Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

Asheville girl to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
WLOS.com

Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
WLOS.com

Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Some parents and teachers are worried about the size of the Asheville City Schools' central office. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction sent News 13 data from the 2122 school year. It showed Asheville had the most central-office staff positions, at 52. School systems of similar sizes ranged from 26 to 37, with an average of 34. Some parents believe it's money that belongs in the classroom.
FOX Carolina

Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
WLOS.com

Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
FOX Carolina

Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
WLOS.com

Help wanted: Buncombe County needs to fill 500 election worker positions

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Election Services is hiring. They're looking for poll workers for early voting and this year’s mid-term elections. The county needs more than 500 workers to staff polling locations and office positions leading up to and on Election Day November 8th, 2022. To...

