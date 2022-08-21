Despite the fact that the KHL regular season hasn't officially started yet, two of its teams broke out into a complete line brawl off the opening faceoff of a preseason game for the second time on Tuesday. Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi lined up for the opening faceoff of a game during the Nikolai Puchkov tournament, and all 10 skaters immediately dropped the gloves and squared off for a brawl that lasted about a minute.

