Letters to the editor: Community choice is right for Boulder; library districts are common in CO; county must not be intimidated
Larry Miloshevich: Energy: Why community choice is right for Boulder. The guest opinion by Gerald Braun on Aug. 16, titled “Community choice electricity is a better way to meet 21st-century challenges,” merits elaboration on why Community Choice Energy (CCE) should be enabled for all Colorado communities that are served by a monopoly investor-owned utility. CCE allows a community to procure its electricity from alternative suppliers if it so chooses, thereby introducing competition into the wholesale electricity sector. Individuals may opt out of the CCE and buy their electricity from the utility if they wish.
Cyclist hospitalized after being struck by driver in Boulder
A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a driver Monday night in Boulder. The crash occurred on 30th Street between Canyon Boulevard and Walnut Street before 7 p.m. Monday. Boulder police spokeswoman Dionne Waugh said the bicyclist, a 21-year-old man, was struck by...
Restaurants participating in Boulder’s outdoor dining program likely to experience temporary liquor license lapse
With the official start of Boulder’s new outdoor dining program approaching, some members of the City Council are concerned about the program’s progress and the potential impact of any delays. The pilot program, approved by the Council in June, offers expanded outdoor options for local businesses and serves...
Boulder-bound U.S. 36 closed for several hours after 4-vehicle crash
Officials have reopened westbound U.S. 36 near Broomfield after a 4-vehicle crash Monday morning. Broomfield police tweeted at 8:37 a.m. that traffic was being diverted from Boulder-bound U.S. 36 to the Flatirons exit. Police said there would be “significant delays” in the area, and at one point Broomfield police said...
Homebuilders to provide Marshall Fire rebuilding advice
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver’s Marshall Fire Task Force will host 17 free educational sessions for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Louisville and Superior. The sessions will provide advice on selecting builders and contractors, understanding contracts, legal issues and insurance, and securing financing...
Chalkmont artists to transform Longmont’s pavement into colorful canvases
This year’s Summer on the Streets — Firehouse Art Center’s ongoing series that features live music, theatrical performances, film screenings, an art market and more — has been going strong since May when it launched The Art of Food. “I have loved the consistency of the...
Guest opinion: Annmarie Jensen: Do we have the political will to create affordable housing?
Every Community in Boulder County has a goal of achieving 12% affordable housing by 2035. This goal is both ambitious, and also not enough, based on the number of people spending more than 30% of their income on housing. Do we really want affordable housing?. Affordable housing ranks as the...
Brasserie Ten Ten owners endure 2-year COVID storm to reopen popular eatery
Two years is a long time in the restaurant industry. Trends evolve, palates change, rents go up and chefs move on. But some concepts — even when an unprecedented global pandemic forces the doors closed — stand the test of time and are worth waiting for their return. That’s the hope of the owners and staff at Brasserie Ten Ten, a popular French eatery in downtown Boulder that’s returning to service this week after about a 26-month, COVID-19 hiatus.
CU football notes: Montana Lemonious-Craig aiming for breakout season
There is plenty of college football ahead for Montana Lemonious-Craig, yet after two seasons at Colorado, he’s eager to have his breakout season. A third-year sophomore receiver from Inglewood, Calif., Lemonious-Craig has just 11 catches in his career but is one of the leaders of a talented group with the Buffaloes.
CU football notes: Buffs leaning on veteran trio at linebacker
There aren’t many positions on the Colorado football team where veteran experience is a primary asset. At inside linebacker, however, the Buffaloes have a trio of seniors that are not only leading their group but could be the backbone of the defense. Robert Barnes and Quinn Perry are both...
CU notes: Buffs aim to utilize depth on defensive line with rotation
During the Boulder Chamber Kickoff Luncheon on Friday, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell joked that the Buffaloes were planning to rotate their defensive linemen like lines in hockey. Clearly the Buffs won’t be shuffling linemen in during plays, but Dorrell is confident in their depth up front and first-year...
CU Buffs’ Chase Penry ready to build on freshman campaign
A successful high school career gave Chase Penry the confidence that he could do well in college football. Experiencing some success with the Colorado Buffaloes last year was important, however. The former Cherry Creek High School star enters his second season at CU hoping to build off what he did...
