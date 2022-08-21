Read full article on original website
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
ESPN
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets: What the future holds for both sides after KD rescinds his trade demand
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are running it back. In a statement released Tuesday, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the past MVP and two-time NBA champion will remain with the franchise after originally requesting a trade on June 30. (Durant's four-year, $198 million extension kicks in this season.)
Jury awards Vanessa Bryant $16 million over crash photos taken of Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna
LOS ANGELES -- Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa, was awarded $16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star; their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna; and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash. The nine...
Is Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner's slide the prettiest play in baseball?
THE MOST BEAUTIFUL play in Major League Baseball exists because its practitioner embraced a long-held axiom: Form follows function. Once upon a time, Trea Turner was a habitual head-first slider, his fingers and wrists and shoulders exposed to all the obstacles that exist when a man launches himself toward stationary objects. As he continued to play -- and to watch teammates and opponents alike get hurt -- he couldn't abide the risk. There had to be a better way, a safer way.
San Diego Wave to break NWSL single-game attendance record, Alex Morgan reveals
The San Diego Wave has sold in excess of 27,000 tickets for its Sept. 17 match against Angel City FC, enough to break the National Women's Soccer League's all-time attendance record for a standalone game. The Wave and U.S. international forward Alex Morgan revealed the attendance numbers in an exclusive...
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and rookie Aidan Hutchinson get roasted on Hard Knocks
Josh Adams, a Motown-based comedian, crashed the Detroit Lions team activity meeting with a boatload of jokes for head coach Dan Campbell, rookie Aidan Hutchinson and anyone in his vicinity. Adams' roasting session was included on the latest episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks" featuring the Lions. "I didn't know Coach...
How offseason changes could have Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff set up for success in 2022
DETROIT -- Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff looked sharp in his only live action this preseason. In one series against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1, Goff showcased impressive command of the offense while completing 3 of 4 passes for 47 yards in an eventual 27-23 loss. The efficient performance...
'He's got all the help he needs': Trey Lance won't have to be savior for loaded San Francisco 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- For most quarterbacks selected in the top three of the NFL draft, the immediate expectation is for them to take downtrodden franchises and elevate them to the league's loftiest heights. More often than not, it doesn't work. It's why, at the time the San Francisco 49ers...
