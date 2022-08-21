ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Olson’s check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros

By PAUL NEWBERRY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXjg8_0hPIDi8E00
1 of 12

ATLANTA (AP) — The last thing Matt Olson wanted to do was hit the ball.

Then he saw it heading for a spot in the infield where no one was standing.

Sometimes, hit ’em where they ain’t works just as well as smacking it over the wall.

Olson’s check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th for Atlanta, and pinch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud won it with a single through Houston’s drawn-in defense.

Rallying twice in extra innings, the Braves beat the Astros 5-4 on Saturday night for their 11th win in 12 games.

The reigning World Series champions are still three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, but no team is playing with more confidence than the Braves.

“We don’t give up until the last guy,” d’Arnaud said. “It’s a contagious thing.”

The Astros scored two in the 10th, only to have Atlanta match them in the bottom half — with 21-year-old Michael Harris II providing the big hit with an RBI double before he came around to score on Robbie Grossman’s single through the shift.

Houston went back ahead on Jeremy Peña’s slow roller that brought home the go-ahead run, but the Braves rallied again.

This time, they ended it.

After Dansby Swanson was placed at second base against Ryne Stanek (1-1), Austin Riley walked. Olson tried to hold up his swing, but it worked out just fine when he sent a run-scoring hit through the abandoned shortstop hole.

“I was not happy to make contact,” Olson said. “Then I saw no one was standing there. I actually started laughing pretty quickly. Somehow, I wind up with a double.”

With runners at second and third and no outs, the Astros intentionally walked William Contreras. But d’Arnaud lined one past diving first baseman Yuri Gurriel to win it for the Braves.

“We’re playing some good baseball,” d’Arnaud said.

Jackson Stephens (2-2) earned the win by giving up an unearned run in the 11th.

“We fought, they fought,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “It was a great game to watch if you’re a fan.”

Both starters turned in strong performances, each going six innings and allowing only a solo homer.

Cristian Javier pitched two-hit ball for the Astros but again failed to get much offensive support. Houston has been held to two runs or fewer in nine of his 23 starts, leaving him with a 7-8 record even though his ERA dropped to 2.88.

Rookie Spencer Strider surrendered three hits, walked two and struck out nine for the Braves. The growing popularity of the 23-year-old Strider, known for his thick mustache and 100 mph fastball, was evident from all the the fans in the sellout crowd of 42,893 wearing fake ’staches in his honor.

Atlanta’s Vaughn Grissom kept up his torrid hitting since being called up from the minors less than two weeks ago.

The 21-year-old launched one into the Astros’ bullpen in the fifth, giving him three homers in his first 11 big league games.

Grissom’s homer came after Peña went deep for Houston in the top half of the inning to break up the scoreless duel. The Astros shortstop drove one the opposite way, the ball just clearing the tall wall in right field for his 16th homer of the season.

Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez was back at the ballpark, one day after shortness of breath led him to be taken to an Atlanta hospital for tests.

While doctors found no cause for his breathing problems, Houston held Alvarez out of the lineup Saturday and kept a close eye on him for any signs of further trouble.

Baker said Alvarez could return to the lineup as a designated hitter for the finale of the three-game series.

PITCHER’S DUEL

There was little indication of all the drama to come in extra winnings.

Through nine innings, the teams had combined for just seven hits and 21 strikeouts.

“When runs are at a premium, you know it’s going to take a big hit,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “They got some, we got one more.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros OF Mauricio Dubón wasn’t seriously hurt after crashing into the wall attempting to make a catch in the fifth inning of Friday’s game. Dubón was available Saturday but wasn’t used. “He’s better,” Baker said. “He hit in the cage.”

RH Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.04) will take the mound for the Braves in Sunday’s series finale. He’ll be opposed by RH José Urquidy (11-4, 3.69, who is coming off 7 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in his last start against the White Sox. Urquidy has 10 consecutive quality starts since June 14, going 6-1 with a 2.64 ERA over that span.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss

The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Breaking down the remaining schedules of the Braves and Mets

With 38 games left, the Braves are three games back of the Mets. It won’t be an easy hole to climb out of; the Mets are a fantastic team, and like many have pointed out, they have an extremely favorable schedule the rest of the way. However, it’s far from impossible, especially given the Braves schedule, which isn’t extremely tough either.
QUEENS, NY
92.9 The Game

The power of Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has been having a solid year of production at the plate, however with two streaks of 14 or more games without a homerun, is there a power issue for him?
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Dusty Baker
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Matt Olson
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw’s Return Date Revealed

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been sidelined for over two weeks since leaving his August 4 start in San Francisco with lower back tightness. An MRI showed no new damage to Kershaw’s back, which has been a point of concern going all the way back to his MVP season of 2014, when he missed several weeks after his back tightened up on the flight back from their season-opening series in Sydney, Australia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Make Brutal Mistake During Game vs. Mets

The New York Yankees defense made a costly mistake during Tuesday night's "Subway Series" matchup against the Mets. With two outs in the top of the sixth, the Yankees failed to capitalize on an opportunity to get out of the inning with their 2-1 lead intact. Mets first baseman Pete...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

Manager ejected during heated argument after terrible umpire call

It has not been a particularly strong season for Major League Baseball umpires as umps across the league have gone viral for blown calls and other gaffes all season. On Sunday, another MLB umpire made a terrible call behind the plate, and it led to an extremely heated argument and an ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Nl#Rbi
Yardbarker

New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot

The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Cubs’ Newcomb Looks Toward Bullpen for Major League Role

Sean Newcomb’s 2-2 curveball didn’t break, and suddenly the mound at Yankee Stadium was the loneliest place in the world. It had seemed like this would be the perfect time to make his first Major League appearance in over a month. Bottom of the seventh. A non-leverage situation....
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Mets host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (54-71, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (79-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ryan Feltner (2-4, 5.88 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.31 ERA, .51 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -417, Rockies +324; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Rays host the Angels on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (52-72, fourth in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (68-55, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (4-8, 3.14 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (8-4, 2.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -184, Angels +155; over/under is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy