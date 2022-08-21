Read full article on original website
3 flips Texas football can snag from rival schools this fall
Heading into the fall, there are still some finishing touches that need to be made in the 2023 Texas football recruiting class to go into the first signing day on a high note. Texas has a really solid 2023 class in place at the conclusion of the summer months, but there is still more work to do on the recruiting trail this fall.
Texas football OT Jaylen Garth the first fall casualty to the portal
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian experienced the first loss to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of fall camp on Aug. 22. Redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth has reportedly entered the transfer portal after seemingly getting moved down on the depth chart along the offensive line with the rise of so many talented true freshmen in fall camp.
Predicting Texas football’s next transfer portal loss after Jaylen Garth
The first loss for the Texas football program to the NCAA Transfer Portal since the start of fall camp arrived on Aug. 22 in the former blue-chip recruit and redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Jaylen Garth. After spending two full years at Texas, the 2020 Texas signee and Port Neches-Groves High School product put his name in the transfer portal.
Alabama still pushing hard for 5-Star Texas football commit Derek Williams
In the last few weeks, the news cycle has slowed down a bit for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class with the start of the 2022 regular season less than two weeks away. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the momentum slow down a bit on the recruiting trail in the last few weeks too after having such a solid run throughout the summer.
Bijan Robinson’s new mustard available for order
Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is getting into the mustard market with his own line of dijon mustard.
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
Austin neighbor groups take on hospital giant
Seton is seeking a rezoning request for the additional 358,155 square feet, which would mean demolishing its existing parking garage to make space, and rebuilding the garage on the neighboring property to the west, which the company also owns.
Gun found in backpack during volleyball tournament at Connally HS
According to a police report, the bag was found in the hall near the gym during a volleyball tournament at the high school.
Texas State University smashes record for freshman enrollment
Texas State University has eclipsed its record for freshman enrollment, with more than 7,500 students enrolled for the 2022 fall semester.
Texas schools required to display 'In God We Trust' signage
AUSTIN, Texas - A controversial Texas law brings into question the line between church and state. Senate Bill 797 requires Texas schools to display "In God We Trust" signage in a conspicuous place if donated. Katie Naranjo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of...
University of Texas at Austin offers Taylor Swift English course this fall
Leave a 'Blank Space' in your schedule.
TikTok shows actress Jennifer Garner filming series in Central Texas
She was seen in Austin.
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San Antonio
"Now Boring Company tunnels are in active use in Vegas. Try it if you’re in town. Will be expanding to connect all major destinations in Vegas plus airport. Would be cool to do a (much simplified) Hyperloop demo tunnel between maybe Austin & San Antonio?" Elon Musk.
Viral TikTok Calls These Texas Hangouts A 'Red Flag'
The TikToker says it's a reg flag for people to hang out at these popular spots.
Austin is a ‘Gen Z haven,’ according to new study
Austin is the top city in Texas for Gen Zers to settle down and eighth across the U.S., according to a new study.The study, released this month by CommercialCafe, ranked which cities had the highest potential to be “Generation Z havens” based on affordability, unemployment rate, potential for remote work, recreation establishments and percentage of Gen Z population.In eighth place, Austin scored 53.03 out of 100 total points with three other Texas cities joined the rankings: El Paso in ninth place, Houston in 11th place and San Antonio in 18th place.A peek at the top 10 cities for Gen Z:Atlanta,...
Homeless encampment near The Drag draws safety concerns
Several students and their parents are concerned about safety at a popular place to walk near West Campus.
Musk Watch: Elon tweets his P.O. box, wants Central Texas hyperloop
Does anyone remember the hyperloop?
Former Austin Fire chaplain sues city, chief, says he was fired for views on transgender athletes
AUSTIN, Texas — A man who served as the lead chaplain for the Austin Fire Department is suing the fire chief and the city, saying he was unfairly fired because of his opinions on transgender athletes that he expressed in a personal blog, KXAN reported. Andrew Fox, who volunteered...
Owner of famed Austin eatery la Barbecue indicted on fraud charges
AUSTIN, Texas – Famed Austin barbecue joint la Barbecue is making headlines again this month. The owner and manager of la Barbecue, Allison Clem, and her wife LeAnn Mueller have been indicted for their alleged role in a $350,000 workers’ compensation fraud scheme, according to the Texas Department of Insurance.
