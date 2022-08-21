ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

8 stunning move-in-ready homes across Rodrock communities

By Rodrock Development
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11b5DF_0hPI2Sb800

Some eight amazing move-in-ready abodes are ready to welcome homeowners in four of Rodrock’s most popular communities—each with an incredible $3,000 against closing costs when buyers finance through Ed Rafferty with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. But buyers will have to move fast, because these perfectly outfitted builds won’t last long in this market!

In Olathe’s Arbor Woods, located at Canyon Drive and 125th Terrace, Drippe Homes has its 2-story Grace and Colby homes and the Olivia Reverse to tempt buyers, while Prieb Homes offers the Fremont II, a walkout ranch.

Arbor Woods is a community ideally designed for families of every shape and size. A handsome stone entry monument welcomes homeowners into the neighborhood, which has been so popular it is entering its final phases of construction. Excitingly, the community pool recently opened. The neighborhood offers close proximity to Olathe Lake and the Cedar Niles walking trails.

Within walking distance to the award-winning Forest View Elementary, in sight of Mission Trail Middle School, and located close to the new Olathe West High School, Arbor Woods grows with a family—from kindergarten through high school graduation.

In nearby Greens of Chapel Creek, Rob Washam Homes offers the Capri and the Adriana, both reverse 1.5 stories for main-level living on walkout homesites.

Located on the west side of K7 and Shawnee Mission Parkway, the community feels tucked away from the bustle of city living, yet is minutes from major metropolitan destinations. Nestled alongside the Shawnee Golf & Country Club, the Greens of Chapel Creek offers residents a “hole-in-one” when it comes to distinctive community living. The course provides for a refreshing array of lots—as well as affordable club memberships. The club boasts a 27-hole championship golf course, tee boxes, aqua driving range, three swimming pools, tennis court, fitness center, and clubhouse.

Another selling point? The community is part of the De Soto School District—feeding directly into Belmont Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, and De Soto High School. In addition to Erfurt Park, the Greens of Chapel Creek also boasts a zero-entry infinity pool and changing cabana. As well, Rodrock Development’s Moms’ Council hosts a variety of community-building events, including July 4th bike parades, holiday hayrides, and more.

Finally, Bickimer Homes has the Eastwood—a fantastic ranch—in Stonebridge Trails. The sensational Levi XL, a 2-story by Prieb Homes, is also found in Stonebridge Pointe.

Located between Ridgeview and Blackbob along 167th Street, the larger Stonebridge community is comprised of Stonebridge Park, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Meadows, and Stonebridge Pointe. The beauty of the neighborhood, its homes, and the friendliness of neighbors are only part of what sets the larger Stonebridge community apart.

An expansive trail system links all four neighborhoods, offering residents an easy way to visit friends and make use of the extended development’s four pools, various playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses. In fact, Stonebridge boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; pergola-covered grills; picnic areas; a hard-surface sport court; and well-equipped children’s playgrounds.

Also accessible from these trails are Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has won the Governor’s Achievement Award for several years, and the new Woodland Spring Middle School.

These eight homes feature smart-working floor plans, the latest in designs, and each is filled with upgrades galore—but they won’t remain on the market for long. Coupled with the incredible offer of $3,000 off closing costs, these opportunities are almost too good to be true. Stop in to take a tour before these dream homes slip away!

For more information, visit Rodrock.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colby, KS
Olathe, KS
Business
City
Olathe, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
rejournals.com

Northmarq closes $10 million sale of multifamily property in Kansas

Jeff Lamott, managing director, and Gabe Tovar, senior vice president of Northmarq’s Kansas City investment sales team, finalized the $10 million sale of Antioch Crossing, a 90-unit, three-story multifamily property at 8710 W. 106th Terrace in Overland Park, Kansas. Northmarq represented the seller, Worcester Investments, in the sale. Northmarq’s...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Areas#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Fitness#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#125th Terrace#Drippe Homes#Grace#Prieb Homes#Capri#K7
LJWORLD

The Oread hotel near KU campus has been sold to a Denver-based company and will become a Hilton hotel property

A Denver-based hospitality company has bought Lawrence’s The Oread, and will rebrand the hotel on the edge of the University of Kansas campus as a Hilton hotel. Mission Hill Hospitality announced Monday that it has completed a deal to purchase The Oread, and will change the name of the property to the Oread Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
13K+
Followers
902
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy