Salt Lake City, UT

Twitter reacts to Paulo Costa's bloody, wild, bizarre win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

By Mike Bohn
 4 days ago
Paulo Costa is back on the winning track after spoiling the return of former champion Luke Rockhold in the UFC 278 co-main event.

Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) snapped a two-fight losing skid when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in their anticipated middleweight bout, which took place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Costa’s victory over Rockhold at UFC 278.

