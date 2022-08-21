ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students

Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF

Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022

As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Tangipahoa: Museum night and concerts announced

Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, 113 N. Cypress St., is having a Hot August Night on Friday, Aug. 26. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is good all day and costs $8 for children and $5 for adults. Live After 5 set for September. The...
PONCHATOULA, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Aug. 24, 2022

As a longtime resident of Ascension Parish, I try to keep in touch with old friends — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

D'Wanye Winfield's future college role is debatable. For Lutcher he's QB, leader.

Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to deliberate on the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. There’s also the head-scratcher from Jenkins’ perspective that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield’s a step slow for the position. Jenkins’ emphatic response to...
LUTCHER, LA
theadvocate.com

Drive-by shooting in Bogalusa leaves one dead, Bogalusa police say

A Bogalusa woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Bogalusa police. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Main Street where several residents were inside, police said. Veronique Allen, 50, was struck by gunfire in the front room of the home and was dead when police arrived.
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

2 teens arrested over drive-by shooting outside Donaldsonville, deputies say

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a nighttime drive-by shooting that happened at a dark, somewhat isolated four-way stop outside Donaldsonville, deputies said Monday. A male and his passenger had been stopped at the partially wooded La. 70/La. 3089 intersection just southeast of the western Ascension Parish city when a vehicle pulled alongside them, deputies added.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

