Good Samaritan Gets with the Guidelines– Again
Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is the recipient of the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.
VPD Continues Move Toward Younger, Newer Officers
The Vincennes Police Department is continuing a move toward younger and newer officers. Currently, the department is five officers below full employment, but VPD Chief Jon Hillenbrand says they are working to fill those spots. As for recently accepted officers, Hillenbrand says those rookies are keeping the State Law Enforcement Academy busy.
Miss Bicknell Pageant Set for Tonight– A Week Early
The opening event of the Bicknell Heritage Labor Day Festival will be held tonight — a week earlier than normal this year. Usually, the Miss Bicknell competition and related events are held on the Wednesday before Labor Day. This year, the pageant will be held a week earlier. The time and location are still the same — 7:00 p.m. at North Knox Primary School in Bicknell with eleven young women will competing for the title. Also this evening, the Bicknell Mini-King and Mini-Queen will be selected, along with the Man and Woman of the Year. Finally, organizers will also announce the person to serve as the annual Bicknell Labor Day Parade Marshal.
Early-Year Adjustments Still the Rule at VU
Students at Vincennes University are in the middle of their second week in class today. Due to the timing of various breaks, students came back to campus this year a week earlier than normal. Usually, VU’s fall classes begin in the third week of August. The first college experience...
Vincennes City, VCSC Board Meeting Previews
The Vincennes City Council and Board of Works will hold their second August sessions later today and tonight at City Hall. The Board of Works will gather first at 5:00 p.m. Board business includes two requests for use of the Riverfront Pavilion, and a request for the annual United Way Chili Cook-Off. Vincennes City Council will gather at 6:00. Their top agenda item is confirming a Knox County Area Plan Commission act concerning a new Vincennes housing area.
Names Released in ISU Fatal Crash
The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office today released the names of three persons killed and two injured early Sunday morning when their vehicle ran off State Road 46 in Riley and struck a tree. Killed in the crash were 18-year-old Christian Eubanks of Waukegan, Illinois, 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio.
Trickle of Filings Reported by KC Clerk
A trickle of candidates have filed for school board races in Knox County’s three public school districts. Three people — Pat Hutchison, Kolby Kerzan, and Lynne Bobe — are running for at-large seats on the Vincennes Community School Board. The other two filings are for districts in the South Knox school district, as Eric Carter has filed in South Knox District A, and Jess Watjen will run in District D. All school board filers will be up for election in November.
INDOT Officials Update Knox County Projects
Indiana Department of Transportation officials report one Knox County project as complete, and one is a couple of months from completion. INDOT spokesman Gary Bryan says the extended project is on U.S. 41 near Decker. Bryan also states a now-completed project is the delayed project on State Road 159 north of Bicknell.
Washington Man Arrested After Morning Pursuit in Knox County
A police pursuit through Knox County ended with an arrest in a field near Grundman and Red Roads. Police tried to pull over a car operated by 28 year-old David Neidige, of Washington. Authorities tried to stop Neidige near US 41 and Sixth Street for an equipment violation. Neidige then led troopers on a pursuit on Old Bruceville Road, with speeds reportedly reaching 85 miles an hour. The vehicle left the road near the corner of Grundman Road and Red Road, where Neidige then fled on foot. He was captured a short distance away in a bean field.
Judy Cline, 61, Vincennes
Judith L. Cline, 61, of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on August 17, 2022. Judy was born on October 17, 1960 in Pana, IL to the late Mary Ann Cushing and Wayne Edward Michael. Judy was a member of the Anointed House of Prayer Ministry in Vincennes. She enjoyed...
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Foundation Contract for Washington Avenue Rebuild
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved the contract for Phase Two of the Washington Avenue project. The second phase will run from Emison Avenue southward to Saint Clair Street. Phase One covers Washington Avenue from Belle Crossing to Emison. The contract agreement was with INDOT as part of the overall future contract.
Latino Fest
Join us this weekend at Festival Latino at the Vincennes Riverwalk and register to win Cardinals tickets!
Michael Brewer, 81, Mt. Vernon
Michael W. Brewer, 81, of Mt. Vernon, formerly of Bicknell, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Michael was born on September 19, 1940 in Bicknell, Indiana to the late Katherine Coats Brewer and Lemuel “Bud” Brewer. Michael served his country in the United States...
Road Work Planned Early Next Month for SR 257 in Pike County
Indiana Department of Transportation crews will close State Road 257 near Velpen for three days next month. Starting around Wednesday, September 7TH, the road will close for pipe replacements that will affect the state road. The three-day window for completion is weather allowing. The INDOT detour will use State Road...
Carlisle Man Arrested on DUI Charge
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Carlisle man yesterday following a traffic stop in Knox County. Deputies stopped a vehicle driven by 53 year-old Cory Carson. During the stop, authorities found Carson allegedly driving with a contntrolled substance in his body. Carson was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
