Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
kjas.com

Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Jefferson County K9 receives lifesaving vest

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hunk this week received a donation of body armor donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. According to the department, the donation was the last needed to fit lifesaving vests on all five of the department’s K9s — Hunk, Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp. K9 Hunk’s vest was sponsored by the National Police Association and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please 508-824-6978.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations

A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive

TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Vidor landlord standing trial in 2017 shooting death of tenant

ORANGE, Texas — Jury selection began Monday in the manslaughter trial of a Vidor landlord accused of fatally shooting his tenant in 2017. James McClelland, 74, is standing trial on a manslaughter charge in Orange County's 163rd District Court for the shooting death of Chris Nicolasora, 38. Judge Rex Peveto is presiding over the trial.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

UPDATE: DPS releases names of two drivers killed in head-on collision

ORANGE COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County. The driver of the Kia is identified as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The driver of the Honda is identified as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident

Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
SULPHUR, LA

