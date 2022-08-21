ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traveling memorial wall joins Salute to Veterans Rally

By Andy Koen
 4 days ago
More than a thousand motorcycle riders visited Teller County this weekend for the Salute to American Veterans Rally. The event is the largest gathering of veterans in the western US.

The rally has called the mountains of Southern Colorado home more than 30 years.

Attendees were able to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall at this year's event. World War II veterans also shared their stories during a remembrance ceremony.

Organizer Jim Wear attributes the popularity of the event to the fact that it's led by civilians.

“The military routinely honors each other. It's not often that citizens take it upon themselves to do the honoring," Wear said.

"So, that's kind of what makes this event special for the vets and why they keep coming back and bringing their friends every year.”

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Traveling Wall will remain on Display at the ball field at Woodland Park Middle School until 3:00 p.m. Sunday.
