Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Our Lady of the Lake earns Level I trauma center status. Here’s how they got there.

In 2005, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center received a rush of trauma patients as Hurricane Katrina unleashed its wrath on Louisiana. The Lake was overwhelmed, recalled Dr. Tomas Jacome, the hospital’s trauma medical director. At the time, the hospital hadn’t even thought about pursuing any trauma certification from the American College of Surgeons, let alone Level I, the organization’s top status.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF

Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
GEISMAR, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Person
Mel Collins
theadvocate.com

Burger King franchisee looking for 300 workers for southwest Louisiana locations

The Burger King locations in southwest Louisiana are looking for employees to fill 300 positions. GPS Hospitality, the franchisee for the eight Lafayette locations and 29 others in Acadiana and the Lake Charles area, is holding a online job fair until 9 p.m. Tuesday to help fill the positions. The company is looking for 50 managers and 250 team members immediately, company officials announced.
LOUISIANA STATE
wrkf.org

Monday, August 22nd: Dr. Brooks Ellwood, Senator Cleo Fields, Dorothy Kendrick, Susan Hymel

LSU Emeritus Professor Dr. Brooks Ellwood talks his latest research regarding LSU's Indian Mounds. Attorney and member of the Louisiana State Senate Cleo Fields discusses several political topics including congressional redistricting, the upcoming election, and the abortion ban. LBP's Dorothy Kendrick is joined by researcher Susan Hymel to talk Kendrick's latest work "Angela Gregory: A Legend Chiseled in Stone" which is to premier tonight a 7 p.m. on LPB.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Kidnapping reported on LSU campus near dorm overnight Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - A kidnapping on LSU's campus was reported by the university Wednesday afternoon, nearly 12 hours after it happened. According to an emergency message sent out to students, someone was kidnapped around Aster Street near Cypress Hall overnight Wednesday. The university did not release anymore information about the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Tulane University#Louisiana Tech University#Clear Lake#Health Plan#Health System#Medical Services#General Health#The Lake Health#Lourdes Health#Cfo#Npc Services#American University#Woman S Hospital
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ballet, bands and basketball: 3 things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend

Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre will host communitywide auditions for advanced dancers 13+ for its 2022-2023 season from 10:30 a.m. to noon at The Dancers’ Workshop, 10745 Linkwood Court. Fee is $10. batonrougeballet.org/company-auditions/. Rock out for St. Jude. The 2022 St. Jude Jam cranks up at noon Saturday at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Louisiana is failing its most vulnerable children, with deadly consequences

HOUMA — Ezekiel Harry’s name echoed through the streets. Neighbors and strangers alike spent hours this summer looking for the toddler, last seen in a dinosaur shirt and burgundy shorts. “Missing” posts blanketed social media. But as they searched, the 2-year-old who loved Spider-Man already lay...
HOUMA, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Bluebonnet office building sells for $1.2M

A south Baton Rouge office building near Brew-Bacher’s Grill on Bluebonnet Boulevard sold for just over $1.21 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The roughly 6,572-square-foot building is divided into three separate office condominium units. Current occupants include MetaGlow...
BATON ROUGE, LA

