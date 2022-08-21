ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, OH

Caldwell holds off Buckeye Trail for 17-6 victory in weather delayed season opener

By The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PFqK2_0hPHzKDR00

BYESVILLE - A change of venue, followed by a long weather delay, but the season opener between Buckeye Trail and Caldwell kicked off at 7 p.m. on Saturday and finished five hours later on Sunday morning at midnight at Eugene Capers Field.

Caldwell emerged with a hard-fought 17-6 victory over a depleted Buckeye Trail squad that put up a great effort, despite playing without four starting offensive lineman.

Originally scheduled for Friday night at the Baker Activity Complex, the game was moved to Meadowbrook High's home field due to the brand new turf field being installed at the Warriors' home was not quite ready.

Buckeye Trail opened the night with an onside kick on the opening kick-off and recovered the football on the Caldwell 45-yard line to open the game. The Warriors took advantage of the turnover and promptly marched 55 yards to score with junior Koen Eagon capping the scoring drive with a 14-yard TD run. Buckeye Trail failed on the PAT run to lead 6-0 at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter.

That lead held up heading to the second quarter, when Caldwell got on the board with a 30-yard field goal from Paisley Sidwell to pull within 6-3 with 8:52 left in the second period.

On the ensuing kickoff, Eagon ripped off a huge 62-yard kick-off return combined with a late hit penalty on Caldwell gave Buckeye Trail a great scoring opportunity at the Caldwell 19-yard line.

But the CHS defense rose up and held the Buckeye Trail offense out of the end zone, sacking Trail senior QB Nick Neuhart on a 4th-and-12 from the 21-yard line to take over on downs.

Caldwell promptly took over and marched 65 yards for a touchdown to take the lead with QB Cale Bender scoring on a 8-yard touchdown run, with Sidwell adding the PAT kick for a 10-6 lead with just 1:20 left in the first half.

Midway through the third quarter, a severe thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rain hit the Byesville area forcing the officials to pull the teams off the field with 5:50 left in the third quarter.

Following a roughly two-hour delay, the game resumed with the rain still coming down around 11:20 p.m.

Caldwell would score the only points the rest of the way in the wet field conditions, with Bender ripping off a 36-yard TD scamper for his second TD of the night with just 1:12 left in the game. Sidwell added her second PAT kick for the Caldwell 17-6 lead.

Marshall Sayre enjoyed a big night to lead the Caldwell rushing attack, finishing with 120 yards on 20 carries, while Bender added 62 yards on nine attempts and the pair of scoring runs.

Buckeye Trail racked up 154 yards on the ground in 37 attempts with junior Charlie Parry picking up 44 yards on seven carries, Neuhart added 36 yards on 11 totes and junior Donovan Geiger finished with 32 yards on nine attempts.

NEXT- Buckeye Trail travels to Harrison Central on Friday for a 7 p.m. match-up in week 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Byesville, OH
City
Midway, OH
City
Caldwell, OH
Caldwell, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Capers#American Football#Meadowbrook High#Paisley Sidwell#Chs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy