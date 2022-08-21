Arizona football training camp report: Wildcats end camp with scrimmage, turn focus to San Diego State

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football notebook: Anthony Simpson lands No. 1 jersey, offensive line showing improvement
With training camp over and “game week” still technically a few days away, Arizona is in that limbo stage between the preseason and the real thing. Thankfully, its first post-camp practice didn’t carry that same level of vagueness. “I think there was a good energy on the...
azdesertswarm.com
5 questions about Arizona football entering 2022 season
We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season for the Arizona Wildcats, who open Sept. 3 at San Diego State and will debut a completely different team from the one that went 1-11 in Jedd Fisch’s first year on the job.
azdesertswarm.com
What we learned from Arizona football’s training camp
After 15 practices, including two scrimmages, Arizona has shifted from training camp mode into regular-season mode. Tuesday’s practice will see the Wildcats shift all focus toward preparing for the 2022 season opener at San Diego State. The second preseason camp under coach Jedd Fisch was vastly different from the...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Things are looking up for Wildcats football
Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX
A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
azdesertswarm.com
Start time, TV info announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s clash with Indiana in Las Vegas
Arizona will face Indiana in the Las Vegas Clash in Las Vegas on Dec. 10, with Fox airing the contest at 5:30 p.m. MT. And per a news release, that will make this the first time a regular season college basketball game gets shown in prime time on the East Coast on a broadcast network.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona Athletics adds women’s triathlon
A new sport is coming to Arizona Athletics, and it’s one that’s particularly suited for Tucson. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced Monday the addition of women’s triathlon, which will debut in the fall of 2023. Arizona is in the beginning process of a search for the program’s first-ever head coach.
theregistrysocal.com
35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus
SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arivaca, Arizona A Beautiful Small Town Near Tucson
My name is Abigail. I go on many adventures around Tucson as well as other places. One of my favorite places to explore is a small town called Arivaca, Arizona. It is about an hour away from Tucson. It is a small hippie town with a lot of nature to explore.
AdWeek
Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
Phoenix New Times
Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall
It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
KOLD-TV
Free ‘First Shots’ course teaches gun safety to 1st-time firearm owners
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is offering a free course for first-time firearm owners. At “First Shots,” shooters of all ages can learn gun safety from certified coaches and experienced shooters. The University of Arizona WildGats Shooting Team will be teaching on Saturday, Aug. 27.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckersspine.com
Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased
Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
krwg.org
Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West
A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
thisistucson.com
This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month
Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
KOLD-TV
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson
Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
AZFamily
Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried
TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
Comments / 0