Ascension Parish, LA

theadvocate.com

Around the Felicianas for Aug. 24, 2022

A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Aug. 30. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8:15 a.m. The session will be approximately eight weeks long, with a possible break midsession; exact dates will be announced later.
CLINTON, LA
WAFB

Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired. Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Medical testing company buys Citiplace office building for $6.9 million

Orion Laboratories, a Baton Rouge medical testing company, has purchased the CitiPlace Centre II office building for nearly $6.9 million and plans to consolidate its operations there. The company has already started demolishing the interior of the building at 6300 Corporate Blvd., said David Slaughter, Orion’s CEO. By mid-2023, Orion...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ascension Parish, LA
225batonrouge.com

This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more

Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23. Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Tangipahoa: Museum night and concerts announced

Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, 113 N. Cypress St., is having a Hot August Night on Friday, Aug. 26. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is good all day and costs $8 for children and $5 for adults. Live After 5 set for September. The...
PONCHATOULA, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF

Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
GEISMAR, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
225batonrouge.com

Waffle House buys property near LSU campus

An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Six tips to selling your home: Realtors say staging, not buried statues, are key

Folklore suggests that those selling their home should bury a statue of St. Joseph in the yard to speed up the process. There are, however, more practical solutions. It doesn’t require a lot of money to make your house look more appealing to buyers, according to three Baton Rouge-area real estate agents. And it starts before they even walk in the front door.
BATON ROUGE, LA

