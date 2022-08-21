3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified as Rodney Vinson Hanley, 19.

A short time later, IMPD received two reports of a walk-in person shot at Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters and at Eskenazi.

Police say that one of the victims appeared to be the victim of an attempted robbery. That person was armed and defended himself.

“There was a shootout inside the store between the victim, potential victim of the robbery, and potential robbers,” Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. “One of the potential robbers is deceased.”

IMPD says one victim is in critical condition, while the third is awake and breathing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.