Max Scherzer threw catcher James McCann under the bus after Yankees loss
The New York Yankees topped the crosstown-rival Mets on Monday night, winning their second straight extremely improbable game. Staring down the barrel of Alek Manoah/Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom in three straight massive contests following a three-game losing streak, the Yanks took the first two and watched the Mets remove their ace from the third start, replacing him with fellow stud Taijuan Walker.
MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season
There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
New Photo Shows White Little League World Series Player Wearing Cotton On Head
A Black Little League World Series player was, indeed, not the only one wearing cotton on his head during an MLB game on Sunday night ... a new photo shows a white player had the toy stuffing placed in his hair as well. The photo, taken by someone who appeared...
Ray Allen disgusted after ‘autographed’ jerseys he didn’t actually sign get listed online for lofty prices
One of the most unfortunate aspects of sports collectibles and memorabilia is that some people end up getting scammed by paying bundles of money for fake items. That seems to be what former Miami Heat sharpshooter Ray Allen discovered recently. The 10-time All-Star took to social media to bring attention to some jerseys with fake autographs on them.
Report: Yankees players still shocked by 1 move team made
The New York Yankees are a World Series contender and were regarded as “buyers” at the non-waiver trade deadline earlier this month. That’s why it was so surprising to see the team trade one of its top pitchers. The Yankees traded pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St....
Dave Roberts, Mookie Betts & Will Smith Open To Keeping New Dodgers Walk-Up Songs
Los Angeles Dodgers walk-up songs had a different feel for their series finale against the Miami Marlins, as player wives and significant others submitted their choices to coincide with celebration of Women’s Day at Dodger Stadium. Moments before the Dodgers shared details of the change in walk-up songs on...
Phillies fans are rightly mad at Rob Thomson for blowing valuable game against Mets
Phillies manager Rob Thomson might’ve cost his team the game on Sunday against the New York Mets by overusing David Robertson. Robertson has been phenomenal since coming over from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline. In the City of Brotherly Love, he’s pitched to a 2.08 ERA and 1.038 WHIP in eight appearances.
New York Yankees gearing up to get trade deadline acquisition back from injured foot
The New York Yankees can’t bench Aaron Hicks fast enough for his lack of offensive production and lackluster defensive contributions lately. In the month of August, Hicks is batting .109 with a 19.6% on-base rate and a .109 slugging percentage. He’s contributed just five hits over 46 at-bats. With a desperate need to replace Hicks and Estevan Florial not providing much offensively, the team is waiting patiently for trade deadline acquisition Harrison Bader to return to the lineup.
Anthony Rizzo flips out again after ump show during Yankees-Mets
Thought Anthony Rizzo losing his mind after last week’s ump job when he was squarely hit by a pitch but wasn’t granted first base? Well, the New York Yankees slugger was at it again on Monday night against the Mets after another egregious call. In the bottom of...
Cubs Fan Falls Down Bleachers During Wrigley Field Brawl
A fight at Wrigley Field left a Cubs fan taking a hard fall down the bleachers.
MLB Umpire Makes Horrible Call, Ejects Player For Complaining
The calls for Robo Umpires are only going to get louder after there was another terrible third strike call on Tuesday night. Home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater had a terrible third-strike call in the Cleveland Guardians-San Diego Padres game. On a 3-2 count, Brandon Drury rightfully didn't swing on what was a ball but was still called out.
MLB・
Report: Lakers may bring back ex-LeBron James teammate
Dennis Schroder hinted recently that he would like to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance the veteran point guard will get his wish. NBA reporter Marc Stein was told by sources that the Lakers are giving “legit consideration” to re-signing Schroder. They first want to see how the rest of their roster takes shape, but they are at least open to the idea.
Phillies’ Triple-A team making the most of Bryce Harper rehab
MLB stars making rehab appearances can be a big deal for minor league teams. That has always been the case, and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs are making the most of the opportunity. The Philadelphia Phillies are sending Harper to Triple-A Lehigh for a rehab assignment as he nears his return...
Andrew Knizner sitting for St. Louis Monday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Andrew Knizner in their lineup for Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Knizner will take the night off while Yadier Molina catches against the Cubs and bats eighth. Our models project Knizner to make 70 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home...
US Amateur winner explains reasons for slow play following stinging criticism
When Sam Bennett won last weekend’s U.S. Amateur, he did it the hard way. Website USGA.org report that “Bennett could have joined the play-for-pay ranks in June after finishing 10th in the NCAA Championships, thanks to a final-round 64, and tying for 49th in the U.S. Open. But this past spring, he removed his name from PGA Tour University, a ranking system that awards the top five collegiate seniors spots on the Korn Ferry Tour.
GOLF・
Nets could sign former Steve Nash teammate?
Steve Nash the head coach could be bringing it back to the days of Steve Nash the point guard. NetsDaily reported on Wednesday that the Brooklyn Nets have mutual interest with free agent forward Markieff Morris. The report adds that a Morris signing would presumably be for the veteran’s minimum (worth about $2.72 million since Morris has over ten years of NBA experience).
Zach LaVine announces big family news
Zach LaVine announced some big family news on Wednesday. LaVine and his wife Hunter on Sunday welcomed their first child into the world. LaVine made a baby announcement over Instagram to share the news. He included three photos in his post. The baby’s name is Saint Thomas LaVine. “Best...
NBA・
Sportsbook lists odds of Albert Pujols reaching 700 home run mark
The entire baseball world is rooting for Albert Pujols to become Mr. 700. Now we have a better idea of how likely that may actually be for Pujols. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the St. Louis Cardinals slugger Pujols to reach 700 home runs (during the 2022 season). Pujols is listed at -2000 odds to fall short of the mark and at +900 to reach it. Those odds imply a 10 percent probability that Pujols will hit 700 homers.
Aaron Rodgers reveals how long he plans to play
Aaron Rodgers may not have any intention of playing in the NFL until he is 45 like Tom Brady, but that does not mean the Green Bay Packers star plans to walk away from the game anytime soon. Rodgers was a guest on a recent episode of “Pardon My Take.”...
Meet Marci Canha, the Phenomenal Wife of Mets Pro Mark Canha
Mark Canha is having an eventful season since signing with the New York Mets in 2021. Meanwhile, his other half has been attracting attention, too. Although Mark Canha’s wife, Marci Canha, has a limited social media presence, she does grace the outfielder’s Instagram among food posts from time to time. And she also occasionally stirs up her husband’s fans in Twitterverse, from celebrating their move to New York to correcting the pronunciation of their last name and even advocating for social justice alongside her husband. Either way, Mets Nation can’t get enough of this WAG and want to know more about her background. We reveal more about Mark Canha’s amazing wife in this Marci Canha wiki.
Larry Brown Sports
