8 stunning move-in-ready homes across Rodrock communities

Some eight amazing move-in-ready abodes are ready to welcome homeowners in four of Rodrock’s most popular communities—each with an incredible $3,000 against closing costs when buyers finance through Ed Rafferty with CommunityAmerica Credit Union. But buyers will have to move fast, because these perfectly outfitted builds won’t last long in this market!

In Olathe’s Arbor Woods, located at Canyon Drive and 125th Terrace, Drippe Homes has its 2-story Grace and Colby homes and the Olivia Reverse to tempt buyers, while Prieb Homes offers the Fremont II, a walkout ranch.

Arbor Woods is a community ideally designed for families of every shape and size. A handsome stone entry monument welcomes homeowners into the neighborhood, which has been so popular it is entering its final phases of construction. Excitingly, the community pool recently opened. The neighborhood offers close proximity to Olathe Lake and the Cedar Niles walking trails.

Within walking distance to the award-winning Forest View Elementary, in sight of Mission Trail Middle School, and located close to the new Olathe West High School, Arbor Woods grows with a family—from kindergarten through high school graduation.

In nearby Greens of Chapel Creek, Rob Washam Homes offers the Capri and the Adriana, both reverse 1.5 stories for main-level living on walkout homesites.

Located on the west side of K7 and Shawnee Mission Parkway, the community feels tucked away from the bustle of city living, yet is minutes from major metropolitan destinations. Nestled alongside the Shawnee Golf & Country Club, the Greens of Chapel Creek offers residents a “hole-in-one” when it comes to distinctive community living. The course provides for a refreshing array of lots—as well as affordable club memberships. The club boasts a 27-hole championship golf course, tee boxes, aqua driving range, three swimming pools, tennis court, fitness center, and clubhouse.

Another selling point? The community is part of the De Soto School District—feeding directly into Belmont Elementary, Mill Creek Middle School, and De Soto High School. In addition to Erfurt Park, the Greens of Chapel Creek also boasts a zero-entry infinity pool and changing cabana. As well, Rodrock Development’s Moms’ Council hosts a variety of community-building events, including July 4th bike parades, holiday hayrides, and more.

Finally, Bickimer Homes has the Eastwood—a fantastic ranch—in Stonebridge Trails. The sensational Levi XL, a 2-story by Prieb Homes, is also found in Stonebridge Pointe.

Located between Ridgeview and Blackbob along 167th Street, the larger Stonebridge community is comprised of Stonebridge Park, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Meadows, and Stonebridge Pointe. The beauty of the neighborhood, its homes, and the friendliness of neighbors are only part of what sets the larger Stonebridge community apart.

An expansive trail system links all four neighborhoods, offering residents an easy way to visit friends and make use of the extended development’s four pools, various playgrounds, and two richly appointed clubhouses. In fact, Stonebridge boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; pergola-covered grills; picnic areas; a hard-surface sport court; and well-equipped children’s playgrounds.

Also accessible from these trails are Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has won the Governor’s Achievement Award for several years, and the new Woodland Spring Middle School.

These eight homes feature smart-working floor plans, the latest in designs, and each is filled with upgrades galore—but they won’t remain on the market for long. Coupled with the incredible offer of $3,000 off closing costs, these opportunities are almost too good to be true. Stop in to take a tour before these dream homes slip away!

For more information, visit Rodrock.com