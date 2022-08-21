Read full article on original website
Dragon Ball Super Finally Reveals One of Its Worst Wishes yet
Dragon Ball Super has revealed one of its WORST wishes yet – as seen in Chapter 87 of the Dragon Ball Super manga. Over the course of the series, we've seen people seek out or use the Dragon Balls for selfish and petty or outright evil reasons – but never have we seen a wish as dark, gruesome, and twisted as the one seen in this final chapter of the long-running Granolah Arc.
Former GTA Boss' Next Game, Everywhere, Gets First Trailer
The first look at Everywhere, a new game from former Grand Theft Auto boss and Rockstar Games president Leslie Benzies, was shown off at Gamescom 2022. Benzies is responsible for helping shepherd Rockstar Games as we know it by being one of the key creative minds on the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Some emails from a Rockstar Games lawsuit also revealed that Benzies was supposedly a major player in getting the first Red Dead Redemption in the shape it was for launch. Following Leslie Benzie's controversial departure from Rockstar Games, he went on to found a studio that aimed to make a massively ambitious game called Everywhere.
Why Ms. Marvel's New Powers Were Made Purple Revealed
Canonically within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) doesn't have her trademark stretchy powers. In lieu of her hallmark look, Ms. Marvel instead gave Kamala access to a Green Lantern-esque powerset that allowed her to make hard light constructs. The powers manifested in a bright purple huge, largely...
New First-Party Xbox RPG Gets a Release Date
While it was not technically part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live yesterday, it would seem that developer Obsidian Entertainment wanted to still mark the event in general as it has now been announced that the first-party Xbox title Pentiment will release for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam as well as Windows 10 and 11 on November 15th. Also, as one might expect, it will of course come to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass that same day.
How Does Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Box Office Compare to Other Anime Movie Openings?
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has made its theatrical debut in the US, and it topped the box office with $21 million! That's a great win for the franchise – especially since Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hasn't had the smoothest debut over in Japan. Super Hero opened lower than previous Dragon Ball films Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Resurrection F, and Battle of Gods, and had a 55% drop-off in week 2, losing the top spot at the box office to Top Gun: Maverick. Analysts have pointed to several reasons why Super Hero isn't doing so well in Japan, including the film being leaked online, delaying its theatrical release.
Is Dungeons & Dragons Getting a New Edition in 2024?
Wizards of the Coast is launching a new version of Dungeons & Dragons in 2024, although the company won't call it a new edition. Last week, Wizards of the Coast started its multiyear process of "evolving" Dungeons & Dragons through a series of open playtests. The new system, called One D&D, is built on the foundation of the game's current Fifth Edition ruleset, but makes significant revisions to core rules such as what a Natural 20 does in the game. However, Wizards of the Coast refers to the new rules as an "update" to Fifth Edition or the "next generation" of Dungeons & Dragons instead of saying that they are building a new Edition of Dungeons & Dragons. This has led fans to wonder whether their rulebooks will still be valid and whether they'll have to learn an entirely new set of rules when the game comes out in 2024.
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Teases We'll See Even "More Batmans" After Ben Affleck's Return
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa is teasing that we could see more Batmen than we expected to in the upcoming Aquaman sequel. Momoa was on the red carpet to promote the final season of his Apple TV+ sci-fi series See, when he was asked about the recent announcement that Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in Aquaman 2. As a veteran of the DC Films franchise, Momoa didn't let go of any trade secrets, but he was willing to playfully stir the pot, by dropping some pretty wild possibilities for what could happen with Batman in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom:
Dead Island 2 Gets Re-Revealed With New Trailer and 2023 Release Date
Dead Island 2 lives and it's coming very, very soon. The original Dead Island was a pretty massive title when it was released in 2011, largely thanks to an impressive marketing campaign that hooked players with its drama and unique setting. The game received mixed reviews, but went on to sell millions of copies, prompting a follow-up game in 2013. In 2014, a proper sequel to Dead Island, appropriately titled Dead Island 2, was announced, but quickly vanished from the public eye. In the time since, the game has changed developers multiple times, making many wonder if the game would ever see the light of day or if it would be dammed to development hell for eternity.
Gotham Knights Gets New Release Date
Gotham Knights developer WB Games Montreal and Warner Bros. Games have revealed a new trailer for the upcoming video game featuring the upcoming video game's villains. In addition to the new trailer, it was revealed that Gotham Knights is actually releasing earlier than previously announced. The latest information about Gotham Knights was shared during Gamescom's Opening Night Live today and follows a series of trailers honing in on specific characters over the past several months. The latest and greatest DC video game is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on October 21st.
Is Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Newest Pokemon Tied to the Mascot Legendaries?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Pokemon looks incredibly similar to the games' signature Pokemon. Last weekend, The Pokemon Company officially revealed Cyclizar, a new Dragon/Normal-type Pokemon that appears in the Paldea region. Cyclizar is known as the "Mount Pokemon" and is ridden by many of the Paldea region's residents to travel across the region. The Pokemon has apparently been a part of the Paldea's region since "ancient times" with a body optimized for running at high speeds. As its name suggests, Cyclizar also resembles a motorbike or bicycle, with a round, wheel-like protrusion sticking out of its chest and a rounded tail that resembles a second wheel. When coupled with the handles and feet stands that many riders place on their Cyclizar (as shown in the image below), it definitely looks like Cyclizar is a bike given Pokemon form.
PlayStation Plus Reveals New Free Weekend for PS5 and PS4
Sony has announced that it will be holding a new free trial period for PlayStation Plus to close out this coming week. While PS Plus has perhaps most notably become synonymous with the library of free PS5 and PS4 games that Sony gives out to subscribers, the platform is also still needed in order to play various multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. Luckily, if you're someone who still isn't a PS Plus member, you'll be able to get the service a go for yourself in just a few short days.
Marvel's Avengers Leak Reveals Captain America Costume from Divisive Marvel Event
The Marvel's Avengers game may soon be adding a skin for Captain Americathat comes straight from the stories told in comics, but this particular story it hails from isn't exactly one that's universally loved. Leaks have indicated that Captain America's Hydra suit from the Secret Empire event is supposedly coming to the game, a skin which is said to come with its own unique shield to set it apart from the normal one that Captain America uses with other cosmetics.
Doctor Strange Theory Could Lead to the Creation of Avengers: Secret Wars
Between two self-titled movies and appearances in a pair of Avengers flicks, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has garnered quite the reputation for tinkering with the fabric of reality. Both of the character's solo films have dealt directly with the multiverse, so it only stands to reason he'll be heavily involved in the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars. As one new fan theory suggests, Strange's actions will be what causes the upcoming blockbuster to happen.
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Teases Broly's Return to Action
Dragon Ball Super officially brought Broly back into the fold with its latest feature film, and it helps gear up the fighter for what's to come next after Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Broly was one of the most exciting re-additions to the franchise as original creator Akira Toriyama finally brought the fan favorite movie villain into the canon properly. But with the manga continuing the story far beyond the events of the anime, and Broly not being involved with any of it, the newest movie was the first update we got on the Saiyan since the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly.
Why Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's New Piccolo Transformation is Perfect for Him
It's tough to be a Namekian in a world where Saiyans can go Super and the gods are regularly looking to test the mettle of men. In the latest anime movie of the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball, everyone's favorite green-skinned alien, Piccolo, has finally gained a transformation that evens the playing field and it's the best transformation that the Namekian could ask for. While fans caught a glimpse of "Smooth Piccolo" prior to the film's release, the former Demon King had another form up his sleeve.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Makes Android 21 Canon at Last
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is in theaters at last, and the comeback has made good on its promises to shake up the franchise. From Gohan's new power to a surprise villain's return, the film has a lot for fans to unpack. And if you missed it somehow, the movie even took time to bring Android 21 into the canon.
Dragon Ball Super Proves You Always Need to Keep an Eye on Bulma
Dragon Ball Super is now tearing its way through theaters around the world, and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is a great demonstration of just how secretly of a genius Bulma has been since we have seen her in action last! The newest feature film is the first new anime entry since Dragon Ball Super: Broly four long years ago, and while the manga has been continuing its own story, this is the first real update we have gotten from the characters since the end of that movie. Surprisingly, there are some pretty unique reveals about what Bulma has been up to during that time.
HBO Max Needs to Learn From Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Success
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has hit the top of the charts for this past weekend's North American box office, proving that the decades old Shonen series still has quite the fanbase rallying behind it. The new movie features the return of the Red Ribbon Army, while also acting as a serious lesson for HBO Max, as the streaming service has been quite controversial when it comes to the medium of animation. There is a lot for the streaming service to learn when it comes to the theatrical release of Gohan and Piccolo's latest adventure.
Netflix Adds New Witcher Content to Celebrate Nightmare of the Wolf Anniversary
Netflix expanded its growing collection of The Witcher content this week by adding a few more extras stemming off of its flagship live-action series, The Witcher, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf. The latter is celebrating its first anniversary this week following the release of the movie on August 23, 2021, and for those who either saw it then or are ready for a rewatch a year later, you've got an encyclopedia of monsters and other beasts waiting on your now to help guide you through the movie.
