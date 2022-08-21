ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

New name for Siouxland Expo Center to be announced on Friday

SIOUX CITY — Before the week is up, the Siouxland Expo Center will have a new name. According to a press release from OVG360, which oversees management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and the Orpheum Theatre, the announcement will happen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the Expo Center with a ribbon cutting event to follow.
WATCH NOW: Archeologists work to piece together the story of laborers at Sioux City's former Milwaukee Road railroad shops

Cherie Haury-Artz, an archeological technologist at the Office of the State Archeologist, talks about efforts to clean artifacts Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Sioux City Railroad Museum. The Office of the State Archeologist has set up a field lab at the museum where staff and volunteers are processing items uncovered during an April archeological survey at the museum, a former Milwaukee Road shop. The survey is intended to shed light on camps used by laborers at the Milwaukee Road's engine terminal and car repair shops which was built starting in 1916 and opened in 1918.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Rock Valley teen hurt in moped accident

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa — A Rock Valley teenager was seriously injured Monday when his moped was struck by a vehicle at a city intersection. Rock Valley police chief Monte Warburton said Caleb Baker, 15, was northbound on 19th Avenue at 4:07 p.m. After stopping at a stop sign at the intersection with 14th Street, Baker failed to yield the right of way to a westbound Chevrolet Equinox and was struck in the intersection.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Lincoln, Nebraska semi driver injured in I-29 rollover in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY — A Lincoln, Nebraska, man was taken to a Sioux City hospital with injuries Monday after the semi he was driving on Interstate 29 rolled onto its side. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, officers responded to the single-vehicle crash at 1:03 p.m. on I-29 southbound at mile marker 139.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sergeant Bluff sacker selected best in the state of Iowa

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he should know. The...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
Sioux City homeowner fires shot during confrontation with intoxicated man

SIOUX CITY — Police say a homeowner fired a shot into the ground Wednesday morning during a confrontation with an intoxicated man, who came onto his property in Sioux City's Riverside neighborhood. No one was injured and no property was damaged during the incident, according to a statement from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WATCH NOW: Hunt Elementary welcomes students back after two year absence

Students and parents fill the halls of Sioux City's Hunt Elementary School during a back to school event Monday. The new Hunt Elementary building opens for classes Tuesday after students were moved to the former Crescent Park elementary building for two years when the old Hunt school building was torn down as part of the district's goal to replace aging school buildings.
SIOUX CITY, IA
With Woodbury County Board approval, setback distance for wind turbines will increase

SIOUX CITY – More than 100 people attended the final reading of a Woodbury County ordinance revision to increase wind turbine setbacks. For three weeks in a row, many Woodbury County residents attended the Board of Supervisors meeting to speak in favor of changing the current commercial wind ordinance setback distances for residences from 1,250 feet to 2,500 feet. Some of those who spoke want larger setback distances, or completely ban commercial turbines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
MINI: Trump support equals no good

Convictions, conspiracy, kidnapping, insurrection, sedition, election fraud, classified documents... and the hits just keep on coming. Trump support equals NO GOOD. -- Randal Washburn, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
SIOUX CITY, IA
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force

SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Henry White, 45. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds and is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. White is on parole for a conviction...
Woodbury County emergency crews respond to anhydrous tanker overturning near CF Industries

SALIX, Iowa — Emergency crews from several Woodbury County communities responded to the rollover of a tanker truck carrying anhydrous ammonia Tuesday near CF Industries. The truck's driver missed a turn, causing the rig to roll over at approximately 10 a.m. at 1182 260th St. after leaving the CF Industries ag chemical manufacturing plant in the Port Neal Industrial area west of Salix, said Derek Stanfield, Salix Volunteer Fire Department chief. The driver was not injured.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sheldon man charged with assaults at church

SHELDON, Iowa -- A Sheldon man faces misdemeanor charges after causing a disturbance at a church and kicking a person in the crotch. Joey Wilhelms, 39, pleaded not guilty Monday to two counts of assault and a single count of disorderly conduct, all simple misdemeanors. He also faces a citation for trespassing. A trial is scheduled for Oct. 25 in O'Brien County District Court.
WATCH NOW: Emergency crews respond to Port Neal incident

Emergency responders spray water on an overturned tank truck Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near the south entrance to CF Industries' plant in the Port Neal industrial area west of Salix, Iowa. Emergency crews from numerous area fire departments responded to the scene, 1182 260th St., late Tuesday morning.

