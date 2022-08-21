Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hunk this week received a donation of body armor donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. According to the department, the donation was the last needed to fit lifesaving vests on all five of the department’s K9s — Hunk, Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp. K9 Hunk’s vest was sponsored by the National Police Association and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please 508-824-6978.

