictured.
wlvr.org
‘Strong slice of the food service pie’: Two diners set to join Lehigh Valley’s restaurant roster
More helpings of an American classic are coming soon to the Lehigh Valley. Diners, those brightly lit destinations for coffee, conversation and comfort food that won’t break the bank, are expanding their regional reach with two new iterations set to open in the coming weeks. Jordan Pkwy Diner, a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bear Creek to end summer with free concert, fireworks
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. — Berks County's one-and-only ski resort will be sending summer off with a bang, as it no doubt looks forward to a cold and snowy winter. Bear Creek Mountain Resort in Longswamp Township announced plans Tuesday for a free Labor Day weekend concert and fireworks celebration on Sept. 4.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Urban Air Adventure Park – Lancaster, PA
Urban Air Adventure Park recently opened a new location in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. It’s located along Route 30 near the Park City Mall. The address for Urban Air in Lancaster is 2040 Bennet Ave. There are other locations of Urban Air in the mid-Atlantic region. This post will cover the activities at the Lancaster location.
Times News
Whey Jennings to perform at West End Fair tonight
Whey Jennings, grandson of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, has a new song befitting the West End Fair’s 100 years of agricultural history. Scheduled to perform this evening at the fair, located on Fairgrounds Road in Gilbert, Whey announced the release of “Farm Life” earlier this week on social media.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County High School Football Schedule for Week #1
Schedule for high school football games played on Friday, August 26th, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Kickoff is at 7:00pm for Friday Night games. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Blue Mountain at Jim Thorpe. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley at Minersville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mahanoy Area at Morrisville. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pine Grove at Northern Lebanon. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua at Northwestern Lehigh. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain Coaster
Pennsylvania is home to an abundance of amazing roller coasters and theme parks. And, if you're looking to take an epic ride on Pennsylvania’s only coaster that takes you through the mountains, you have to head to this one-of-a-kind resort in the Poconos, keep reading to learn more.
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver in Shoey crash distracted by opened compartment
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — The driver of a truck that hit a twin home in Berks County on Monday became distracted when a compartment inside the truck opened, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville.
WFMZ-TV Online
Truck slams into front of twin home in Shoemakersville
SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency officials are surveying the damage caused by a truck that slammed into a twin home in Berks County. The crash was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Monday on East Noble Avenue at Franklin Street in Shoemakersville. 69 News photos from the scene appear to show...
WGAL
Nursing home staffers at 24 facilities in Pennsylvania vote to strike
Nursing home staffers are set to strike at 24 facilities across the state, including some in the Susquehanna Valley. SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said workers voted to send strike notices to three of the biggest nursing home chains in the state. That includes Priority Healthcare, which operates facilities in Camp Hill and Lancaster.
skooknews.com
Nursing Home Workers in 2 Schuylkill County Facilities Could Strike in Early September
On Monday, nursing home workers from three of the biggest chains in Pennsylvania voted to send Unfair Labor Practice strike notices, including 2 from Schuylkill County. According to the SEIU Healthcare PA, Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare – have refused to meaningfully bargain over the use of agency staff or include the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year in the contracts.
Children 'Not Penetrated' During Hazing Among Reasons PA School District Didn't End Football
Disturbing details about sexual hazing have been released as a central Pennsylvania school district announces that they will not end the football season early. The Middletown Area school district began investigating a hazing that happened on August 11, 2022—only after a cellphone video film by high school football players was shared on social media.
bctv.org
Humane PA to Clear Shelters With One-Day, Fee-Waived Adoption Event
Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating Clear The Shelters, with a one-day, fee-waived adoption event. On Saturday, August 27th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers. Clear The...
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Can you imagine more than 400 whoopie pies in one place?. Mark your calendars. The annual Whoopie Pie Festival in Lancaster is the place to be the second Saturday in September. The festival features more than 400 different flavors and is held at the Hershey Farm Restaurant & Inn, located in the heart of the Pennsylvania Dutch Country.
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
Hazmat crews investigating suspicious jug in Telford, Bucks County
TELFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- A suspicious jug prompted a hazmat response in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was over the scene Tuesday night in Telford.The large jug was discovered around 6:30 p.m. off of County Line Road.The Montgomery County bomb squad was also called to help.There's no word on what is in the jug.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 8/22/22
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Upper Tulpehocken & Upper Bern Townships on Interstate 78 East Between Exit 19 (PA 183) and Exit...
