ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ByVF2_0hPIA6lM00

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event.

Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Usman at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015, Edwards got his revenge in the rematch and became the second British titleholder in UFC history, joining Michael Bisping.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Edwards’ title win over Usman at UFC 278.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier

Mike Bohn

John Pollock

Brian Campbell

Ben Askren

Tatiana Suarez

UFC

Teddy Atlas

MMA Junkie

Stephen Thompson

Derek Brunson

Bloody Elbow

Daniel Rubsenstein

Fight Ghost

Damon Martin

Jonathan Snowden

Casey O'Neill

Ryan Clark

Ariel Helwani

UFC

Conor McGregor

Aljamain Sterling

John Gooden

MMA Junkie

MMA Junkie

Kamaru Usman

MMA Junkie

Khamzat Chimaev

Chamatkar Sandhu

Conor McGregor

UFC

SportsCenter

Francis Ngannou

Conor McGregor

The Rock

Gilbert Burns

Bruno Massami

BJ Penn

Jon Anik

Kamaru Usman

Michael Bisping

Comments / 77

Evan Stewart
3d ago

I expect Usman to refocus and come back better than before. He needed this lesson in humility! Perhaps now he can focus purely on mma!

Reply(2)
4
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman

SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman

A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”

Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”

Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
bjpenndotcom

Jorge Masvidal unloads on “has been” Daniel Cormier for advising Leon Edwards to give him the “big league” treatment, ‘DC’ responds

Jorge Masvidal has ripped Daniel Cormier after the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champ said Leon Edwards should refuse to fight him. After Edwards scored a stunning fifth-round KO win over Kamaru Usman to become the new champ, Masvidal was vocal in wanting the fight. It would be a massive fight given their history but Cormier advised Edwards to not take the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tatiana Suarez
Person
Chris Weidman
Person
Chael Sonnen
Person
Tito Ortiz
Person
Michael Bisping
Person
Mike Bohn
Person
Leon Edwards
Person
Jon Anik
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Anderson Silva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?

Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Combat#Ko#Mma#Octagon#Vivint Arena#Fox#British#Espn
BET

Cardi B Sounds Off On UFC Star Jake Shields Who Compared Her To Andrew Tate

Cardi B was not okay with being disrespected on social media by former UFC fighter Jake Shields when he compared her to Andrew Tate and sounded off in a now-deleted post. The incident started on Thursday (Aug. 18) when Shields attempted to defend Tate with a series of tweets after Tate made the news about his controversial comments about women.
UFC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Roasted By Leon Edwards After Losing $200K On Kamaru Usman

Ever since partnering up with Stake, Drake has been doing a whole lot of sports gambling, with varying degrees of results. While he was able to predict the winner of the NBA title, he has fallen short on some of his other big bets. His latest loss actually came at UFC 278, when Drake bet $200K on Kamaru Usman to defeat Leon Edwards.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”

Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
bjpenndotcom

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Eagle FC will never partner with betting sites: “Gambling is more dangerous than alcohol”

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Eagle FC will never be partnered with any betting sites. With sports betting being legalized throughout the States and in Canada, commercials and ads featuring betting have become more popular. Along with that, the UFC has partnered with DraftKings while the other major sports all have gambling partnerships, but Eagle FC will be much different as Nurmagomedov believes sports betting is bad.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch

Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
CORONA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy