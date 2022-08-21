Read full article on original website
Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
Woman killed in shooting believed to stem from domestic disturbance on near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis’ near east side Wednesday morning. According to IMPD, just before 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on N. Tuxedo Street, in between E. 9th and 10th Streets. A woman was found lying...
IMPD on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspects at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated an officer-involved shooting and searched for two suspects who ran from police. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task...
Court docs: Indianapolis man pointed gun at people inside beauty school
An Indianapolis man faces multiple charges after police said he pointed a gun at people inside a Speedway beauty school after an argument with his girlfriend.
IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight
IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman...
Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
Man arrested in 2021 murder of woman shot multiple times, set on fire in west side neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested for murder this week, more than a year after a woman was shot multiple times and set on fire in a neighborhood on the west side of Indianapolis. (NOTE: The video in the player above is a July 2021 report on this murder)
Arrest made in 2021 homicide of woman who died 10 days after being shot, set on fire
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a suspect in custody a little more than a year after a woman was shot and set on fire on Indy’s near west side. The shooting happened on July 9, 2021. The victim, Laura Gentry, would die 10 days later in the hospital. In...
16-year-old shot, killed in Indianapolis
Metro police say that they know who shot Katrina. They detained and interviewed the person Monday before releasing that person pending further investigation.
Kokomo woman charged after police say she left 4 children at home to go shopping in Indianapolis
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping in Indianapolis, according to an incident report by Kokomo police. The report states the children ranged in ages from 1, 4, 5, to 8 years old. Police were called to a trailer on N. Apperson […]
Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
Overnight Indianapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Cooper Square Court at the East Village at Avondale Meadows Apartments. That’s about two miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds off of 38th Street near Sherman Drive.
IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
Man assaulted, held people at gunpoint at Speedway beauty school, report alleges
A man was arrested last week on allegations he assaulted and threatened to shoot a group of people at a cosmetology school while he was armed with a gun.
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Albany murder suspect had guns seized under Red Flag Law
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Albany man faces a murder charge after police say he shot his neighbor over a dispute. The charge comes after police responded to the 9100 block of North County Road 900 East Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Gary Coply had been shot multiple times and was lying up against his house.
Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store
INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
Columbus man arrested on meth dealing, gun charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after police found drugs and a gun while searching a home, the Columbus Police Department announced. Jared A. Harris, age 38, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
