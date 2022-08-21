ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 flips Texas football can snag from rival schools this fall

Heading into the fall, there are still some finishing touches that need to be made in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class to go into the first signing day on a high note. Texas has a really solid 2023 class in place at the conclusion of the summer months, but there is still more work to do on the recruiting trail this fall.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas football OT Jaylen Garth the first fall casualty to the portal

Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian experienced the first loss to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of fall camp on Aug. 22. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth has reportedly entered the transfer portal after seemingly getting moved down on the depth chart along the offensive line with the rise of so many talented true freshmen in fall camp.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Predicting Texas football’s next transfer portal loss after Jaylen Garth

The first loss for the Texas football program to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of fall camp arrived on Aug. 22 in the former blue-chip recruit and redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth. After spending two full years at Texas, the 2020 Texas signee and Port Neches-Groves High School product put his name in the transfer portal.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Alabama still pushing hard for 5-Star Texas football commit Derek Williams

In the last few weeks, the news cycle has slowed down a bit for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class with the start of the 2022 regular season less than two weeks away. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the momentum slow down a bit on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks too after having such a solid run throughout the summer.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant

Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas schools required to display 'In God We Trust' signage

AUSTIN, Texas - A controversial Texas law brings into question the line between church and state. Senate Bill 797 requires Texas schools to display "In God We Trust" signage in a conspicuous place if donated. Katie Naranjo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study

Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study.The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population.In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.A peek at the top 10 cities for Gen Z:Atlanta,...
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Owner of famed Austin eatery la Barbecue indicted on fraud charges

AUSTIN, Texas – Famed Austin barbecue joint la Barbecue is making headlines again this month. The owner and manager of la Barbecue, Allison Clem, and her wife LeAnn Mueller have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers’ compensation fraud scheme, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
