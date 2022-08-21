Larry Miloshevich: Energy: Why community choice is right for Boulder. The guest opinion by Gerald Braun on Aug. 16, titled “Community choice electricity is a better way to meet 21st-century challenges,” merits elaboration on why Community Choice Energy (CCE) should be enabled for all Colorado communities that are served by a monopoly investor-owned utility. CCE allows a community to procure its electricity from alternative suppliers if it so chooses, thereby introducing competition into the wholesale electricity sector. Individuals may opt out of the CCE and buy their electricity from the utility if they wish.

BOULDER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO