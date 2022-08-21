The Citizen Police Academy started in 1994 and is a block of instruction designed to give the public a working knowledge of The Colony Police Department. It consists of a series of nine classes (last week is graduation), held once a week on Thursdays from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The instruction is comprehensive and each week covers a different area of the police department. Police officers assigned to work in a particular area will provide instruction.

