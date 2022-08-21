Read full article on original website
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Better call in claw enforcement! Phoenix PD, Phoenix Fire get catty over kitten rescues
PHOENIX — On this edition of "Claw and Order," things got a little catty between Phoenix firefighters and Phoenix police as they playfully fought over bragging rights to kitten rescues. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Police Department took to Twitter to prove they are ready to rescue cats, too, posting...
The numbers are in: Roughly 1,000 damaged cacti found in Saguaro Census
Roughly 1,000 cacti have been found to be damaged across the Valley in the Saguaro Census put on by the Desert Botanical Garden.
kjzz.org
Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate
It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
Another serious crash reported near where car drove into Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX — Four people, including a pregnant woman, were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash near 32nd Street and McDowell Wednesday evening. Phoenix police said when officers arrived on scene; they located a vehicle that had rolled over and struck a city bus. After speaking to witnesses,...
Peoria wants to cut well pumping, reduce water usage by 5%
PEORIA, Ariz. — The city of Peoria aims to reduce the amount of well water it pumps by more than half over the next decade, in an effort to better conserve the city's natural resources. Peoria has recently finished updating its sustainability plan, which sets new environmental benchmarks the...
Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported
PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital. The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
Eastbound lanes of Loop 202 near Chandler closed due to crash
PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Loop 202 have closed after a large vehicle appears to have rolled over Wednesday afternoon. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the eastbound lanes in Chandler are currently closed and motorists should expect delays around Price Road. ADOT cameras show a truck has...
West Valley View
Markets in Valley cities, towns cooling differently
The Valley housing market’s cool-down is occurring at different rates in different cities and towns, according to a leading analyst. The Cromford Report earlier this month said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa have become the most attractive areas for homebuyers to score a big deal while Phoenix is among the cities where buyers will have to wait a month before they can try to barter their way to a better deal.
12news.com
Arizona woman questioning medical flight costs after $50K bill sent to her insurance
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Arizona woman is on the hook for more than $14,000 in medical bills after she was air lifted from one hospital to another because she was told she needed emergency surgery, but ended up not needing it. The biggest bill sent to Amy Maher’s insurance...
Carvana Opens Newest Car Vending Machine in Phoenix Area
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)
East Valley Tribune
Growth brings more traffic signals to QC
What better way to tell the story of a town’s growth than through its traffic lights? Nowhere is that better illustrated than in Queen Creek, where the signals are sprouting up all over the place. “You can see that 2022 is the year of signals,” said Queen Creek public...
Sol Y Luna Apartments could be shut down for major code violations
School is back in session at the University of Arizona, but students living on campus at the Sol Y Luna Apartments have more than their grades to worry about.
ABC 15 News
Trash mess angers renter who pays mandatory removal fee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — When you force renters to pay extra monthly fees, they should expect those services to be carried out or they should get an explanation as to why not. One Valley renter held her landlord accountable over a smelly problem. "See, animals have gotten into this," Raelene...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Tuesday Monsoon storms moving from northeast
Tuesday's monsoon storms from the northeast have hit the Valley with dust, rain and even hail. As of 8:55 p.m., there are less than 500 SRP customers without power in Glendale. 7:40 P.M. As of 7:35 p.m., there are more than 3600 SRP customers who are still without power in...
SRP customers could see potential price increase in electric bill
PHOENIX — Salt River Project customers could be paying more for their electric bills as the company looks to cover the rising costs of natural gas. While customers like Stevie Jones and Charlie Griefer aren't thrilled about the idea of a bigger bill because everything is already too expensive they understand hikes happen.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix robbery suspect arrested after reportedly targeting PetSmart stores in Arizona, California
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man accused of robbing nearly a dozen stores in Arizona and southern California was taken into custody on Aug. 20 after leading federal agents on a high-speed chase and shooting at them. He wasn’t robbing luxury retailers. Police say his target was a popular pet store...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
The Water Crisis Intensifies with Incoming Cuts: Here’s What to Expect
Regular readers know that the Arizona Progress Gazette has been screaming about the incoming water crisis from the rooftops. It began as volunteer requests for water reduction, which were not insignificant in impact, but nowhere near enough. As the Colorado River suffers another light year of melted snowpack, the crisis has recently escalated.
Live updates: Line of storms moving west towards the northeast Valley
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona is in for another round of afternoon and evening monsoon storms on Wednesday, with an emphasis on the threat of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Statewide storm chances will gradually simmer down for the remainder of the workweek and weekend, with much drier air on track for next week.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Phoenix
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another has been wounded after gunshots were fired Wednesday morning near 111th Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Police said a man with a gun entered the home to confront the occupants inside and a fight broke out that ended in gunfire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Family-owned Frutilandia expands in metro Phoenix with 3 new locations
PHOENIX — Family-owned Frutilandia is expanding in metro Phoenix with the addition of three locations in Glendale, Chandler and Mesa. The Phoenix-based fast-casual restaurant recently debuted its headquarters and drive-thru service on Arizona Avenue and Ray Road in Chandler, according to a press release. The location near 59th Avenue...
