ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 shot, 1 killed in downtown shooting

By Tim O'Brien - Assignment Desk
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ni92W_0hPIEfWG00

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 12:00 a.m. Sunday, IMPD was dispatched to the 900 block of North Delaware Street on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Shortly after the man was taken to the hospital he was pronounced deceased. He was later identified as Rodney Vinson Hanley, 19.

A short time later, IMPD received two reports of a walk-in person shot at Indianapolis Fire Department Headquarters and at Eskenazi.

Police say that one of the victims appeared to be the victim of an attempted robbery. That person was armed and defended himself.

“There was a shootout inside the store between the victim, potential victim of the robbery, and potential robbers,” Assistant Chief Chris Bailey said. “One of the potential robbers is deceased.”

IMPD says one victim is in critical condition, while the third is awake and breathing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 14

My Business
3d ago

and constitutional carry works the way it's supposed to yet again, "potential robber is deceased"...See ya✌️.. Have heard those words alot since July 1st

Reply
10
Cody Maxwell
3d ago

sounds to me like the robber made the wrong choice and paid the price. good job on the gun owners part. May the gun always fire when needed in your grouping be tight

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspects at large

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated an officer-involved shooting and searched for two suspects who ran from police. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force were at Briergate Apartments as part […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic disturbance on near east side

This article mentions domestic violence. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 24/7, at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY). Additional local organizations and hotlines are at the bottom of this story. INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis’ […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Delaware State
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Docs: Man fatally shot neighbor for hacking into his electricity

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — An Albany man was charged with murder after the fatal shooting of a man in rural Albany, the Delaware County prosecutor says. Jerald “Gary” Copley, 59, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon outside his home on East County Road 500 North, which is about 2 miles south of Albany.
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block of Winterberry Drive, near the intersection […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Just after 1 a.m., police received a report of a person shot at a home on N. College in between 33rd and 34th streets. Officers on scene learned no one had actually been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WISH-TV

Police investigating shots fired into home on College Avenue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police in Indianapolis were looking for the person who fired a gun into a home early Tuesday on the city’s near-north side. At around 1 a.m., members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a home at College Avenue and 33rd Street. Officers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man arrested on meth dealing, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after police found drugs and a gun while searching a home, the Columbus Police Department announced. Jared A. Harris, age 38, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the victim of an attempted robbery. He […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

Two facing criminal charges following shooting in Morgantown

Two people are facing criminal charges following a shooting last week in Morgantown. Nicholas Robert Saunders, 19, of Elizabethtown, was charged by prosecutors Aug. 12 with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony; and two counts of pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony.
MORGANTOWN, IN
FOX59

FOX59

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy