KHL TEAMS START GAME WITH HUGE LINE BRAWL (VIDEO)
Despite the fact that the KHL regular season hasn't officially started yet, two of its teams broke out into a complete line brawl off the opening faceoff of a preseason game for the second time on Tuesday. Avangard Omsk and HC Sochi lined up for the opening faceoff of a game during the Nikolai Puchkov tournament, and all 10 skaters immediately dropped the gloves and squared off for a brawl that lasted about a minute.
Canada Little League World Series star Jaxon Mayervich steals the show with incredible interview
The stars were on display during MLB's Little League Classic. Whether it was Adley Rutschman, Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, it seemed that the matchup between the O's and Red Sox was littered with star power. But no athlete's star burned brighter than that of Canadian wunderkind Jaxson Mayervich. In...
RARE SUMMER LEAGUE SCRAP BETWEEN TWO NHLERS LEAVES ONE PLAYER LEAKING BADLY
Da Beauty League is a summer league for professional hockey players held in Minnesota each year during the NHL's offseason. 'Quazi Commissioner' John Scott -- yes, the former NHL enforcer -- helped start the league in 2015, and each summer they sell tickets and merch for the purpose of donating the proceeds to various hockey-related non-profit organizations.
