Motorsports

Sportscasting

Kevin Harvick and Other Drivers Push Back With NASCAR and Sanctioning Body Scraps ‘Science Experiment’ at Martinsville, According to Report

Kevin Harvick and other drivers didn't like that NASCAR wanted to add a special "science experiment" for the Martinsville test, spoke up about it, and the governing body dropped the plans. The post Kevin Harvick and Other Drivers Push Back With NASCAR and Sanctioning Body Scraps ‘Science Experiment’ at Martinsville, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
FanSided

NASCAR: Two drivers already eliminated from playoffs

Two full-time drivers have no way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the regular season finale approaches. There is just one race remaining before the four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway, and that race is this Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Iowa State
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Pato O'ward
Will Power
Josef Newgarden
FanSided

NASCAR driver clinches playoff spot without competing

Kurt Busch officially secured a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International, despite the fact that he did not compete. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch last competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race more than a month ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has been sidelined since the following week after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson wasn’t the big winner at Watkins Glen

Kyle Larson won Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the race weekend. After an aggressive move on the final restart to take the lead away from teammate and two-time Watkins Glen International winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson became a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at the track himself, winning at the historic venue for the second straight season.
MOTORSPORTS
#Indycar#Wwtr
Variety

Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’

Kyle Larson scored a pair of victories at Watkins Glen, holding off one of the best drivers on road courses. The post Kyle Larson Has Found a Worthy Adversary Not Named Chase Elliott: ‘If He Was in Equipment Equal to Mine, He Would Be Winning Races Frequently’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Trans Am Series and SVRA to visit World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023

SpeedTour has announced the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) schedules in 2023. The track is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. WWTR will host the SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival on September 22-24, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Motorsports
Sports
racer.com

The RACER Mailbag, August 24

Q: I realize that when IndyCar qualifying is on the network it has to end at a specific time. However, when it’s on Peacock only, it can run as long as necessary. So why can’t a red flag, such as occurred at Nashville, stop the clock, and restart it when the track is cleared? Perhaps even adding time back if applicable? This gives every driver an even opportunity, and gives fans the show they pay for.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion makes triumphant return

Enthusiasm ran at full throttle as the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion celebrated motorsport history with 400-plus incredible historic race cars, large enthusiastic crowds and a tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans to kick off its year-long centennial. From the moment guests arrived at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and drove by the large Le Mans sign, the stage was set for the enhancements created for a new welcoming and friendly experience.
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

VIDEO: Laguna Seca's Steve Fields

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sr. VP of Sales Steve Fields discusses the growth and changes found at the beloved road course in Monterey.
MOTORSPORTS

