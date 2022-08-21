ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Is Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner's slide the prettiest play in baseball?

THE MOST BEAUTIFUL play in Major League Baseball exists because its practitioner embraced a long-held axiom: Form follows function. Once upon a time, Trea Turner was a habitual head-first slider, his fingers and wrists and shoulders exposed to all the obstacles that exist when a man launches himself toward stationary objects. As he continued to play -- and to watch teammates and opponents alike get hurt -- he couldn't abide the risk. There had to be a better way, a safer way.
