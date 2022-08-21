Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Hendersonville fire officials discuss department's plans with community
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department held a public input meeting Wednesday night to update the community on plans for the future of the department. The goal was for fire officials to get feedback from the people they serve as they focus on what's needed in the...
FOX Carolina
New grocery store ends ‘food desert’ for struggling community in Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A long-awaited grocery store is finally set to open Wednesday morning in what people are considering a food desert. A new Piggly Wiggly is opening in the southside of Spartanburg after the community spent decades struggling with keeping a grocery store open. The area is...
WLOS.com
Asheville firefighter hikes to Mount Kilimanjaro summit, waves fire department's flag
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville, specifically Asheville Fire Department, is represented at 19,341 feet!. Lindsey Glover summitted Mount Kilimanjaro last week, and when she got to the top, the Local 332 Executive Board member and senior deputy fire marshal proudly posed with her Asheville Firefighters Flag.
WLOS.com
Asheville girl to help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in Times Square
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — If you're in New York on Sept. 17, you may see an Asheville resident in the bright lights of Broadway. Harlow Tarrant will help kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation. The one-hour video of roughly 500 photographs includes children, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states. The collective images promote the value, acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Here are some ideas for free family fun close to home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Fire Department plans meetings to include community in planning process
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Fire Department is hosting a series of strategic plan focus group meetings to share information and gather insight and feedback from members of the community. Fire officials hope the meetings will help them understand what the department needs to focus on in the...
WLOS.com
Company that develops self-driving cars coming to Upstate SC, bringing new jobs
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — An autonomy products and services company is building a new facility in Greenville, South Carolina. Argo AI develops self-driving cars. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering locations in Detroit; Cranbury, New Jersey; Los Angeles; Palo Alto, California; Austin, Texas; Seattle; and Munich, Germany.
WLOS.com
"Top heavy" Concerns raised by some over size, salaries of school district central office
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of a new school year, some parents and teachers in Asheville are worried about the school district's central office. So News 13 investigated to find out just how many positions there are at the top and how much they're costing the school system.
WLOS.com
Ukrainian refugees receive help from Givens Communities
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of Givens Communities contributed more than $11,000, along with food, clothing and health care supplies, to more than 50 Ukrainian refugees who recently arrived in Asheville. The donations were directed through a special outreach ministry by Asheville’s Church of Hope. Many of the Ukrainians...
WLOS.com
Hundreds of apartments proposed for land along French Broad River in Woodfin
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Woodfin’s largest untouched pieces of land along the French Broad River could soon be the site of a 672-unit apartment complex with at least 25 buildings. The Bluffs of Woodfin is a project from developers affiliated with Concept Companies and equity group...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Some parents and teachers are worried about the size of the Asheville City Schools' central office. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction sent News 13 data from the 2122 school year. It showed Asheville had the most central-office staff positions, at 52. School systems of similar sizes ranged from 26 to 37, with an average of 34. Some parents believe it's money that belongs in the classroom.
FOX Carolina
Several Upstate, WNC cities in running for Top Adventure Town of 2022
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blue Ridge Outdoors is looking for the top adventure town of 2022, and several Upstate and Western North Carolina cities are in the running. Blue Ridge Outdoors has narrowed the field down to 100 contenders spanning from tiny towns to large cities with numerous trails, public greenspaces, water recreation, and an abundance of parks.
WLOS.com
Parking meters coming to downtown Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville leaders are moving forward with plans to install metered parking on Main Street. City staff presented council members with a plan that would include pay kiosks, where users would put in their credit cards and pay $2 an hour to park downtown. Right now,...
WLOS.com
Campers spend last few days of summer fun experimenting with kitchen chemistry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Summer may be wrapping up, but the summer fun isn't over just yet!. Campers with Zaniac recently got to experiment with some kitchen chemistry, making ice cream. They've been learning about the states of matter as well as looking at the changing of states. They...
Smoky Mountain News
This must be the place: Time waits for no one, lord, why did I hesitate?
Stepping out onto the porch late Sunday morning, the air was cool. The first sign of an impending fall, even though there’s exactly one month left of summer, at least according to the calendar. Leaving my downtown Waynesville apartment, I motored over to Orchard Coffee. The usual weekend ritual...
WLOS.com
$4.4 million in upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium to start in spring
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans move ahead for upgrades to Asheville's Memorial Stadium. The stadium is up the hill from McCormick Field and is home to Asheville City Soccer, as well as many other sporting events and activities. Asheville City Council has approved $4.4 million for improvements that include...
WLOS.com
Some committee members reject Asheville police's plans for asset forfeiture funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department is requesting to establish an expenditure budget for $419,214.47 in asset forfeiture funding. The request was heard by the Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning. “We just accept the money as it comes in. Speaking to individual cases, I can’t do that,”...
FOX Carolina
Cake shop celebrates 25 years with free cake in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across the United States, including Greenville!. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.
WLOS.com
Kids return to school in Haywood County, with hopes of a more 'normal' year
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Students in Haywood County are heading back to class Monday in what will be the more “normal” start that they’ve had to a school year in a few years. Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte says he’s looking forward to even more normalcy...
WLOS.com
Help wanted: Buncombe County needs to fill 500 election worker positions
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Election Services is hiring. They're looking for poll workers for early voting and this year’s mid-term elections. The county needs more than 500 workers to staff polling locations and office positions leading up to and on Election Day November 8th, 2022. To...
