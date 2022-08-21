Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus
BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
Buna ISD names new superintendent
BUNA, Texas — The Buna Independent School District board has named the district's new superintendent. Tiffany Spicer was named as the "sole finalist" for the job of superintendent of the Buna ISD according to the district. Spicer was previously the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning at the Beeville...
KFDM-TV
West Brook High School Tuberculosis case prompts investigation
BEAUMONT — A case of tuberculosis (TB) at West Brook High School in Beaumont was confirmed Monday, prompting the Beaumont Public Health Department to investigate the source and location of exposure. According to the Office of Community & Media Relations for the Beaumont Independent School District, the time for...
'We miss you already' : Vidor High School staff, students mourning loss of beloved and 'amazing' teacher
VIDOR, Texas — Staff and students at Vidor High School are mourning the loss of a beloved and "amazing" teacher. Lesley Newman taught cosmetology and was still employed as a teacher when she died, according to Vidor Independent School District Coordinator of Communication Deedra LaPray. Newman worked with the district for 10 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'I think that's a lot' | Why a proposed rate hike could soon cost Beaumont community members more monthly
BEAUMONT, Texas — An upcoming Beaumont City Council vote could soon cost area community members more monthly. Many Beaumont community members have complained about the quality of the water within the city. Now, those complaints have shifted to the cost as the city pitches a rate hike. The price...
Texas tribe condemns use of American Indian mascots by Port Neches-Groves ISD in resolution
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas has released a resolution calling for the removal of Native American mascots for schools and athletic teams. The resolution specifically called out the Port Neches-Groves Independent School District's use of Native American mascots. In the resolution dated August 22, 2022, the...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur LNG grants $40K to local nonprofits committed to health and safety
Seven local non-profits were honored this week for their commitment to health and safety as recipients of the Safe Communities Initiative grant awards. In addition, two were recognized for outstanding work in safety. “Of course we know that a happy community is a healthy community, and a healthy community is...
Entergy to build hurricane-resistant service center in Beaumont
Entergy said the new facility will be designed to withstand a category 4 hurricane, with winds topping at up to 150 miles per hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation
WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
fox4beaumont.com
Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
iheart.com
Relocation Of Juveniles From Bridge City To Angola On Hold Until September
Gov. John Bel Edwards's plan to move violent juvenile offenders from Bridge City to Angola is on hold at least until next month. On Tuesday, a federal judge scheduled a hearing for September 6 so he could consider arguments in court. The proposed move is in response to at least...
Port Arthur News
Entergy Texas President & CEO shares why it’s important to speak with Port Arthur interests firsthand
A packed house of Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce members and guests are expected Tuesday at Bob Bowers Civic Center for a luncheon headlined by Entergy Texas President & CEO Eli Viamontes and Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan. The Chamber Membership Luncheon is scheduled from 11 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therecordlive.com
2 SETX women killed in head on crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Port Arthur News
Deadline Friday for grant applications from tourism committee
The Jefferson County Tourism Committee is accepting applications for grants awarded to tourism related projects and events benefiting Jefferson County. Applications are due Sept. 2 by 5 p.m. and must be turned in to Kathi Hughes, Director of the Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center. Applications may be obtained by...
Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?
Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
Port Arthur News
Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night
ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.
Port Arthur News
Jefferson County K9 receives lifesaving vest
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hunk this week received a donation of body armor donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. According to the department, the donation was the last needed to fit lifesaving vests on all five of the department’s K9s — Hunk, Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp. K9 Hunk’s vest was sponsored by the National Police Association and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please 508-824-6978.
KFDM-TV
Port Arthur is preparing to allocate millions to road repairs in 2023
Port Arthur — KFDM has learned the City of Port Arthur is planning to spend $10 million on street and infrastructure repair. The city manager says the 2023 budget will address the number one priority. City Manager Ron Burton says the need to make improvements goes back 30 years.
2 People Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange County (Orange County, TX)
Officials report that 2 people were killed in a violent multi-vehicle collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas DPS identified the victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle and the other victim as 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway.
Comments / 0