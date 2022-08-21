Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake Health picks Oklahoma hospital official as next president
A longtime Oklahoma hospital official has been chosen to serve as president of Our Lady of the Lake Health and lead the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. Charles L. "Chuck" Spicer Jr., who has served as president and CEO of OU Health in...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.
In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
theadvocate.com
Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF
Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
wwno.org
A woman's denied abortion highlights how Louisiana hospitals are in limbo post-Roe
Nancy Davis, a 36-year-old Baton Rouge mother of three, never expected she’d need an abortion. Nor did she expect she would ever be denied one. But Davis is facing a new reality in Louisiana: Even the few legal abortions are hard to get in a state where that access is now in the hands of hospital administrators.
KSLA
Longtime Mike the Tiger vet, Dr. David Baker, reportedly leaving LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dr. David Baker, the longtime veterinarian for LSU’s live tiger mascots is reportedly leaving the university after more than a quarter-century. The current mascot is Mike VII. We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors.
Oldest Known Man-Made Structures in North America Are in Louisiana
Research suggests that the mounds are the oldest known structures made by man in North America.
theadvocate.com
Does Louisiana have a plan to safely house teens in Angola? Here are new details.
Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven’t laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youths safe and providing them services required by law.
theadvocate.com
Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations
The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
NOLA.com
Louisiana lawmakers say hospital 'grossly misinterpreted' law that allows exceptions to abortion ban
After a Baton Rouge woman was denied an abortion for a fetus without a skull, state Sen. Katrina Jackson and 35 other lawmakers said the hospital “grossly misinterpreted” the state’s exceptions to the abortion ban in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We are issuing this statement today...
wrkf.org
Monday, August 22nd: Dr. Brooks Ellwood, Senator Cleo Fields, Dorothy Kendrick, Susan Hymel
LSU Emeritus Professor Dr. Brooks Ellwood talks his latest research regarding LSU's Indian Mounds. Attorney and member of the Louisiana State Senate Cleo Fields discusses several political topics including congressional redistricting, the upcoming election, and the abortion ban. LBP's Dorothy Kendrick is joined by researcher Susan Hymel to talk Kendrick's latest work "Angela Gregory: A Legend Chiseled in Stone" which is to premier tonight a 7 p.m. on LPB.
wbrz.com
Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday
BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
theadvocate.com
Ballet, bands and basketball: 3 things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host communitywide auditions for advanced dancers 13+ for its 2022-2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fee is $10. batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/. Rock out for St. Jude. The 2022 St. Jude Jam cranks up at noon Saturday at the...
theadvocate.com
State approves tax breaks for $4.2 billion trio of projects in Ascension, St. James parishes
The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday approved tax breaks for three proposed industrial megaprojects in south Louisiana that would total more than $4.2 billion. The board gave its blessings for tax relief for a $1.5 billion low-carbon fuels project at Shell’s Convent site, a $2 billion “blue...
theadvocate.com
'We're both over the moon excited': Trina Edwards on her engagement to John Alario
Long time state legislator John Alario, 78, popped the question, and as she said she would, Trina Edwards, widow of former Gov. Edwin Edwards, accepted Alario's proposal of marriage. "We haven't picked a date or made any decisions yet," Edwards said regarding the engagement. "We are both over-the-moon excited." Edwards...
brproud.com
Standout SU Lab student plays key role in community while staying on top of schoolwork
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – Eighth grader, Bryson Addison keeps a busy schedule and shows no signs of slowing down. “I’m involved with my church, I do a lot of fundraising with the dance marathon at the hospital. I was the 2022 CMN Champion. I went to all the Walmarts, Sams, and high schools. I’m also president of my junior beta club,” Addison said.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences
HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Bluebonnet office building sells for $1.2M
A south Baton Rouge office building near Brew-Bacher’s Grill on Bluebonnet Boulevard sold for just over $1.21 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The roughly 6,572-square-foot building is divided into three separate office condominium units. Current occupants include MetaGlow...
Baton Rouge Resident Voices Frustrations after Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
After reports came out regarding a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, one resident is voicing her frustrations over the crime across the city. See her emotional statement plus more details here. "We need to clean up. Because black lives matter, but black lives are being lost... over bulls#@*" According to...
