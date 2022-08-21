Read full article on original website
Ukraine news latest – Sickly Vladimir Putin’s health ‘sharply deteriorating’ as despot ‘out of options’
VLADIMIR Putin's health is "sharply deteriorating" amid a tactical crisis as the despot is "running out of options" in his invasion of Ukraine. Rumours have swirled about the Russian president's health for months and it has even been alleged he has used body doubles at some events. And now General...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Ukraine Air Force Claims Russian Ka-52 Helicopter—'Happy Independence Day'
"Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!" the Ukrainian Air Force said Wednesday.
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
The death toll from a Russian rocket attack as Ukraine observed its Independence Day has risen to 25, including an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near a train station that took a hit, a Ukrainian official said Thursday. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, provided the updated casualty figures from Wednesday's attack. A total of 31 people sustained injuries, he said. The strike served as a brutally painful reminder that Russia is capable of employing military force that causes civilians to suffer the...
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’
Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
“Self-inflicted wound”: Trump's release of “damning” National Archives letter blows up in his face
Former President Donald Trump reportedly released a new document very late Monday night that legal experts believe is incredibly damning. Conservative journalist John Solomon, who is one of Donald Trump's official representatives for the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), released a May 10 letter on his JustTheNews.com website. Solomon...
CNBC
The Koch network and other Trump allies are quietly backing his biggest GOP critic: Rep. Liz Cheney
Two PACs backing Liz Cheney hired i360, a data and technology company financed by billionaire Charles Koch, according to Federal Election Commission filings. People close to Donald Trump told CNBC that the former president and his allies could try to get people to stop working with Cheney. Republican Rep. Liz...
Once a heavyweight champion, Kyiv's mayor now fights the Russians
Mayor Vitali Klitschko was known as Dr. Ironfist when he dominated the boxing ranks. Now he leads Ukraine's capital city with an equally fierce determination in the battle against Russia.
Four ‘fever cases’ announced by North Korea weeks after declaring victory from Covid
North Korea on Thursday recorded four new “fever cases,” just two weeks after Kim Jong-un declared victory over Covid.KCNA reported that health workers immediately locked down the area where the four cases of “malignant epidemic” were found. The North often uses that term, along with “malignant virus,” to describe Covid-19.The four samples were taken from the Ryanggang province, local media reported.The local news outlet also reported that the authorities dispatched experts to the area while taking measures to track and monitor those who came into contact with the suspected patients.Interestingly, on 10 August, Mr Kim declared victory in the country’s...
Japan’s national police chief says he will resign to take responsibility over fatal shooting of Abe
Japan’s top police official has said he will tender his resignation taking responsibility for the security failure which led to the fatal shooting of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe last month. Itaru Nakamura, the national police agency chief of Japan, made the annnouncement following the release of a report from the agency which outlined the failures in preventing the attack on 8 July. Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech in Nara in western Japan.The report found loopholes in Abe's police protection stating that a sudden change in the placement of police officers just before the former...
Emmy-nominated American journalist from Vice News denied entry into India
India has allegedly deported an American journalist of Indian origin who was travelling to the country to visit his family.Angad Singh, a news producer for Vice News, was on his way to the northern Punjab state when he was stopped by immigration officials at national capital Delhi’s airport on Wednesday night.Singh’s mother Gurmeet Kaur said in a statement on Facebook that her son was deported on the basis of his journalistic work as he has often been critical of the Indian government led by prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Ms Kaur, who is a writer,...
What's next in the fight over the Mar-a-Lago FBI search affidavit
The next steps in the legal fight to bring more transparency into the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home will largely take place in secret.
