Wilson County, TN

WEATHER 8-21-22,2022- Storms Continue

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
Another stormy day ahead.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Sunday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

The post WEATHER 8-21-22,2022- Storms Continue appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

