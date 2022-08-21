ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Groves, TX

12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted on 3 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after 6-vehicle crash in Beaumont's west end

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 65-year-old Beaumont man has been indicted on charges connected to a June 2022 multi-vehicle wreck in Beaumont's west end. Walter Eugene Naymola Jr. has been indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a Jefferson County grand jury. Naymola was charged in connection with a 6-vehicle wreck that happened in Beaumont's west end, Pat Knauth with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirmed to 12News.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Police confirm day care center in Woodville is under investigation

WOODVILLE — KFDM/Fox 4 News has confirmed a Tyler County day care is under investigation to determine if children were physically abused at the facility. Woodville Police Department Chief Mike McCulley says his department is investigating Early Birds Learning Center on west Dogwood Street. Chief McCulley says Woodville police...
WOODVILLE, TX
12newsnow.com

Beaumont teen arrested, charged in January 2022 West End fatal shooting

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a January 2022 murder. Renaldo Dotson, 19, was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Isaiah Brandon Wagner, 31, in the Beaumont's west end, on a warrant that was issued last week. He was found in Houston with the assistance of the US Marshals, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

'I was very scared' : Lamar University students react after Beaumont man's alleged attempts to solicit women on campus

BEAUMONT, Texas — Students at Lamar University were shocked after incidents involving a 21-year-old Beaumont man led to a campus emergency Tuesday. Devonta Joubert is accused of trying to solicit women in Lamar University parking lots. He is charged with reckless driving and evading arrest in a vehicle, with charges for the alleged solicitation pending.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orange Police update stabbing, fatal shooting investigations

A local woman suffered non-life threatening injuries last week when she was stabbed during a morning disturbance. Orange Police Dept. Det. Nick Medina said investigators are actively investigating and foresee an arrest taking place. “We do have a suspect but we are not releasing the name at this time,” Medina...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Groves man charged with 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after opening fire at Beaumont bar, police say

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 50-year-old man from Groves is facing multiple charges after allegedly opening fire at a Beaumont bar and threatening to kill some employees. The shooting happened on Sunday, August 21, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Sawdust Saloon, located in the 4600 block of Fannett Road, after receiving a call regarding a shooting shortly after 2 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Deputies may have identified a suspect in game room robberies

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department say they have identified a suspect that they believe might have been involved in the recent robberies which occurred at a game room just south of Kirbyville. On Friday, deputies reportedly obtained information on the whereabouts of a vehicle that they said...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 22, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 22, 2022. Ethan Joseph Gadd, 31, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug. Willie B. Ryan, 66, Sulphur: Failure to signal while turning; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
therecordlive.com

2 SETX women killed in head on crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing the names of two drivers killed in a head-on collision in Orange County Monday night. The head-on wreck happened near Tulane Road along Texas Highway 62 in at about 9:30 p.m. according to a news release from the DPS. Troopers believe 2014...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Document: Beaumont man held woman against will, beat her

A Beaumont man that reportedly stomped on a woman’s face until she went unconscious, hit her with a cooking pan, cut the back of her neck and threatened to kill her child was indicted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Beaumont police were dispatched to a home...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive

TEXAS — It's time to help law enforcement catch someone who is on the run. Each week, we team up with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to ask for your help in catching a fugitive. Here's Angel San Juan with this week's On the Run report. For more information...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

Police: Beaumont man struck elderly man in head

A 71-year-old man assaulted by a stranger outside of a Beaumont restaurant had multiple injuries including a bruise to his right lung, police said. A male suspect then fled the scene but was later identified as Elijahah John Savoy, 24, of Beaumont and arrested. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

Orange woman one of two killed in head-on wreck Monday night

A local woman was one of two people killed in a violent head-on collision Monday evening in Orange County. The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the local victim as 59-year-old Sheila Lavalle of Orange. The other victim listed by authorities is 23-year-old Brittnie Eldridge Adaway of Nederland. Preliminary investigation...
ORANGE, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Calcasieu Parish Man Involved in Fatal Accident

Sulphur, La - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Office responded to at call at 1:00 A.M. on Saturday morning, in reference to a pedestrian being hit at an intersection in Sulphur. The initial investigation revealed Mark E. Brock, of Sulphur was traveling northbound when he struck a pedestrian who was walking in the middle of the northbound lane. Police spoke with the driver, and detected a strong odor of alcohol. Brock performed poorly on the standard field sobriety test and routine toxicology tests were ordered. The pedestrian, later identified as Jonathon P. Hatfield was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with a DUI and vehicular homicide.
SULPHUR, LA

