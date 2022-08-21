Read full article on original website
14news.com
Henderson Co. football focuses on ‘little things’ to build off week one success
Henderson Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County football dominated week one with a 61-6 win over Calloway County Friday night. Head coach Josh Boston said the success came from the teams willingness to work. We had a great week of practice and they came out and they played extremely fast,”...
14news.com
Forest Park football begins new era under first-year coach
FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - The Forest Park football program kicked off its 2022 season on a high note with a 26-8 win over Princeton last Friday night. New head coach Terry Riggs has only been on the sidelines just a little over a month, and he’s already hit the ground running with this year’s team.
14news.com
Firefighters finish mowing man’s lawn during medic run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Tri-State woman is thanking members of Evansville Fire Station 9 for going above and beyond. Bobbie Reid Flint says her dad was mowing grass Tuesday when he passed out. She says he’s home feeling better now, but the firefighters who responded to the call also...
14news.com
Sunny streak continues
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - No big changes to our ongoing run of sunny days. Thursday will start in the middle 60s and afternoon temps will push into the upper 80s. A few scattered showers possible late Thursday night/early Friday morning. Friday will be sunny and warm with highs in the middle 80s. More humid air will be drawn into the Tri-State over the weekend. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms will be possible from Sunday through the middle of next week. Highs will rise to near 90 each day and lows will retreat into the upper 60s to lower 70s.
wevv.com
West side Evansville arcade expanding this fall
The "High Score Player Two: Classic Arcade" on Evansville's west side will be powering up this fall. Owners of the west side based business will be expanding, doubling in size to include more games. Along with over a dozen new classic arcade games, there will be an additional room added...
Ernesto’s Mexican Bar and Grill in Owensboro Expanding to a Second Location
Want to know what happens if I type the words "Mexican food" or "Mexican bar and grill" or just plain "taco"? You guessed it. I immediately start CRAVING it. So if I can get through this without taking a break and running down to Ernesto's Mexican Bar and Grill for a quick burrito fix, I'll consider that a success story. Of course, eating a burrito is a success story, too.
14news.com
Missing Spencer Co. teen found in Florida
SPENCER, CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials tell us the missing Spencer County teen has been found in Florida. They say 15-year-old Kendall King had been missing from Santa Claus, Indiana since July 21. Santa Claus Police Chief James Faulkenberg remembers the day vividly. “Get to the home, talk to the...
14news.com
Owensboro event celebrates Women’s Equality Day
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A Women’s Equality Day event was held in Owensboro on Wednesday. The event celebrated 102 years since the passage of the 19th Amendment, which finally allowed women the right to vote. Booths set up by the Democratic and Republican parties worked to empower women to vote. Keynote speaker Cassie Chambers Armstrong spoke on the status of women in Kentucky.
14news.com
Spottsville woman remembers father as new bridge opens to traffic
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was finally allowed on the new Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. That’s Highway 60 that goes through Henderson County. 14 News spoke with Becky Bentley, a woman for whom the bridge held a deep, personal meaning. Her father died earlier this year. She said that in...
14news.com
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 1
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 1. Chase Jones, Tecumseh: The senior running back had four touchdowns in the Braves’ 49-12 victory over North Daviess. Jones had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, two rushing, and one receiving touchdown for 242 total yards in the first half. Tecumseh will host Pike Central at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday.
14news.com
Vehicle appears to run into Owensboro restaurant
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to Triplet Street in Owensboro Monday morning. Our crew who was on scenes says it appeared that a car went into Shiloh’s Lounge and Grill. We spoke with the owner of the restaurant. He says police told him the driver had a...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Fire officials to begin radio testing next month
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Fire authorities say they will be radio testing for the next month or so. They say residents may see two marked county vehicles pulling into their driveways, as part of the field testing with Trott Communications and Motorola. The radios will be replacing...
spencercountyonline.com
Dubois County Marriage Licenses – August 24, 2022
Kaelynn Michelle Langen and Neil Thomas Messmer, both of Huntingburg. Ashley Nicole McCandless to Leonard Anderson Tutt, both of Jasper. Laron Avery Miles to Kendra Lynn Corn, both of Jasper. Amanda Joy Bulnes, Jasper to Jordan Eric Dunn, Huntingburg. Kayla Amon Prayer Head, Huntingbrg to Jeffrey Charles Swihart, Jr., Hawesville,...
14news.com
Mostly Sunny
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Dry and quiet August weather will be featured today behind northeasterly winds. High temps have remained below 90-degrees since Monday, August 8th...all days in the 80s. Mostly sunny, mainly cumulus clouds, and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 80s. Tonight, mostly clear with low temps...
14news.com
2nd Hopkins Co. teacher arrested in one week
HOPKINS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - For the second time this week, a teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County. Brandon Poole, 39, was booked Wednesday in the Hopkins County Jail, charged with Distributing Obscene Matter to Minors. Poole is listed as a Language Arts/English teacher at Madisonville North Hopkins High...
Charges dropped against former Bosse standout athlete
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Criminal charges have been dropped against former Evansville high school athlete Cardel McFarland. In May of 2021, former Bosse basketball standout was arrested and charged with rape. At the time, the alleged victim told police McFarland assaulted her in the shower. Prosecutors are not saying why the charges were dropped, but […]
Kentucky Mom Rescues a “Forky” Outside a Local Dollar General Store
If you've ever seen Toy Story 4, you're likely familiar with this guy. That was his big motion picture debut. In that movie, the character Bonnie created Forky as part of school craft project. She made him by sticking eyes and a red pipe cleaner on a spork. And, thus, Forky was born unto the world!
vincennespbs.org
Both cars damaged in Jasper crash
There were no injuries but thousands in damages after a 2 vehicle crash. It happened in Jasper just before 8 on Tuesday morning. 69-year-old Gerald Verkamp of Saint Anthony was driving west on 5th in Jasper in a 2015 Chevy 2500 pick-up, while 63-year-old FLaura Frick of Huntingburg was driving an ’05 Toyota Sienna south on Clay Street.
wevv.com
Family searching for missing woman Andi Wagner
24-year-old Andi Wagner of Evansville, Indiana, was last seen and heard from by family and friends on Aug. 6 around 8:30 p.m. Wagner was reported missing by her family Aug. 12. "I put it on the Indiana Missing People page, just shared it on our pages," said Andi's mother, Elaine...
wamwamfm.com
6 Speeding Tickets in Petersburg School Zone
Police are asking drivers to actually follow the speed limit after six people were given speeding tickets in a school zone. Sgt. Todd Ringle of Indiana State Police said one person was driving 62 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone at Pike Central High School. Two...
