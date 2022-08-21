HS Roundup: JG boys soccer picks up 4-3 win

BOYS SOCCER

John Glenn 4, Newark 3

NEW CONCORD - Host John Glenn got a hat-trick from Aiden Thompson scored a hat trick to lead the home victory over Newark on Saturday.

The Muskies scored the final two goals to collect the win to improve to 2-1 on the young season.

NEXT - John Glenn will host Tri-Valley on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Zanesville 1, Cambridge 0

ZANESVILLE - The Cambridge High School boys’ soccer team suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans Saturday scoring a goal in their own net.

"It was a tough game for us," head coach JR Fox said. "We lost on an own goal."

Andrew LePlant recorded 12 saves in goal for Cambridge, but the Bobcats' offense was unable to score in the match.

NEXT- Cambridge will host Harrison Central on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

John Glenn 0, St. Clairsville 0

ST. CLAIRSVILLE - In girls varsity soccer action Saturday, visiting John Glenn and St. Clairsville battled to a 0-0 draw.

John Glenn goal keeper Faith Lemon tallied three saves on just three shots from the Lady Red Devils. St. Clairsville keeper Rileigh Wood collected four saves.

John Glenn is now 0-2-1 for the season, while St. Clairsville is 0-1-1.

NEXT - John Glenn hosts River View on Monday with JV action starting at 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Zanesville 4, Cambridge 1

ZANESVILLE - Cambridge High's girls tennis team dropped a 4-1 decision to host Zanesville in action on Saturday morning.

Cambridge’s only win came at first singles with freshman Miranda Cole defeating Emperie Johnson by scores of 6-4, 4-6 and 6-2.

Cambridge's Emma Krise lost sein cond singles to Rosie Toombs 6-2, 6-3, while Kilee Jeffery playing third singles lost 6-0, 6-2 to Zanesville's Chloe Buchanan. In first doubles action, the CHS team of Reese Antill and Selina Garcia lost 6-0, 6-0 to Jersey Droughn and Karmri Simon, while the second doubles team of Jaelyn Combs and Magali Garcia took a 6-0, 6-0 setback to Ashleigh Shannon and Catherine Taylor.