ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man shot while driving on southwest side, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a shooting on the southwest side Wednesday morning where the victim told officers he was shot while driving. The call came out around 1:15 a.m. from the area of Ameriplex Parkway and Decatur Boulevard. A man in a white pickup told police he was driving on Ameriplex when someone shot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD on scene of officer-involved shooting, suspects at large

INDIANAPOLIS — Two apartment complexes on the city’s east side had a heavy police presence Wednesday night as the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigated an officer-involved shooting and searched for two suspects who ran from police. Just before 7:30 p.m., IMPD officers with the Indiana Crime Guns Task...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Delaware State
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Home on College Ave. shot up overnight

IMPD is investigating after a house with children inside was shot up overnight on the near north side of Indianapolis. Mayor cites violent crime reduction rate best ‘in …. Teen killed in early morning shooting on Indy’s northeast …. Deputies conduct large-scale sex offender sweep near …. Woman...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Girl, 9, found shot on northwest side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A 9-year-old girl was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the northwest side, according to IMPD. Police initially said, based on preliminary information, that the shooting victim had been a teenager. They clarified her age later Tuesday morning. Officers were sent to the 5300 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Sunday Morning#Violent Crime
WTHR

Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Overnight Indianapolis shootings leave 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was killed and another injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, police were called to a shooting on Cooper Square Court at the East Village at Avondale Meadows Apartments. That’s about two miles east of the Indiana State Fairgrounds off of 38th Street near Sherman Drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD investigating after woman shot, killed on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a woman died after being found shot in a parking lot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 3817 Cooper Square Court just after 1 a.m. Monday. That’s near the intersection of 38th Street and Sherman Drive. Police arrived to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Albany murder suspect had guns seized under Red Flag Law

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Albany man faces a murder charge after police say he shot his neighbor over a dispute. The charge comes after police responded to the 9100 block of North County Road 900 East Tuesday. When they arrived, they found Gary Coply had been shot multiple times and was lying up against his house.
ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

Vehicle crashes into Brownsburg cornfield

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-74 went off the interstate into a cornfield before stopping in a wooded area on Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory the vehicle crossed lanes on the opposite side of the road before crashing. No...
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shootout between teens at downtown convenience store

INDIANAPOLIS — It was just after midnight Sunday morning when Indy police officers were called to the BP convenience store and gas station at 9th and Delaware Streets on a report of a shootout, leaving at least three people wounded. “It appears one of our shooting victims was the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Court Docs: Bloomington man threatened to kill officers while being arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces multiple charges after police responded to calls saying he was engaging in disorderly conduct Friday. A court document filed in the case against Dilian Ozzbun said officers with the Bloomington Police Department responded to the 500 block of South College Mall Road on reports of a man harassing people. One caller said a shirtless man was running around the area threatening people. Another caller said the man said he was going to rob someone or a gas station and be rich. Yet another caller said the man was running into traffic trying to stop vehicles.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man arrested on meth dealing, gun charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after police found drugs and a gun while searching a home, the Columbus Police Department announced. Jared A. Harris, age 38, is facing charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a legend drug and invasion of privacy.
COLUMBUS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy