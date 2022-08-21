ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Arizona football training camp report: Wildcats end camp with scrimmage, turn focus to San Diego State

By Brian J. Pedersen
azdesertswarm.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azdesertswarm.com

5 questions about Arizona football entering 2022 season

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the 2022 college football season for the Arizona Wildcats, who open Sept. 3 at San Diego State and will debut a completely different team from the one that went 1-11 in Jedd Fisch’s first year on the job.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What we learned from Arizona football’s training camp

After 15 practices, including two scrimmages, Arizona has shifted from training camp mode into regular-season mode. Tuesday’s practice will see the Wildcats shift all focus toward preparing for the 2022 season opener at San Diego State. The second preseason camp under coach Jedd Fisch was vastly different from the...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Things are looking up for Wildcats football

Last year at about this time, I wrote a column that was somewhat dismissive of the oddsmakers in Las Vegas who gave the Arizona Wildcats football team a really disrespectful over/under number of 2 1/2. That meant that bettors could wager as to whether the Wildcats would either win two games or fewer, or three games or more.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California Football
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Indiana vs. Arizona to make college hoops history on FOX

A history-making game is coming to FOX this winter. The Las Vegas Clash will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 10 at MGM Grand Sports Arena, it was announced Tuesday, making it the first East Coast, prime-time college basketball game televised by a broadcast network during the regular season.
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona Athletics adds women’s triathlon

A new sport is coming to Arizona Athletics, and it’s one that’s particularly suited for Tucson. Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke announced Monday the addition of women’s triathlon, which will debut in the fall of 2023. Arizona is in the beginning process of a search for the program’s first-ever head coach.
TUCSON, AZ
theregistrysocal.com

35,000-Seat Snapdragon Arena Completed at SDSU Mission Valley Campus

SAN DIEGO — Clark Construction Group joined San Diego State University (SDSU) leaders, city officials, and distinguished guests to cut the ribbon on the state-of-the-art Snapdragon Stadium. Designed as a hub for sports and entertainment, the new 35,000-capacity venue provides a home field for SDSU Aztec Football, as well...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Training#San Diego State#Florida State#American Football#College Football#Wildcats
AdWeek

Monica Garcia Joins KVOA in Tucson as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Monica Garcia has joined Tucson NBC affiliate KVOA as an anchor. “I left here as the morning reporter,” said Garcia. “Six years...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Try These 5 Restaurants and Cafes in Tucson this Fall

It's back-to-school season and for University of Arizona students, classes started on August 22. For those new to Tucson, and those returning for another semester as a Wildcat, the restaurants, bars, and cafes of the Old Pueblo are ready and eager to serve. The food scene in Tucson is rooted...
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
beckersspine.com

Building housing Arizona orthopedic practice purchased

Montecito Medical purchased the building fully occupied by Tucson (Ariz.) Orthopaedic Institute. The building is 10,270 square feet, and Tucson Orthopaedic Institute is there under a long-term lease, according to an Aug. 23 news release from Montecito. Tucson Orthopaedic Institute was founded in 1994 and affiliated with Orthopedic Care Partners in 2021.
TUCSON, AZ
krwg.org

Arizona levee breached, hiker missing after floods hit West

A levee was breached Monday in a small town near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the evacuations of 60 people after a weekend of flash floods across the American Southwest that also swept away one woman who is still missing in Utah’s Zion National Park. The incidents were among many sweeping the southwestern United States and imperiling tourists and residents. Heavy rains in the Dallas-Fort Worth area also caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads. Flooding also hit Moab, Utah, and Carlsbad, New Mexico. Zion National Park rangers also expanded their search for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, three days after she was lost amid floods.
ARIZONA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson: 7 Best Places To Visit In Tucson, Arizona

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Tucson Arizona. There are plenty of things to do in Tucson Arizona. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway or simply want to spend some time exploring the desert, there is sure to be something to keep you busy. The city is home to several art museums, including the Tucson Desert Art Museum.
thisistucson.com

This iconic saguaro with as many as 34 arms collapsed this month

Marana has lost one of its oldest and most prominent residents. A towering saguaro nicknamed Strong-Arm collapsed and died along the trail at the Tortolita Preserve on Aug. 4 after a long bout with a bacterial infection. Its exact age is unknown, but experts believe it was at least 150 years old.
MARANA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District. Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon. It generally means, up to...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Bear takes a walkabout in Tucson

Tourist season has not yet begun but we’re starting to see unusual visitors. A 120-pound bear was touring the area for a few days last week before officers from Arizona Game & Fish captured her. Mark Hart, the public information officer for the department, said the female bear, estimated...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Arizona soldier killed in Korean War to be buried

TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- U.S. Army officials say the remains of a 19-year-old Arizona soldier killed in action during the Korean War in 1950 will be buried next month in Tucson. Burial for Pvt. Felix M. Yanez is scheduled for Sept. 3 at South Lawn Cemetery. Yanez was a native of Douglas, Arizona who served in the Army as a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy