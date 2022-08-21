ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Author Talk with Liz Wiseman

Tune in for a virtual conversation with Liz Wiseman, New York Times bestselling author, researcher, and executive adviser. Liz will talk about her latest book, Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger and Multiply You Impact, and her other work. Registration is required. This event is sponsored by Friends of The Colony Public Library.
Citizen Police Academy Class #46

The Citizen Police Academy started in 1994 and is a block of instruction designed to give the public a working knowledge of The Colony Police Department. It consists of a series of nine classes (last week is graduation), held once a week on Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The instruction is comprehensive and each week covers a different area of the police department. Police officers assigned to work in a particular area will provide instruction.
National Drug Take Back Initiative

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will coordinate a collaborative effort with state and local law enforcement agencies focused on removing potentially dangerous controlled substances from our nation’s medicine cabinets. This initiative seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft by providing a unified opportunity for the public to surrender expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. This one-day effort will bring national attention to the issue of pharmaceutical controlled substance abuse.
