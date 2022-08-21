Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Around the Felicianas for Aug. 24, 2022
A new session of Strong Women, a research-based strength training program, will be offered by the West Feliciana Parks & Recreation Department starting Aug. 30. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesday and Friday mornings at 8:15 a.m. The session will be approximately eight weeks long, with a possible break midsession; exact dates will be announced later.
Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired. Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.
Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
theadvocate.com
Medical testing company buys Citiplace office building for $6.9 million
Orion Laboratories, a Baton Rouge medical testing company, has purchased the CitiPlace Centre II office building for nearly $6.9 million and plans to consolidate its operations there. The company has already started demolishing the interior of the building at 6300 Corporate Blvd., said David Slaughter, Orion’s CEO. By mid-2023, Orion...
225batonrouge.com
This week in Baton Rouge: Candle-making classes, Beyoncé meets Beethoven and more
Come to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for an intimate night of classical and modern pop music this Tuesday, Aug. 23. Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Candlelight Concert will feature a talented quartet playing music from pop star Beyoncé and classical music composer Beethoven for one unforgettable night. The entire venue will be lit by candlelight as the quartet captivates the crowd with songs from two different artists.
theadvocate.com
Around Tangipahoa: Museum night and concerts announced
Louisiana Children’s Discovery Center, 113 N. Cypress St., is having a Hot August Night on Friday, Aug. 26. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Admission is good all day and costs $8 for children and $5 for adults. Live After 5 set for September. The...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine: The Jambalaya Shoppe
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – For nearly three decades The Jambalaya Shoppe has kept our region fed. Since opening their doors in 1993, the Fontenot family has expanded to 17 locations across south Louisiana. Just walking into the kitchen of “The Jambalaya Shoppe” in Gonzales, the smell of iconic south...
Fundraiser set for officer injured downtown
If the customer mentions the officer's name, 20 percent of their purchases will be donated to Brian Rozas and his family.
theadvocate.com
A true family restaurant: For 44 years, customers have flocked to LeBlanc's for good food and fellowship
Her name has changed from LeBlanc to Waguespack, but it doesn't matter. Everyone still knows her as Ms. Barbara, the lady who always sits at the corner table at LeBlanc's Drive Inn. That is, when she's not taking orders behind the counter or helping out at the grill in the kitchen.
theadvocate.com
Thirty-nine undergraduate students complete summer internship at BASF
Thirty-nine students from 13 universities and community colleges across the U.S. participated in paid summer internships at BASF’s site in Geismar. Throughout the summer, the interns learned and interacted in experiential opportunities that allowed them to apply their academic knowledge to real-world situations, a news release said. Beyond working...
theadvocate.com
Our Lady of the Lake Health picks Oklahoma hospital official as next president
A longtime Oklahoma hospital official has been chosen to serve as president of Our Lady of the Lake Health and lead the Baton Rouge market for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System. Charles L. "Chuck" Spicer Jr., who has served as president and CEO of OU Health in...
theadvocate.com
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 24, 2022
Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
theadvocate.com
State approves tax breaks for $4.2 billion trio of projects in Ascension, St. James parishes
The Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday approved tax breaks for three proposed industrial megaprojects in south Louisiana that would total more than $4.2 billion. The board gave its blessings for tax relief for a $1.5 billion low-carbon fuels project at Shell’s Convent site, a $2 billion “blue...
theadvocate.com
East Ascension Rotary hears update on progress in Donaldsonville's historic district
Lee Melancon, director of community and economic development for Donaldsonville, talked about the recent progress made in Donaldsonville's Historic District Aug. 16 during East Ascension Rotary Club's meeting. Lee updated the club members about the renovations to the B. Lemann Building from an old department store to what is now...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge hospital awarded Level One trauma center status
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical has been verified as a Level One adult trauma center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), making it the first in the region and third in the state of Louisiana. “This is a big deal for...
brproud.com
EBR Schools superintendent explains plan for Capitol High
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Next year, Capitol High School could become the newest medically-focused school in East Baton Rouge Parish. Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse presented his plan to the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Tuesday. “We are excited as we get closer,” he said.
225batonrouge.com
Waffle House buys property near LSU campus
An Elfin Realty report shows that Waffle House Inc. has purchased a half-acre lot on West Lee Drive next to the Chicken Salad Chick Restaurant. Waffle House paid $455,000 for the triangular, undeveloped lot at a cost of about $17.70 per square foot. According to the company’s website, Waffle House...
lincolnparishjournal.com
The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
D.R. Horton homeowners say they were duped into signing arbitration clause; homebuilder denies claim
A win for homeowners suing D.R. Horton homes
theadvocate.com
Six tips to selling your home: Realtors say staging, not buried statues, are key
Folklore suggests that those selling their home should bury a statue of St. Joseph in the yard to speed up the process. There are, however, more practical solutions. It doesn’t require a lot of money to make your house look more appealing to buyers, according to three Baton Rouge-area real estate agents. And it starts before they even walk in the front door.
