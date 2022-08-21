ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Papa John’s Will Open a Second Pizzeria in Windermere

By Natalie Lowin
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago

A Papa John ‘s pizzeria will be opening at 4750 The Grove Dr. in Windermere, Florida. Papa John’s has “3,101 Papa John’s locations in the United States as of August 15, 2022.” Florida has the second highest amount of Papa John’s pizzerias with 285 locations state-wide.

Papa John’s menu has lots of different options that go beyond the typical pizza restaurant. In recent news, Papa John’s has announced the arrival of their Papa Bowls. These bowls have “No crust. Just toppings,” according to their Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxhMX_0hPIEedX00
Photo: Official Facebook

There are four bowl options, which are the Chicken Alfredo bowl, the Italian Meats Trio bowl, the Garden Veggie bowl and the Build-Your-Own bowl. For the Build-Your-Own bowl, customers can “choose from [a] wide variety of savory meats, crisp veggies, signature sauces and melty cheeses.”

All the Papa Bowls are “Topped with Italian Seasoning and oven-baked to perfection.” These bowls are suitable for those following a low carb or ketogenic diet since they consist of mostly fat and protein.

Also on Papa John’s menu are handcrafted pizzas, wings, spicy pepperoni rolls, breadsticks and garlic knots. Papa John’s also serves Papadias, which have “real cheese melted to perfection, juicy meats, and mountains of colorful veggies, all nestled snugly into fresh-baked flatbread made from Papa Johns own signature dough.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMVLa_0hPIEedX00
Photo: Official Facebook

Just a few of the Papadia flavors offered are Buffalo Chicken, Philly Cheesesteak, Parmesan Crusted BBQ Chicken & Bacon and Meatball & Pepperoni.

This Papa John’s location will be run by the franchisee Bam Bam Pizza Incorporated . What Now Orlando reached out for more information about the new pizzeria but did not hear back. A license was issued online for the new restaurant on August 18, 2022.

The pizzeria is in the works but an opening timeline has not yet been announced to the public. For the most accurate information about the opening and to find a pizzeria open near you, visit Papa John’s store locator here .



Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Windermere, FL
sltablet.com

Miller’s Ale House Opens in Clermont

CLERMONT – Miller’s Ale House, the sports-themed casual dining restaurant and bar, opens its doors Monday, Aug. 22, in Clermont at 1555 S. Grand Highway at E. Highway 50. The 7,230-square-foot restaurant will feature Miller’s newest restaurant design with indoor and outdoor seating for 300-plus guests, more than 60 TVs, a Florida Room with garage-style exterior walls that can be raised in good weather and all the great food and drinks that have made Miller’s a popular local destination for nearly 35 years.
CLERMONT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
earnthenecklace.com

David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Restaurant operator David Suleiman purchases Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing

Restaurant operator David Suleiman has purchased the Angler’s Club at Lake Sumter Landing. The Angler’s Club, nestled atop Red Sauce at Lake Sumter Landing, was a favorite place for Gary Morse to dine with other top Villages executives. It remains a members-only restaurant, although the Morses reportedly stopped going there when their executive offices were moved several years ago to Brownwood.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizzerias#Bam Bam#Food Drink#Italian Seasoning#Papadia
AdWeek

WESH in Orlando Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, Sunday Night Newscasts Canceled

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Orlando, Fla. NBC affiliate WESH had to cancel its 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts last night and delay its Monday morning news, after someone phoned in a bomb threat last night.
ORLANDO, FL
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Far is Daytona Beach from Universal Studios?

Florida is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the United States and is famous for being home to a whole host of fun family-friendly activities including beaches, nature, theme parks, and rich culture. Daytona Beach and Universal Studios Orlando are two of the most popular tourist spots in...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

What the Honk: You were so close

ORLANDO, Fla. – I might be out of town, but there are still plenty of honks to share with you, so keep them coming. You’re doing it wrong, buddy. As I appreciate the fact the driver decided to stop as a whole, they are stopping in the worst possible location.
ORLANDO, FL
beckersasc.com

ASC nurse Lori Tolland elected to local office in Florida

Lori Tolland, RN, was elected to the Ormond Beach (Fla.) City Commission, the Ormond Beach Observer reported Aug. 23. Ms. Tolland, a nurse at East Coast Surgery Center in Daytona Beach, won the election with 55.17 percent of the vote, the report said. She will serve as the commission's Zone 1 representative.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
WESH

Osceola County resident celebrates 107th birthday with loved ones

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Loved ones of Palma Tessier gathered Wednesday for her 107th birthday. They celebrated with dancing, singing, food and cake. The Osceola Council on Aging hosted the party. They say, ironically, 107 people showed up. “We’re happy she’s still here,” Tessier's daughter-in-law, Doris Tessier, said....
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
431
Followers
153
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy