Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Two in custody after Woodhaven burglaries, gunfire incident
NATCHEZ — Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office’s Special Operation Group and Patrol Division arrested two suspects involved in Monday morning’s gunfire incident in the Woodhaven Subdivision of Natchez. A resident of Woodhaven Drive called 911 early Monday morning after an incident with a man...
Natchez Democrat
APPREHENDED: Law enforcement says two in custody for shooting at Woodhaven homeowner
Natchez Democrat
Police chief: Second suspect captured without incident
Natchez Democrat
Tree has fallen on Seargent Prentiss Drive near Parkway, completely blocking southbound lane
NATCHEZ — A large tree has fallen across the southbound lane of Seargent Prentiss Drive in Natchez near Parkway Baptist Church, said Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry. The tree is completely blocking the southbound lane. Daughtry and his officers and workers from the Mississippi Department of Transportation are on...
Natchez Democrat
Woodhaven shooting suspect’s criminal history includes accessory to attempted murder, stolen weapons charges
NATCHEZ — A suspect who allegedly burglarized cars and shot a gun at a homeowner who confronted him on Monday is no stranger to the Mississippi legal system. District Attorney for the Sixth Circuit Court District Shameca S. Collins said Wednesday Xavier Jenkins, 22, of Natchez, pleaded guilty in 2018 to accessory after the fact to attempted murder.
Natchez Democrat
Police are investigating the death of Vidalia school employee
VIDALIA, La. — A Vidalia Junior High School paraprofessional was found deceased in her home on Sunday morning. Vidalia Police Department responded to a request for a welfare check at 605 Laurel St. at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday and found 50-year-old Tyberia Bell unresponsive. “The coroner pronounced her dead...
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
Natchez Democrat
Man confronts would-be thief in Woodhaven subdivision; thief fires gun at him while fleeing
NATCHEZ — A resident in the Woodhaven subdivision in south Natchez confronted a man walking in his driveway in the early hours of Monday morning and the man fired a gun at him. Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the resident was awakened by his wife at about 2:35...
Natchez Democrat
Fallen tree topples on John R. Junkin Drive traps driver
NATCHEZ — A tree fell on top of a car on the eastbound lane of John R. Junkin Drive during a Sunday afternoon storm, trapping the driver for half an hour. Law enforcement on the scene said the driver was unharmed. The Mississippi Department of Transportation and first responders,...
bobgermanylaw.com
Pike Co, MS - Hwy 24 Collision Causes Death of Mary Barrett
Pike Co, MS (August 21, 2022) - A woman died on the afternoon of Thursday, August 19th in a crash on a highway in southwest Mississippi. 79-year-old Mary Barrett, a resident of Liberty, was killed during a three-vehicle accident in Pike County. Troopers reported that a 2004 Chevy Silverado pick-up...
listenupyall.com
Natchez mayor and aldermen pay tribute to Rosco
NATCHEZ, Miss. – Mayor Dan Gibson and aldermen began their meeting Tuesday paying tribute to Listen Up Y’all Media’s Dave “Rosco” Kimbro with a moment of silence and proclamation highlighting the radio personality’s career and accomplishments on the airwaves and for the Natchez community.
Man killed in St. Francisville shooting, authorities say
Natchez Democrat
Two wanted for kidnapping arrested in Adams County
NATCHEZ — A man and a woman were arrested Sunday night in connection to a recent kidnapping incident in Rankin County. Laken Paige Lowery, 22, and Cortez Devion Adams, 23, were both taken into custody Sunday night by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting extradition to Rankin County for kidnapping charges.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old killed in St. Francisville shooting Saturday night, West Feliciana Parish officials say
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
Natchez Democrat
Last week in Natchez: August 15-22, 2022
NATCHEZ — Not a subscriber? Here are highlights of what you missed in our coverage from August 15 to August 22. Visit natchezdemocrat.com/subscriptions to subscribe. Don’t forget to vote in the Best of the Miss-Lou contest for our local businesses.
Natchez Democrat
Mary Saul Green
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Mary Saul Green, 55, of Natchez, who died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church with Rev. Walter Sago officiating. Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
James W. Bragg, Sr.
FERRIDAY – Funeral services for James W. Bragg, Sr., 84, of Frogmore, LA will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday at 12 p.m. with Casey Young officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
MISSING PERSON: Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for missing man who was last seen on August 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department is currently searching for Michael Hamilton. According to deputies, Hamilton’s last known location was in Alexandria, La. until August 12, 2022. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamilton call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.
