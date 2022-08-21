ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

KHL TEAMS START GAME WITH HUGE LINE BRAWL (VIDEO)

Despite the fact that the KHL regular season hasn't officially started yet, two of its teams broke out into a complete line brawl off the opening faceoff of a preseason game for the second time on Tuesday. Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi lined up for the opening faceoff of a game during the Nikolai Puchkov tournament, and all 10 skaters immediately dropped the gloves and squared off for a brawl that lasted about a minute.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

RARE SUMMER LEAGUE SCRAP BETWEEN TWO NHLERS LEAVES ONE PLAYER LEAKING BADLY

Da Beauty League is a summer league for professional hockey players held in Minnesota each year during the NHL's offseason. 'Quazi Commissioner' John Scott -- yes, the former NHL enforcer -- helped start the league in 2015, and each summer they sell tickets and merch for the purpose of donating the proceeds to various hockey-related non-profit organizations.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy