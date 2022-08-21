PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Today Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, launched its newest Car Vending Machine, located in Glendale, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix. The state-of-the-art steel and glass structure stands eight stories tall with a 31-vehicle capacity, offering car buyers in the area another way to experience the New Way To Buy A Car®. Customers can shop an inventory of more than 70,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, secure an insurance policy, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005272/en/ Carvana opens second Car Vending Machine in Arizona (Photo: Business Wire)

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 18 HOURS AGO