Olson’s check-swing double in 11th helps Braves top Astros

ATLANTA (AP) — The last thing Matt Olson wanted to do was hit the ball.

Then he saw it heading for a spot in the infield where no one was standing.

Sometimes, hit ’em where they ain’t works just as well as smacking it over the wall.

Olson’s check-swing double to left with the infield shifted the other way brought home the tying run in the 11th for Atlanta, and p inch-hitter Travis d’Arnaud won it with a single through Houston’s drawn-in defense.

Rallying twice in extra innings, the Braves beat the Astros 5-4 Saturday night for their 11th win in 12 games.

The reigning World Series champions are still three games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets, but no team is playing with more confidence than the Braves.

“We don’t give up until the last guy,” d’Arnaud said. “It’s a contagious thing.”

The Astros scored two in the 10th, only to have Atlanta match them in the bottom half — with 21-year-old Michael Harris II providing the big hit with an RBI double before he came around to score on Robbie Grossman’s single through the shift.

Houston went back ahead on Jeremy Peña’s slow roller that brought home the go-ahead run, but the Braves rallied again.

This time, they ended it.

After Dansby Swanson was placed at second base against Ryne Stanek (1-1), Austin Riley walked. Olson tried to hold up his swing, but it worked out just fine when he sent a run-scoring hit through the abandoned shortstop hole.

