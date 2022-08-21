Papa John’s Will Open a Second Pizzeria in Windermere

A Papa John ‘s pizzeria will be opening at 4750 The Grove Dr. in Windermere, Florida. Papa John’s has “3,101 Papa John’s locations in the United States as of August 15, 2022.” Florida has the second highest amount of Papa John’s pizzerias with 285 locations state-wide.

Papa John’s menu has lots of different options that go beyond the typical pizza restaurant. In recent news, Papa John’s has announced the arrival of their Papa Bowls. These bowls have “No crust. Just toppings,” according to their Facebook page.

Photo: Official Facebook

There are four bowl options, which are the Chicken Alfredo bowl, the Italian Meats Trio bowl, the Garden Veggie bowl and the Build-Your-Own bowl. For the Build-Your-Own bowl, customers can “choose from [a] wide variety of savory meats, crisp veggies, signature sauces and melty cheeses.”

All the Papa Bowls are “Topped with Italian Seasoning and oven-baked to perfection.” These bowls are suitable for those following a low carb or ketogenic diet since they consist of mostly fat and protein.

Also on Papa John’s menu are handcrafted pizzas, wings, spicy pepperoni rolls, breadsticks and garlic knots. Papa John’s also serves Papadias, which have “real cheese melted to perfection, juicy meats, and mountains of colorful veggies, all nestled snugly into fresh-baked flatbread made from Papa Johns own signature dough.”

Photo: Official Facebook

Just a few of the Papadia flavors offered are Buffalo Chicken, Philly Cheesesteak, Parmesan Crusted BBQ Chicken & Bacon and Meatball & Pepperoni.

This Papa John’s location will be run by the franchisee Bam Bam Pizza Incorporated . What Now Orlando reached out for more information about the new pizzeria but did not hear back. A license was issued online for the new restaurant on August 18, 2022.

The pizzeria is in the works but an opening timeline has not yet been announced to the public. For the most accurate information about the opening and to find a pizzeria open near you, visit Papa John’s store locator here .

