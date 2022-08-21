Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Louisiana charter schools must serve everyone, including low-income students
Louisiana has moved strongly in the direction of charter schools, but too often, these public schools aren't sufficiently serving students of all income levels. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a report last week showing that 18.5% of authorized charter schools are not enrolling enough children from economically disadvantaged homes. Waguespack looked at 108 charter schools serving almost 66,000 students and found that more than 1 in 5 schools failed to meet admission rules aimed at ensuring full access at least once during the past six years.
theadvocate.com
Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF
Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
theadvocate.com
Does Louisiana have a plan to safely house teens in Angola? Here are new details.
Louisiana plans to ship two dozen jailed teenagers to the infamous Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola on Sept. 15, but a lawsuit and a host of advocates say officials still haven’t laid out a plan for how they will do that while keeping the youths safe and providing them services required by law.
theadvocate.com
State approves tax breaks for $4.2 billion trio of projects in Ascension, St. James parishes
The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday approved tax breaks for three proposed industrial megaprojects in south Louisiana that would total more than $4.2 billion. The board gave its blessings for tax relief for a $1.5 billion low-carbon fuels project at Shell’s Convent site, a $2 billion “blue...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson needs to remember her campaign promises
The Orleans Justice Center, as the parish jail is now formally known, has been the scene of troubling incidents for many years, and that hasn't changed with a new sheriff in town. Since Susan Hutson took office there's been a fatal fight, followed by a suicide a few days later....
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Aug. 24, 2022
As a 1976 Denham Springs High graduate, I like to keep in touch with my classmates — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
theadvocate.com
East Ascension Rotary hears update on progress in Donaldsonville's historic district
Lee Melancon, director of community and economic development for Donaldsonville, talked about the recent progress made in Donaldsonville's Historic District Aug. 16 during East Ascension Rotary Club's meeting. Lee updated the club members about the renovations to the B. Lemann Building from an old department store to what is now...
theadvocate.com
Our Views: There's a lot to worry about from Mother Nature, even in a pause in hurricanes
We’re not trying to jinx anything, but we’re as happy as anyone that this has been so far a very quiet hurricane season for the Gulf Coast. But there is no question that people are right to worry about what will happen during the traditionally more active months.
theadvocate.com
Around Tangipahoa: Museum night and concerts announced
Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, 113 N. Cypress St., is having a Hot August Night on Friday, Aug. 26. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is good all day and costs $8 for children and $5 for adults. Live After 5 set for September. The...
theadvocate.com
Around Ascension for Aug. 24, 2022
As a longtime resident of Ascension Parish, I try to keep in touch with old friends — something that happens on Facebook every day. In recent years, most of my posts have been about by illness and pets. I decided to announce the latest news in my journey in...
theadvocate.com
Shell to convert Convent site to sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel production facility
Shell intends to build a sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel production facility at its shuttered Convent refinery, according to documents filed with Louisiana Economic Development. Shell acknowledged in February that it planned to convert the old Convent site into an alternative fuels complex, though details were scarce at the...
theadvocate.com
D'Wanye Winfield's future college role is debatable. For Lutcher he's QB, leader.
Lutcher football coach Dwain Jenkins bristles at suggestions from college recruiters who want to deliberate on the future position of his quarterback D’Wanye Winfield. There’s also the head-scratcher from Jenkins’ perspective that the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Winfield’s a step slow for the position. Jenkins’ emphatic response to...
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting in Bogalusa leaves one dead, Bogalusa police say
A Bogalusa woman was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon, according to Bogalusa police. Officers were dispatched to a home on the 1400 block of Main Street where several residents were inside, police said. Veronique Allen, 50, was struck by gunfire in the front room of the home and was dead when police arrived.
theadvocate.com
2 teens arrested over drive-by shooting outside Donaldsonville, deputies say
Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested in a nighttime drive-by shooting that happened at a dark, somewhat isolated four-way stop outside Donaldsonville, deputies said Monday. A male and his passenger had been stopped at the partially wooded La. 70/La. 3089 intersection just southeast of the western Ascension Parish city when a vehicle pulled alongside them, deputies added.
