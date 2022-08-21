ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Rodgers’ RBI single in 10th lifts Rockies over Giants 4-3

By MICHAEL KELLY
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
DENVER (AP) — Brendan Rodgers drove in Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the scuffling San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win.

Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started the 10th on second base. After a groundout and intentional walk, Rodgers lined a single to left off Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring home the speedy Bernard with the winning run.

“I definitely got a good read,” Bernard said. “I just took a look at the outfield where they were playing. And (third base coach) Stu (Cole) was like, ‘Make sure you get a big jump.’ I knew they were going to try to throw me out, but I think they were playing a little bit deeper than usual so I don’t think they had a chance.”

The four-hit game was the fourth this season for Rodgers, who has recovered from a rough start to raise his average to .286. He was hitting .078 going into May.

“It’s one of the toughest struggles I went through without a doubt — minor leagues, high school, travel ball, whatever it may be,” Rodgers said. “I’m definitely happy to be where I’m at right now. And, definitely, April of 2022 something I’ll never forget, and I think it made me a better player and a person overall.”

Brandon Crawford homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Bart also went deep for San Francisco, which has dropped four in a row on the heels of a five-game winning streak.

The Rockies took a 3-2 lead into the ninth on Bernard’s RBI single in the seventh, but the Giants rallied to tie it. Crawford’s two-out double off closer Daniel Bard brought home Austin Slater, who had come in as a pinch-runner and stole second.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner needed just 43 pitches to retire the first 11 batters of the game. Wilmer Flores tripled off the wall in right-center field to give San Francisco its first baserunner.

Feltner left after allowing one run on two hits, with his only mistake being Bart’s solo homer leading off the sixth that made it 2-1. An inning later Crawford tied it with his seventh home run of the season off of Dinelson Lamet to deny Feltner the victory.

Colorado scored two in the second inning on an RBI double by Rodgers and a run-scoring single by McMahon.

WAY OFF BASE

The Rockies could have scored more runs, but were slowed by baserunning mistakes. They squandered a chance for more in the second inning when Charlie Blackmon was tagged out after being caught between third and home, and Randal Grichuk was thrown out at third on McMahon’s single.

Bernard was in scoring position in the seventh after stealing second and going to third on the throw by Bart, but he broke for home on a grounder back to Cobb and was caught in a rundown.

“That play was a contact play, so no matter where the ball is hit, I’m supposed to go on contact,” Bernard said. “If I do get in a rundown, my job is just to allow the runner to get to second base so he’s still in scoring position.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Blackmon returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore hamstring. He was the DH and batted second. ... RHP Chad Kuhl (right hip flexor strain) was scheduled to throw a simulated game on Saturday night. Kuhl has been on the 10-day injured list since Aug. 4.

Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.53) will face Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.2) on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series.

