Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study.The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population.In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.A peek at the top 10 cities for Gen Z:Atlanta,...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO