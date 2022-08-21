ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Monsoon storms could douse parts of Phoenix area during Wednesday drive home

PHOENIX – Another round of monsoon storms is expected to hit metro Phoenix on Wednesday, possibly creating hazardous driving conditions during the post-work rush hour. National Weather Service meteorologist Isaac Smith said there was a 40%-50% chance for rain in the Valley this evening, with activity expected between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
knau.org

Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona

Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties. A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University. The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#West Valley
AZFamily

A break from storms to begin the workweek

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning with lows in the upper 70′s; we will also get a break from storms Monday afternoon and evening. The rainfall totals were impressive the last three days, with over an inch of rain in places like Cave Creek, Carefree, and Queen Creek. In addition, we received close to a half inch at Sky Harbor over the last three days. So far, it has been a pretty active monsoon.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Thunderstorms, wind down power lines in Apache Junction, thousands without power

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Thunderstorms from the north have hit the Phoenix area and are bringing strong winds to the East Valley. We have declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. More than 4,600 SRP customers in Apache Junction are without power because of the weather. Several intersections in the city are shut down because of debris or downed power lines. The National Weather Service issued a dust storm warning until 5:30 p.m. for the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona’s 3rd diverging diamond interchange opens along I-10 in Buckeye

PHOENIX — Arizona’s third diverging diamond interchange recently opened along Interstate 10 in Buckeye. The new interchange at I-10 and Miller Road comes after construction on the project started in January. Diverging diamonds allow both directions of cross-street traffic traveling over or under a freeway to move to...
BUCKEYE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
kjzz.org

Arizona's heat is becoming deadlier — and experts say the issue is homelessness, not climate

It’s a hot August morning and the nonprofit Circle the City has parked one of its mobile clinics in front of a north Phoenix soup kitchen. The group provides medical care to homeless patients. Inside the trailer, 64-year-old Paul Yager is getting his vitals checked. He’s HIV-positive and on most nights he sleeps in a park nearby. He credits this medical team with keeping him alive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inside the Toyota Proving Grounds track in rural Arizona

Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
ARIZONA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Body of missing Arizona hiker found in the Virgin River

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The body of Jetal Agnihotri was found on Monday in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park. The Court of the Patriarchs is about 6 river miles south of the Narrows. A medical examiner later declared that Agnihotri was dead.
svinews.com

Arizona man identified in power pole hit and run

◆ Suspect facing DUI charges. An Arizona man has been identified as the person taken into custody after driving into an Afton power pole last week and then leaving the scene. Afton Police Chief Jason Romberg said Eric Harris, 45, was taken into custody by Afton PD for suspicion of driving while under the influence and other charges.
Hays Post

Two quakes moments apart Tuesday in NW Kansas

Two earthquakes were reported moments apart in northwest Kansas early Tuesday morning. The Kansas Geological Survey said a 3.0-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:54 a.m. Tuesday in southeast Smith County. At 7:59 a.m., a 2.0-magnitude quake was recorded just a few miles away in northeast Osborne County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy