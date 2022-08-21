Read full article on original website
WIFR
Belvidere believes stability at head coach will be key for program
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - From 1977 to 2019, Belvidere had only five head coaches running the football program. But after a couple years of coaching changes, the Bucs are hoping to find that consistency again. Tony Ambrogio enters his second year leading Belvidere. This will be the first time these...
WIFR
Boylan hopes to build off strong finish to last season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We always here football is a game of inches. Sometimes a play here or a play there really can make all the difference. Boylan hopes to get off to a much better start in 2022 than it did last year. The Titans are coming off a...
WIFR
Hononegah looks to stay on top after undefeated regular season in the NIC-10
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - 2021 held numerous amounts of success for Hononegah football. The team was one of three schools in Class 7A to finish the regular season undefeated and the Indians won the NIC-10 along with reaching the quarterfinals in the postseason. If the team wants to reach the...
WIFR
Jefferson looks to bounce back after winless 2021 season
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Jefferson J-Hawks are looking to grow after a “building” 0-9 a season ago according to Head Coach Jake Arnold. The J-Hawks haven’t been to the playoffs since 1993 and open their season against conference champions Hononegah. Although Arnold and crew are taking the season one step at a time.
WIFR
‘I think everybody’s taken officiating for granted’ Stateline teams struggle to schedule with football referee shortage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeff Carr has a deep resume when it comes to his time as a referee. Carr recently retired after spending 20 years as an official in the Big Ten, with his biggest highlight working the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC. The East alum currently...
100fmrockford.com
Get ready to Rage! Roller derby returns to Rockford for first time since 2019
ROCKFORD — Zabs Avery lives in Rockford thanks to a full-contact sport and a Google search. The Realtor and roller derby competitor was moving to the area from Minnesota for work and found the city thanks to the Rockford Rage. “I had been looking at Rochelle, DeKalb, all of...
WIFR
More Sunshine Today
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly sunny this Wednesday with highs in the middle to low 80′s. Down to the 60′s tonight with shower/t-storm chances after 3 AM. Low 80′s tomorrow with a few scattered showers and t-storms. No severe weather is expected. Dry on Friday and Saturday with highs around 80.
Popular Illinois Brewery Reveals Big Out of State Expansion Plans
One of our favorite breweries in the 815 is announcing plans for a big expansion. It's the kind of thing you wouldn't expect but then again, this is the place that just created a beer-battered hot dog. What I'm saying is that you never know what they're going to do...
Do Realtors In Illinois Have To Disclose If A House Is Actually Haunted?
In 2008, I almost bought my first home, I was literally days away from crossing the T's, dotting the I's, and signing my life away, then the market crashed and recession hit. I remember one thing specifically about the house in Rockford, Illinois, I remember seeing a really old wedding dress hanging in the attic. It gave me the chills then and it still gives me the chills today. My gut tells me that the home was haunted and I made a good decision by backing out.
WIFR
Spooky season in the stateline gets ‘twisted’ Sept. 16
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Twisted Crypt Haunted House is back for its 9th season!. The 10,000 square-foot indoor spook show opens Friday, September 16 and runs each weekend through Halloween at 5420 East State Street in Rockford. Twisted Crypt Haunted House is packed with indoor chaos, gore, mystery, mazes and...
WIFR
Beloit Sky Carp one of San Diego duo’s branding success stories
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A San Diego duo started a business reinventing brands for minor league sports teams; and the Beloit Sky Carp are one of Jason Klein and Casey White’s biggest success story. Klein and White formed an online forum called ‘The Klink Room”; where aspiring designers from...
WIFR
Car crashes into building on Auburn St. in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the area Monday while they clean-up an accident on Rockford’s west side. Just before 2 p.m. first responders dispatched to what appears to be a single-vehicle crash near Auburn and Evergreen streets. Limited information has been released about the...
visitbeloit.com
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit
Wisconsin Welcome Center – Beloit is located on interstate 39 Northbound/ 90 Westbound just as you enter Wisconsin from Illinois. Formerly operated by the State Department of Tourism, we are currently operated locally by Visit Beloit. We enjoy serving visitors from all over the world and welcoming them to our beautiful state of Wisconsin. Our staff is trained to help with all your travel needs locally and throughout the entire state. Stop in for an Official Wisconsin State Map, a visitor guide, directions, weather forecast, information regarding road construction or just to say hello to our friendly staff. Get out and stretch your legs, take your canine friends to the Pet Area provided, have a picnic, quench your thirst and grab a snack. Let us help you with your travel needs and enjoy your stay. Welcome to Wisconsin!
One Illinois Butcher Debuts Unusual New Brat Flavor Just in Time for Fall
It seems like everyone is fascinated by unusual food combos this week thanks to these two viral videos of people doing weird things with hotdogs and beer... Now, I'm going to state for the record that there is no way I could stomach the hot dog straw thing. I'm also pretty iffy about the dunking of a hot dog and bun in my beer too, but I'm a very picky and non-adventurous eater.
Infamous Ghosts Will Be Haunting the Streets of Downtown Rockford This Friday
Everybody loves a good ghost story, but what if I told you that you have the chance to witness some super spooky ghost stories come to life in Rockford this weekend?!?. (I've got goosebumps just thinking about it!) Take a Spooky Tour With Haunted Rockford. When it comes to our...
KWQC
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One woman is dead and a man is injured after a crash on Illinois Route 64 Saturday morning. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded around 2:24 a.m. Saturday to a report of a vehicle crash on Illinois Route 64, between Roberts Road and Dauphin Road, East of Savanna, Illinois, according to a media release.
Famous musicians from Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is rocking. Many famous bands and singers have come from the stateline city over the years, but a lot of them might not be known as hometown heroes. Find a list of below of the most famous musicians that have their roots in Rockford. Cheap Trick: Formed in 1973, Cheap […]
WIFR
Freeport pastor sentenced for battery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The senior pastor of a church in Freeport appeared in Stephenson County court Tuesday for sentencing after pleading guilty to a battery charge involving a parishioner. Antwon M Funches, Sr., the lead pastor at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, received two years of court supervision, a...
WIFR
Rockford’s newest luxe apartments to be finished by year’s end
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Justin Fern says his team at Urban Equity Properties always looks at the glass as half full. Fern believes their latest development proves that. “We take a lot of times, the worst building in the market or the city, and make it the best building,” said Fern. “That’s what we’re doing with this one, taking this vacant grassy knoll, and turning it into this luxury apartment building with 33 ridiculously designed apartments.”
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Traffic Alert On The West Side
Rockford – On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:30 AM the City of Rockford Public Works will. have the intersection of W Jefferson and Kilburn Ave under stop sign control while crews. replace the traffic signal cabinet. Work will continue throughout the day and should be. completed by 3:30...
