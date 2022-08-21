Read full article on original website
Did Chase Elliott Make a Blunder in His Postrace Comment or Hint at Payback in a Future Race?
Did Chase Elliott make a mistake in his postrace interview or was he thinking about retaliation with Kyle Larson at a later race?
Kevin Harvick and Other Drivers Push Back With NASCAR and Sanctioning Body Scraps ‘Science Experiment’ at Martinsville, According to Report
Kevin Harvick and other drivers didn't like that NASCAR wanted to add a special "science experiment" for the Martinsville test, spoke up about it, and the governing body dropped the plans.
NASCAR: Two drivers already eliminated from playoffs
Two full-time drivers have no way to qualify for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the regular season finale approaches. There is just one race remaining before the four-round, 10-race 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are scheduled to get underway, and that race is this Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
Chase Elliott not ok after contact with Kyle Larson for Watkins Glen win (Video)
Watch the video as Chase Elliott walked right to his team owner after getting taken out by his teammate. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series unloaded in Watkins Glen, New York. Chase Elliott started on the pole position at Watkins Glen International with teammate Kyle Larson starting alongside. Watch the...
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list
One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
NASCAR driver clinches playoff spot without competing
Kurt Busch officially secured a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs on Sunday afternoon at Watkins Glen International, despite the fact that he did not compete. 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch last competed in a NASCAR Cup Series race more than a month ago at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He has been sidelined since the following week after a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway left him suffering from concussion-like symptoms.
5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history
NASCAR has its fair share of fun moments, but there are still terrible wrecks along the way. Let's dive into the top-5 worst wrecks in modern NASCAR history.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
After the physical finish on the track, the NASCAR world had questions. Now, we know…
NASCAR: Kyle Larson wasn’t the big winner at Watkins Glen
Kyle Larson won Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, but he wasn’t the biggest winner of the race weekend. After an aggressive move on the final restart to take the lead away from teammate and two-time Watkins Glen International winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson became a two-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at the track himself, winning at the historic venue for the second straight season.
Kyle Busch Should Leave JGR, Even if He Gets a Contract Extension in the 11th Hour
Kyle Busch has wasted enough time waiting around for JGR. Like it or not, it's simply time for him to move on.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. to Executive Produce USA’s ‘Race for the Championship,’ Hopes to ‘Impact the Perception’ of NASCAR (EXCLUSIVE)
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is stepping out of the driver’s seat and behind the camera for USA Network’s unscripted series “Race for the Championship.” The athlete will executive produce the series, premiering Sept. 1, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the drivers and teams competing in the NASCAR Cup Series. “I have such a passion and love for the sport that I feel like this type of content is something that our fans are starving for,” Earnhardt Jr. tells Variety. “It’s always a lot of fun to work on a project that is unique and about something you’re passionate about. So that...
Kyle Busch hints he’ll be outside Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023
Kyle Busch: “It will not look the same as what it has for the last 15 years.”. Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008. He’s collected two championships along the way in 2015 and again as recently in 2019. However, for 2023, the two-time champion’s...
Tyler Reddick’s Crew Chief Makes Stinging Remark at Watkins Glen That Richard Childress Didn’t Want to Hear
Tyler Reddick had a solid day at Watkins Glen finishing seventh but a comment before the race by crew chief Randall Burnett wasn't what team owner Richard Childress wanted to hear.
racer.com
Trans Am Series and SVRA to visit World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
SpeedTour has announced the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) schedules in 2023. The track is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. WWTR will host the SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival on September 22-24, 2023.
racer.com
VIDEO: Laguna Seca's Steve Fields
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Sr. VP of Sales Steve Fields discusses the growth and changes found at the beloved road course in Monterey.
NBC Sports
Race for final NASCAR Cup playoff spot comes down to Daytona
It comes down to one race for one playoff position in the NASCAR Cup Series. Ryan Blaney holds the final playoff spot heading into Saturday’s regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). But 14 drivers could knock him out of that position by winning that race.
racer.com
Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion makes triumphant return
Enthusiasm ran at full throttle as the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion celebrated motorsport history with 400-plus incredible historic race cars, large enthusiastic crowds and a tribute to the 24 Hours of Le Mans to kick off its year-long centennial. From the moment guests arrived at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and drove by the large Le Mans sign, the stage was set for the enhancements created for a new welcoming and friendly experience.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, August 24
Q: I realize that when IndyCar qualifying is on the network it has to end at a specific time. However, when it’s on Peacock only, it can run as long as necessary. So why can’t a red flag, such as occurred at Nashville, stop the clock, and restart it when the track is cleared? Perhaps even adding time back if applicable? This gives every driver an even opportunity, and gives fans the show they pay for.
