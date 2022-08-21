ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nederland, TX

12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
12NewsNow

Buna ISD names new superintendent

BUNA, Texas — The Buna Independent School District board has named the district's new superintendent. Tiffany Spicer was named as the "sole finalist" for the job of superintendent of the Buna ISD according to the district. Spicer was previously the assistant superintendent of innovation and learning at the Beeville...
KFDM-TV

West Brook High School Tuberculosis case prompts investigation

BEAUMONT — A case of tuberculosis (TB) at West Brook High School in Beaumont was confirmed Monday, prompting the Beaumont Public Health Department to investigate the source and location of exposure. According to the Office of Community & Media Relations for the Beaumont Independent School District, the time for...
KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
fox4beaumont.com

Entergy Texas announces construction of service center in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Entergy Texas is constructing a new service center facility in Beaumont to improve storm response and resiliency. Entergy Texas employees assigned to the Chevyland Service Center near I-10 in Beaumont will soon have a new facility. The Texas Department of Transportation plans to acquire the property where the service center is located for the I-10/US 69 interchange project.
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
Port Arthur News

Deadline Friday for grant applications from tourism committee

The Jefferson County Tourism Committee is accepting applications for grants awarded to tourism related projects and events benefiting Jefferson County. Applications are due Sept. 2 by 5 p.m. and must be turned in to Kathi Hughes, Director of the Ben J. Rogers Regional Visitors Center. Applications may be obtained by...
12NewsNow

Two Southeast Texas women killed in head-on wreck Monday night in Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — Two Southeast Texas women were killed in a head-on wreck Monday night along Texas Highway 62 in Orange County. Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland, 23, of Nederland, died at the scene of the wreck along Texas 62 near Tulane Road and Sheila Lavalle, 59, of Orange, died later at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you go to jail for not signing a ticket?

Oliver from Port Neches asks: I have a cousin who recently, like last week, received a ticket and he didn’t agree with the police officer’s charge. He decided NOT to sign the ticket. The police officer told him very calmly that if he did NOT sign the ticket, he would arrest him and lock him up in jail! It seems like the cop went from 0-60 in no time flat. He didn’t try to talk it out, he just told my cousin that if he didn’t sign he would go to jail! Was the cop bluffing or could he actually be taken to jail for simply not signing a ticket?
Port Arthur News

Nederland woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

ORANGEFIELD — A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. The other victim listed by authorities is 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange.
Port Arthur News

Jefferson County K9 receives lifesaving vest

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hunk this week received a donation of body armor donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. According to the department, the donation was the last needed to fit lifesaving vests on all five of the department’s K9s — Hunk, Mygo, Duc, Chucky and Youp. K9 Hunk’s vest was sponsored by the National Police Association and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by NationalPolice.org.” Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,740 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations. The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please 508-824-6978.
