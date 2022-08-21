ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Two in custody after Woodhaven burglaries, gunfire incident

NATCHEZ — Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operation Group and Patrol Division arrested two suspects involved in Monday morning’s gunfire incident in the Woodhaven Subdivision of Natchez. A resident of Woodhaven Drive called 911 early Monday morning after an incident with a man...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Police chief: Second suspect captured without incident

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry thanked the Adams County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance Tuesday evening in locating a vehicle and suspect in the Monday morning burglaries and gunfire incident in the Woodhaven subdivision. He said his office released photos of the suspected vehicle Tuesday night...
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
Natchez, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Prentiss, MS
City
Centreville, MS
City
Roxie, MS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Natchez Democrat

Woodhaven shooting suspect’s criminal history includes accessory to attempted murder, stolen weapons charges

NATCHEZ — A suspect who allegedly burglarized cars and shot a gun at a homeowner who confronted him on Monday is no stranger to the Mississippi legal system. District Attorney for the Sixth Circuit Court District Shameca S. Collins said Wednesday Xavier Jenkins, 22, of Natchez, pleaded guilty in 2018 to accessory after the fact to attempted murder.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee

VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
VIDALIA, LA
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Domestic Violence#Murder#Devereux Drive#Oak Place
Natchez Democrat

Fallen tree topples on John R. Junkin Drive traps driver

NATCHEZ — A tree fell on top of a car on the eastbound lane of John R. Junkin Drive during a Sunday afternoon storm, trapping the driver for half an hour. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver was unharmed. The Mississippi Department of Transportation and first responders,...
NATCHEZ, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett

Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
listenupyall.com

Natchez mayor and aldermen pay tribute to Rosco

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mayor Dan Gibson and aldermen began their meeting Tuesday paying tribute to Listen Up Y’all Media’s Dave “Rosco” Kimbro with a moment of silence and proclamation highlighting the radio personality’s career and accomplishments on the airwaves and for the Natchez community.
NATCHEZ, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Natchez Democrat

Two wanted for kidnapping arrested in Adams County

NATCHEZ — A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night in connection to a recent kidnapping incident in Rankin County. Laken Paige Lowery, 22, and Cortez Devion Adams, 23, were both taken into custody Sunday night by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting extradition to Rankin County for kidnapping charges.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Last week in Natchez: August 15-22, 2022

NATCHEZ — Not a subscriber? Here are highlights of what you missed in our coverage from August 15 to August 22. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Don’t forget to vote in the Best of the Miss-Lou contest for our local businesses.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Mary Saul Green

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Saul Green, 55, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Sago officiating. Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

James W. Bragg, Sr.

FERRIDAY – Funeral services for James W. Bragg, Sr., 84, of Frogmore, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 12 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
FROGMORE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing man who was last seen on August 12th

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Michael Hamilton. According to deputies, Hamilton’s last known location was in Alexandria, La. until August 12, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamilton call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy