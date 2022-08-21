ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25

The death toll from a Russian rocket attack as Ukraine observed its Independence Day has risen to 25, including an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that took a hit, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, provided the updated casualty figures from Wednesday's attack. A total of 31 people sustained injuries, he said. The strike served as a brutally painful reminder that Russia is capable of employing military force that causes civilians to suffer the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
The Independent

Four ‘fever cases’ announced by North Korea weeks after declaring victory from Covid

North Korea on Thursday recorded four new “fever cases,” just two weeks after Kim Jong-un declared victory over Covid.KCNA reported that health workers immediately locked down the area where the four cases of “malignant epidemic” were found. The North often uses that term, along with “malignant virus,” to describe Covid-19.The four samples were taken from the Ryanggang province, local media reported.The local news outlet also reported that the authorities dispatched experts to the area while taking measures to track and monitor those who came into contact with the suspected patients.Interestingly, on 10 August, Mr Kim declared victory in the country’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over fatal shooting of Abe

Japan’s top police official has said he will tender his resignation taking responsibility for the security failure which led to the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe last month. Itaru Nakamura, the national police agency chief of Japan, made the annnouncement following the release of a report from the agency which outlined the failures in preventing the attack on 8 July. Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan.The report found loopholes in Abe's police protection stating that a sudden change in the placement of police officers just before the former...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Emmy-nominated American journalist from Vice News denied entry into India

India has allegedly deported an American journalist of Indian origin who was travelling to the country to visit his family.Angad Singh, a news producer for Vice News, was on his way to the northern Punjab state when he was stopped by immigration officials at national capital Delhi’s airport on Wednesday night.Singh’s mother Gurmeet Kaur said in a statement on Facebook that her son was deported on the basis of his journalistic work as he has often been critical of the Indian government led by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Ms Kaur, who is a writer,...
IMMIGRATION

