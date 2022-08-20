Read full article on original website
Biden just forgave $10,000 in student loan debt. Elizabeth Warren calls it ‘one of the biggest acts of consumer debt relief in American history,’ while Mitch McConnell calls it ‘socialism’
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and more weigh in on the historic decision
California to ban the sale of new gasoline cars: ‘This is huge’
Gasoline cars are set to be formally banned in California, the first announcement of its kind in the United States, which is being heralded as a major leap towards the country’s net-zero target. Under plans which will be brought into effect on Thursday, Californians will be unable to purchase new gas-powered cars from 2035 onwards, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.The rule, issued by the California Air Resources Board, requires all new cars in the state to be free of fossil fuels by that year. “This is huge,” said Margo Oge, an electric vehicles expert who oversaw the...
N. Korea sees suspected COVID-19 cases after victory claim
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday said it found four new fever cases in its border region with China that may have been caused by coronavirus infections, two weeks after leader Kim Jong Un declared a widely disputed victory over COVID-19. North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said health workers were conducting genetic tests on the samples taken from four people in the Ryanggang Province who exhibited fevers to confirm whether the symptoms were caused by the “malignant epidemic.” The North often uses that term, along with “malignant virus,” to describe COVID-19 and the coronavirus.
